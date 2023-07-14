Equitas Elite: A Premium Banking Experience without maintenance charges

A premium program that offers unmatched offers and discounts, but with no maintenance charges attached, sounds unreal, right? Well, it's not! The Equitas Elite Program is specially made for those who wish to experience the finer side of life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Equitas Elite account comes with a wide array of unique benefits that are specially designed with your needs in mind. From personalised financial solutions to exclusive lifestyle privileges, this program is the perfect choice for those who demand nothing but the best. Plus, with no maintenance charges, you can enjoy all these benefits without any hidden costs or fees. Whether you're looking for travel perks, luxury shopping experiences, or priority banking services, the Equitas Elite Program has got you covered.With dedicated relationship managers to assist you every step of the way, you can rest assured that your financial needs will be taken care of with the utmost care and attention. Additionally, all lockers are discounted by 50% for members of the Elite program.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A comprehensive wealth management system and a loyalty reward program will also be offered to you.

The Equitas Elite International Debit Card comes with its own set of special benefits. You will be granted exclusive access to domestic airport lounges in select cities. Furthermore, you will qualify for complimentary insurance! Get personal accident coverage of up to ₹20 lakh, home burglary and fire accident coverage of up to ₹10 lakh, and air accident coverage of up to ₹60 lakh!

That's not all! You can also enjoy no fuel surcharge at any petrol pump in India and a 1.5% markup on international purchases.Additionally, the Equitas Elite Program includes a welcome kit that is packed with goodies, including a silver coin and much more!So what are you waiting for? Get yourself enrolled in Equitas' Elite program and avail all these premium benefits that come with no maintenance charges!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.