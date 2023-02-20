Escape to Paradise: A Review of Club Mahindra Resorts in Binsar

A tranquil and charming hamlet, perched at about 2490 metres above sea level in Kumaon hills, Binsar is one of the most scenic places in Uttarakhand and India. Once a summer capital of the monarchs during the Kumaon Chand Dynasty, Binsar offers a stunning view of the pristine snowy Himalayan peaks like Nanda Devi, Trishul, and Chaukhamba.

Apart from its stunning natural beauty all around, Binsar is also known for being an important spiritual centre in India. The city is home to the Bineshwar Mahadev Temple, a 16th Century temple dedicated to Lord Shiva that draws many devotees from all over India. Another popular attraction here is the Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary.

If you are planning to visit Binsar, you can experience the best of everything this beautiful hamlet has to offer by booking your stay at one of the premium resorts in Binsar, the Club Mahindra Binsar Valley Resort, located in Almora, Uttarakhand. Here is a full review of the resort that would help make the right and informed choice.

About – Club Mahindra Binsar Valley Resort

Located in the rolling hills in Almora, the Club Mahindra Binsar Valley resort is one of the most popular resorts in the region. It is known for offering the guests a premium and luxurious holiday experience. Whether you are travelling with your partner, or an extended family, it is the perfect spot to enjoy a comfortable, relaxing and memorable holiday.

The resort is sure to win your heart instantly the moment you set your foot in its premises. The scenic view of the majestic mountains around draws your awe, and fill your heart with a sense of calmness and joy that you may not have felt in a long time. In a nutshell, it is one of the best resorts in Himachal Pradesh where nature meets luxury!

The resort spells comfort and fun

Throughout your stay at the Club Mahindra Binsar Valley be it for a couple of days or a week, you would love every second of your time here. Also, you can be sure that everyone in the family, elders and kids find their bliss. You will love being comfortable being in the cosy arms of nature, and your kids will find immense joy and fun in the various facilities that are dedicated to them.

After a long day of being outdoors, exploring this stunning hill station in Uttarakhand, you can come back and cool off in the sprawling pool with your family, and have fun splashing around. You can also take a long walk along with the expansive and lush green lawn, and rejuvenate while taking in the view of the scenic beauty surrounding you.

You can spend the day with some self-pamper by going for a Pahadi massage with your partner at the in-house spa. The expert masseurs use all their experience and expertise to massage your ensuring that they take away all your worries and enjoy being in the present.

Special experiences for you and your family

Like all Club Mahindra resorts in India, the Binsar Valley resort in Uttarakhand offers a range of signature experiences that are exclusively crafted for you to enhance and enrich your holiday experience. Here you can try something new every day like going on a camping expedition out in the open and spending a night under the stars. It would be a wonderful way for you to teach your child to learn about nature and appreciate it.

If you are into birdwatching, you can go on a special tour to explore and spot the exotic local and migratory birds. Another wonderful experience you can have is the ‘Himalayan Darshan’ where you can go around the local villages and notice the local way of living, traditions and customs. It is a great way to understand the true joy and happiness lies in the simplicity.

You can also do something unusual and daring by going on a trek to the Himalayan villages. It is great fun to see the small hamlets along the way to the top and seeing the locals going about their business is sure to give you immense joy. While some of the trekking trails may be challenging, if you get through it and reach your destination, you would be in awe of the views from the top. Such a trek can also go down as one of the best achievements of your life, and you can boast it forever.

Dining experience like no other

No matter where you go on a family holiday, one of the best ways to get to know about the local customs and traditions is through their cuisine. Also, it is great fun to try something new and taste new dishes, right? Well, during your stay at the Club Mahindra Binsar Valley, you can be sure that you get the best dining experience every day.

From the lavish and expansive spread during breakfast to the specially chosen menu for lunch and dinner, the chefs at the resort restaurants ensure that you get the taste of a local cuisine by including local delicacies in the menu. The menu always has something to suit everyone’s palate. Also, you can order any specific dish you may want to try off the menu, from a healthy food to an indulgent and decadent dessert, and the chef will be happy to prepare it for you.

So, from comfortable living space replete with modern amenities, best-in-class hospitality services to enriching dining experiences, the Club Mahindra Binsar Valley resort has all the bases covered to give you a memorable holiday experience in Binsar, a hidden gem of Uttarakhand.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.