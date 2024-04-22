Escon Infra Realtor Raises the Bar of Luxury Living Along Greater Noida Expressway

Escon Infra Realtor, a name synonymous with quality and prompt delivery in the real estate sector, proudly unveiled Escon Panache https://escon-panache.com/. This exclusive enclave of 4 BHK villas, strategically located along the Greater Noida Expressway, is set to redefine luxury living in the Greater Noida region.

Escon Panache exemplifies the brand’s ethos of innovation and contemporary designs in real estate development. The project boasts state-of-the-art amenities like smart home systems, seamlessly integrating automation, advanced security features, and intuitive voice assistants. These cutting-edge features are meticulously designed to offer unparalleled comfort, thus ensuring a worry-free and luxurious living experience for the esteemed dwellers.

Renowned for its superior craftsmanship, modern amenities, and compliance to timely delivery, with Escon Panache, the brand envisions expanding its portfolio and meeting the surging demand for luxury living spaces, placing utmost emphasis on the comfort and contentment of its discerning clientele.

Mr. Neeraj Sharma, https://in.linkedin.com/in/neeraj-sharma-180aa4182 MD of Escon Infra Realtor, shared, “We take immense pride in introducing our landmark project that showcases our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our discerning buyers. Also, after getting a huge response from our buyers, we are thrilled to extend our Navratri offer of Rs. 6990/- PSF till the end of this month. Through this offer, buyers can get a chance to access luxurious amenities and stand a chance to win special Navratri gifts like an LG double-door refrigerator, Elica OTG+ Microwave unit, O’General Spilt AC 5 Units, Glen Chimney and Hob in the Kitchen, and Sony OLED TV 55. As our commitment to ensuring exceptional homes and delightful experiences, through this offer we look forward to enrich our buyers' lives.”

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.