Eskag Pharma: Empowering the Common Man with Affordable Healthcare

A simple quote can change one man's entire life- "A customer is the most important visitor on our premises."

It changed the perspective of Mr. Sunil Agarwal, the managing director of the Eskag group of companies. He stepped into the business at a very young age. His father had three manufacturing plants in metal and pulses.

"We lost our father in 1971. We started as a pharmaceutical distributor with just two employees in a 200 sq. ft office space and I continued my education and completed B.com in 1982." shares Mr. Agarwal.

During his extensive journey, Mr. Agarwal realized fulfilling the genuine needs of customers in the most effective and efficient manner is of utmost importance. Recognizing that the individuals working along with him would be instrumental in propelling his business forward, he conceived the idea that remains central to his approach:

"By the people, for the people" This ethos continues to guide his beliefs and actions.

As a leading pharmaceutical company in the country, Eskag Pharma Pvt. Ltd. stays committed to its mission of providing high-quality yet affordable healthcare solutions to the general public in India.

The Inspiration

In a recent interview, Mr. Sunil Agarwal shared his inspiring journey, which had a humble beginning.

Despite his initial aspiration to pursue a medical career, he ultimately redirected his path and embraced the role of an entrepreneur. Sunil's mother was a pillar of strength, in every aspect.

"My mother was my major source of inspiration to grow in life. I still follow her words - Work for others, your job will be done automatically. Never believe in the shortcut gains. A long-term journey is difficult but is always fruitful. She played a pivotal role in the growth of my professional career & personal philosophy too." Mr. Agarwal shares.

A Pioneer in Affordable Healthcare Solutions

Honesty and hard work guided Mr. Sunil on the path to success. Despite facing challenges, his resilience led him to build the Kolkata-based company into a flourishing business venture.

1. Eskag Pharma Pvt Ltd

2. Eskag Sanjeevani multispecialty hospital

3. West Bengal Industries Limited (WBCIL)

Eskag Pharma has 4 WHO-GMP certified formulation plants in Haridwar and markets products all over India as well as exports to several countries like Africa, the UK, the USA, the Middle East, and more. It offers medicines in Hormonal, Gastrointestinal, Gynecology, nephrology, dermatology, oral hypoglycemic, oral laxative, and pediatric categories. Its pivotal strength is the production of the Suvida Oral Contraceptive Pill which is consumed by 50 lakh women for the last 50 years.

Talking about core strength in business, Mr. Agarwal mentioned his brother Mr. Anil Agarwal who is also the managing director of Eskag Pharma Group of companies. He added that Mr. Anil oversees all 4 WHO-GMP-certified factories and maintains world-class standards to produce excellence to meet export demands.

Eskag Sanjeevani started by providing healthcare services in 2004 now it has 450+ dialysis centres across India with modern medical facilities. It also collaborates with 250 state government hospitals in 15 states to offer free dialysis services performing over 12 lakh dialysis for 10,000+ patients annually through PPP models.

Now Eskag Group of Companies serves in three verticals including Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing & exporting to international markets through West Bengal Chemical Industries Limited (WBCIL). WBCIL mineral salts are used in medicine, food, animal feed, and gardening. Its Pre-mixed animal, poultry, and fishery feed is sold in national as well as international market including India, Japan, Germany, the UK, Italy, and Australia. Today they have bagged 7 product patented APIs.

Better Healthcare & Growth

According to Mr. Agarwal, the consumer's feedback is the most important factor to mark his services and to be unique in the marketplace. "That's why we have a dedicated customer support team to gather customer feedback and work on the same to make our services better every day in every way."

As a forward-thinking organization, EskagPharma is looking to expand its product ranges. Every month more than 10,000 women participate in the company's over 50 medical awareness initiatives for Suvida, its flagship brand of Oral Contraceptive Pill.

Eskag Pharma not only gives priority to its customers but also cares for the welfare of its employees. Today his commitment is to supporting his 4,500-strong staff working at different levels with a footprint of more than 5, 00,000 Lakhs Sq. ft. The organization takes its CSR seriously through which it supports healthcare awareness campaigns, medical camps, and needy communities.

"Our goal is to offer the best healthcare solutions to people of all classes at reasonable prices, even in the most remote areas of the country. We support providing facilities that benefit the general populace and ongoing improvement. We are driven ahead by our dedication to quality and innovation, and we strive to provide healthcare to the most isolated regions of the country." asserts by Mr. Agarwal.

Dreams, Dedication, and Work-Life Balance: Mr. Agarwal's Formula for Success

Cultivating one's work and finding joy in it holds significant importance.

'When you start enjoying your work, your work becomes your lifeline and it takes up a major space in your life. When you pursue your dreams through hard work, it becomes your life and your work-life equation automatically strikes a balance. The real satisfaction lies in working with a team of 4,500 people, who serve 10,000+ patients across the nation and those 25 lakh women who use your product on a daily basis.' Mr. Agarwal explains.

'I still feel that urge, that passion that has been driving me all these days, and with each passing day, I'd like to make my thoughts better and stronger. I believe that even today it is my humble beginning and I consider more work is still needed to be done – 'Miles to go before I sleep…' concludes Mr. Agarwal.

Visit their websites for more details about Eskag Pharma Pvt Ltd and its creative healthcare solutions.

https://eskag.in/

https://www.eskag.co.in/

https://www.wbcil.com/

https://www.suvida.in/

https://eskagsanjeevani.com/

