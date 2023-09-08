ESS Global Launches New Division to Facilitate Global Migration

In a dedicated effort to assist students, professionals, entrepreneurs, and artists from the film industry in obtaining Permanent Residency (PR), work permits, and tourist visas across the world, ESS Global has introduced a specialized branch, "ESS Global migration Services," located in Sector 8, Chandigarh.

The inauguration of this new division, ESS Global Migration Services, took place on September 5th, with notable dignitaries and individuals from various backgrounds in attendance.

This office and its dedicated staff are committed to addressing various aspects of PR, work permits, and tourist visas for individuals and families interested in countries such as Canada, the United Kingdom, and several European nations.

Renowned immigration expert Mr. Gurinder Bhatti, in his address, emphasized the importance of providing "high-quality services" to every client. He also stressed the need to protect individuals from fraudulent actors who deceive people with promises of shortcuts to PR and other immigration benefits.

The ESS Global Immigration Services team, well-versed in immigration laws and the requisite procedures, takes a meticulous approach. They consider every minute detail, including profiles and eligibility criteria, before initiating the application process.

Additionally, ESS Global migration Services is extending its assistance to artists from the film industry, offering them support in applying for Canadian Permanent Residency, free of charge. This initiative is aimed at providing talented individuals in the film industry with the opportunities they deserve to advance their careers.

This new venture by ESS Global is set to make the dream of global mobility and Permanent Residency a reality for countless individuals, while ensuring that the processes are carried out with integrity and expertise.

