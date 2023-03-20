Ethereum (ETH) whales are slowly shifting towards RenQ Finance (RENQ); here's why

New Delhi (India), March 20: As the cryptocurrency market shifts, Ethereum (ETH) whales are slowly moving towards RenQ Finance (RENQ). RenQ Finance (RENQ) is a blockchain-based platform that aims to create new asset classes for investors through financial products like derivatives and margin trades. Market analysts predict that RenQ Finance (RENQ) will offer higher returns in 2023 than Ethereum (ETH). Ethereum (ETH) has constantly been criticized for its slow speed of transactions, low number of transactions per second, and high transaction fees. These limitations are believed to be why investors are inclined towards RenQ Finance (RENQ). Ethereum (ETH) whales are slowly shifting towards RenQ Finance (RENQ)

Ethereum (ETH) Whales Find Solace in RenQ Finance

The latest reports suggest that the most significant Ethereum (ETH) whales have lost confidence in the cryptocurrency. According to crypto analytics firm Santiment, the top 10 most significant non-exchange Ethereum (ETH) addresses have been quietly accumulating Ethereum (ETH) in 2023, surpassing 25 million for the first time since 2016. However, on-chain metrics suggest that Ethereum (ETH) whales are slowing down their accumulation and may have hit a roadblock. The breakdown of a bullish pennant formation on the four-hour chart also indicates a bearish outlook for Ethereum (ETH). While whale accumulation is generally considered a bullish sign for asset recovery, the current trend suggests that Ethereum (ETH) whales are losing confidence in cryptocurrency.

According to on-chain data, Ethereum whales are accumulating an altcoin project that has emerged as a direct competitor to the leading innovative contract platform, RenQ Finance (RENQ).

Additionally, in August 2022, whales were seen moving their Ethereum (ETH) funds to exchange addresses, as Ethereum's native token was the most traded on the crypto market.

Meanwhile, as of March 2023, Whale Stats data shows that $1.7 billion of Ethereum (ETH) whale holdings are invested in the native token of a cryptocurrency exchange. As a result, Ethereum (ETH) whales are considering alternatives to the platform, potentially diversifying their portfolios to protect against market volatility.

Why RenQ Finance (RENQ) is Emerging as a hot Favorite for ETH Whales

RenQ Finance (RENQ) is an innovative decentralized finance (DeFi) that seeks to revolutionize multi-chain trading. RenQ Finance (RENQ) aims to be the best-decentralized exchange platform, providing all types of traders in the DeFi market with a one-stop solution for all their trading needs.

RenQ Finance (RENQ) offers products and tools required for traders of all experience levels. It functions as a single platform in the decentralized world Without registration or Know Your Customer (KYC) restrictions. RenQ Finance (RENQ) builds a cross-chain asset trading network that connects disparate blockchains to effectively serve the DeFi ecosystem. It seeks to offer all owners of digital assets a safe, cost-free, and open DeFi experience.

RenQ Finance (RENQ) is a multi-chain non-custodial decentralized exchange that improves decentralized trading through the ability to trade straight from the RenQ Wallet app. Users always maintain complete control of their assets.

RenQ Finance (RENQ) combines the most remarkable features of centralized and decentralized exchange architectures to provide consumers with an exceptional trading experience. The platform, which runs as a dual decentralized exchange (DEX) with the two trading capabilities of RenQ Swap and RenQ Orderbook, is built on the Ethereum blockchain.

Users can easily engage in all traditional DeFi activities using RenQ Finance (RENQ) Wallet, including trading, farming, mining, staking, lending, borrowing, and shorting, in addition to various innovative functionalities only accessible on centralized exchanges.

The RenQ Finance (RENQ) initiative is anticipated to develop significantly in the months that follow its debut. Its expansion will probably be fueled by a surge in new users attracted to the platform's capabilities and features. The $RENQ token is anticipated to expand significantly, making it one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies of the year. Market analysts have predicted gains a spike past $1.5 shortly after RenQ Finance launches. Further, RenQ Finance (RenQ) is expected to skyrocket 1000x during the 2024-25 bull leg. Don’t let this opportunity pass you by. Register for the presale on the RenQ Finance (RENQ) official website today.

Visit the links below for more information about RenQ Finance (RENQ):

Website: https://renq.io

Whitepaper: https://renq.io/whitepaper.pdf

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.