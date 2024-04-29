Ethiopian Airlines Takes Flight into the Future with Verteil’s Cutting-Edge NDC Technology

Kochi, Kerala, India – Business Wire India

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's largest carrier, has expanded the reach of its New Distribution Capability (NDC) content through a strategic collaboration with Verteil Technologies, a global leader in NDC technology.



This alliance signifies a pivotal moment in Ethiopian Airlines' commitment to further modernize its customer satisfaction, as it aims to broaden the availability of its NDC content across Verteil's extensive global network of Travel Sellers. The partnership seeks to enhance travel experiences by providing seamless connectivity and greater accessibility to Ethiopian Airlines' NDC offerings.



With Verteil's advanced NDC distribution solution, Ethiopian Airlines can significantly expand distribution reach across Verteil’s global network of Travel Sellers, whilst being able to offer a seamless and efficient experience for both travel agents using NDC technology. This collaboration allows Ethiopian Airlines to provide real-time access to the latest fares, ancillary services, and personalized options to Travel Sellers.



Jerrin Jos, Founder & CEO of Verteil Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Ethiopian Airlines, the leading airline in Africa. This partnership not only strengthens Verteil's leadership position in NDC distribution within the African market but also underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in air travel distribution globally. We are excited to contribute our expertise to Ethiopian Airlines, facilitating their global outreach by efficiently connecting with key travel sellers worldwide."



Lauding the partnership, Mrs. Rahel Assefa, Ethiopian Airlines Group Vice President of Marketing said, "Ethiopian being in a continuous evolution of aviation technology and commitment to enhancing global customer experiences, the strategic collaboration with Verteil's NDC technology marks a pivotal advancement. We strongly believe that this partnership is instrumental in propelling our NDC-driven distribution strategies forward, underscoring our dedication to excellence and innovation in air travel distribution. We look forward to achieving further successes stemming from this partnership that will translate into availing the best customer experience."



Travel Agents/Sellers booking through Ethiopian Airlines will benefit from the advantages of Verteil’s NDC technology, including real-time updates, tailored recommendations, and an enhanced user interface. Ethiopian Airlines' embrace of cutting-edge technology reaffirms its position as a leader in meeting the evolving needs of modern travelers.



About Verteil Technologies Private Limited

Verteil Technologies Private Limited is an IATA Airline Retailing Maturity Index Certified System Provider, with headquarters in India and having local presence in different regions including Japan, Middle East, Africa, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, UK, Europe, and Americas. Working in this domain from 2016 onwards, Verteil’s product offering Verteil Direct Connect enables travel service providers to establish direct connectivity with airlines bypassing legacy distribution channels. For more information, please visit https://www.verteil.com



About Ethiopian

Ethiopian Airlines Group (Ethiopian) is the fastest-growing airlines brand globally and the continent’s largest airline brand. In its seventy-seven years of successful operations, Ethiopian, the fastest growing airline, has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success. In addition to its main hub in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, it is also pursuing its multi-hub strategy through a hub in Lomé, Togo with ASKY, in Lilongwe, Malawi with Malawi Airlines and in Lusaka, Zambia with Zambia Airways. Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 150 domestic and international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents. Ethiopian’s fleet category consists of ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Boeing 737s, 777s, 787s, Airbus A350-900 and Bombardier Dash 8-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of seven years. In fact, Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate most of these aircraft. Having achieved its strategic plan (Vision 2025) ahead of time, Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2035 that will see it become one of the top 20 most competitive and leading aviation groups in the world by providing safe, secured, market driven and customer focused Passenger and Cargo Transport and Logistics, Aviation Training, Airport Management and Ground Services, MRO and Aerospace Manufacturing and Travel and Tourism Services. As a multi-award-winning airline, Ethiopian has been the champion in various coveted awards including Skytrax’s ‘Best Airline in Africa Award’ for six consecutive years among others. The airline has been a Star Alliance member since 2011 and has been registering more than threefold growth in the past 10 years. For more at: www.ethiopianairlines.com