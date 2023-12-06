European Union: The Region of Honour at SIAL and VINEXPO in New Delhi

Prepare your taste buds for an extraordinary culinary journey as the European Union (EU) makes its vibrant presence felt at the upcoming SIAL and VINEXPO exhibitions. From December 7 to 9, 2023, the India International Convention & Exhibition Centre will transform into a gastronomic haven, inviting visitors to savor the finest European flavors.

The heart of this epicurean celebration lies within the EU Pavilion, situated at Booth C10 in Hall 1B at SIAL. This pavilion is a treasure trove of agri-food products, a captivating tapestry of flavors encompassing everything from cheese, dairy, pork, and poultry to the liquid gold of olive oil, exquisite confectionery, and more.

Step into a world where culinary artistry takes center stage. Star Chefs Guntas Sethi Bhasin and Ajay Chopra will lead captivating cooking demonstrations, offering glimpses into the rich tapestry of European agri-food products. Beyond the tastings, immerse yourself in informative sessions, tastings, and product workshops throughout the event, providing a comprehensive exploration of European food and farming culture.

But the culinary adventure doesn't end there. Extend your journey to VINEXPO, located at Booth F50 in Hall 1B, where you can explore the diverse world of European beverages. Sample premium wines, beers, and spirits, and indulge in the art of pairing these libations with high-quality European cheeses. Discover firsthand the authenticity, quality, and diversity that set European beverages apart in the market.

For those with a keen eye for business opportunities, the EU Pavilion will host over 50 company representatives, facilitating B2B matchmaking sessions on December 7 and 8. These sessions offer invaluable opportunities for Indian buyers, retailers, and distributors to connect with European businesses across various food and drink sectors.

Adding depth to the experience is the conference titled "The EU and India: A Partnership in Food Excellence," scheduled for December 8 from 11:00 to 11:30. B2B professionals can gain insights into specific agri-food product categories and practical strategies for marketing and distributing EU products in India. Eminent speakers, including EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski, will address the audience.

The EU's participation in SIAL and VINEXPO 2023 is part of its 'More than Food' campaign, actively promoting outstanding European agricultural products on a global stage. For the latest information and updates, visit the official 'More than Food India' webpage.

Don't miss the chance to immerse yourself in the extraordinary world of European culinary traditions and premium beverages at the EU Pavilions at SIAL and VINEXPO. From December 7 to 9, 2023, experience the excellence of European food and drinks, and elevate your culinary journey to new heights.

For further information and updates, please visit the official ‘More than Food India’ webpage.

For media inquiries, please contact: sial2023@agripromotion.eu

