Even Arena’s Digital Transformation & Diversity in India's Tea & Coffee Industry

India, March 13, 2023: Even Arena, a leading diversity and inclusion platform, has become a game changer in India's digital transformation landscape. Launched by its parent company, Wellington Marketers, Even Arena has been successful in expanding its reach beyond India and into the UK market. The company's focus on bringing about efficiencies in business operations has led to successful partnerships with various companies and different industries.

With the company's mission to promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace, their initiatives have played a crucial role in streamlining operational activities, enhancing employee performance, and driving productivity. The integration of technology and business services has enabled the organization to create platforms that boost productivity, ensure compliance, and optimize cost efficiencies. In addition, Even Arena has developed Net Zero platforms to achieve complete control over business operations, resulting in the minimization of inefficiencies and the development of effective business roadmaps. These efforts have yielded significant progress in the digital transformation and diversity and inclusion initiatives in India and other regions.

Even Arena and Wellington Teas have also partnered with Sensible Coffee by assisting companies in obtaining better pricing and better integration with global buyers. Through this collaboration, producers will be able to connect with a global market and identify the most suitable buyer for their coffee, and the aim is to create a comparable direct trade platform for tea. The tea industry presents significant opportunities, including the expanding market for specialty teas and increased capacity. Producers are also enhancing their capacity, especially in the production of green teas and the availability of white tea from various sources.

There had been a lot of challenges in the integration of businesses, although the companies' presence in the UK market was helpful. However, the development of the supplier base was still a challenge and required a lot of fieldwork. The quality grading for specialty coffees was not up to global standards, so it had to be improved, and the firm is working towards that goal. The creation of markets is another challenge that the company addresses with the Auction and Direct Trade platform through Sensible partnerships. A journey from a zero base of specialty beans to 500 metric tonnes of specialty beans, which is a $5 million potential for India, it expects a value enhancement in the coffee industry and the development of sales in the year. With this, the platforms will be the biggest contributing factor to integrating Go2Market.

The CEO of Sensible Development, Alan Newman, is optimistic about the potential of India's coffee industry and believes that a direct trade platform will be beneficial for all stakeholders. The company's logistics initiatives, led by Sarah Carrington, aim to cut costs and emissions by consolidating supplies. James Andrews, a trader of Specialty Green coffee beans, emphasizes the importance of connecting with the right buyers to ensure quality coffee finds its market.

Rachel Goode, who heads the operations, highlights the company's efforts to match the global market requirements with their supplier base and their readiness to develop unique platforms for better value creation and integration with India. The company's focus on harnessing the supply chain and creating value through collaborations and innovations is commendable.

"The initial stages were a challenge when we had to venture into the coffee-growing region and interact with estate owners, coffee processing units, and exporters." The long supply chain connecting supplies to customers had minimized the margins too. "This is a similar challenge in the Tea Industry and developing a market for specialty teas was a key to success in the global market," said Raja Rajan Vasu, MD and CEO of Wellington Marketers Limited and Even Arena Ltd. "Hence the challenge had to be sorted out." We had a good cooperative partner in Sensible, who understood our progress and wanted to support the India coffee suppliers.

In conclusion, Santhosh Ganesan, the Team Lead at Even Arena Ltd. in India, is optimistic about the future of the tea and coffee industries. He is committed to working with his team to integrate supplies with the global market and has observed that industry players are prioritizing efforts to enhance quality and infrastructure and meet global requirements. Moreover, Santhosh is enthusiastic about his company's initiatives, senior management's journey, and the industry's drive into the future. With a focus on innovation and adaptation, the tea and coffee industries are poised to continue evolving to meet the changing needs of consumers worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://www.wellingtonteas.com/ or https://www.specialitycoffeebeans.com/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

