EventBox organises the first edition of Rajiv Gandhi Icon Award

India, 3rd March 2022: The first edition of the Rajiv Gandhi Icon Award was held in an effort to recognize the immense contributions and dauntless work done by individuals, groups, organizations, and enterprises. The award was presented by EventBox, an integrated PR and Market Research services event company based out of Jamshedpur.

Bhaskar Kumar, Director at EventBox said,” The award show was held virtually adhering to Covid protocols. The ceremony honoured people from several walks of life.”

The jury consisted of an esteemed panel of judges - Pamela Pal Das, Kunal Sarangi, Bharat Singh, Deepak Kumar, and Priya Ranjan Bhoi.

Jesson Jose won the Popular Youth Icon Award for his character building and personality development programs for children and Youths. He has addressed more than 8000 young minds.

Emblem Luggage Private Limited won the Emerging Company of the Year in Manufacturing Industries title. Dr Thejo Kumari Amudala won the award for Emerging Talent of the Decade. Dr. Sandeep Kataria won the Promising Leader of the Year, Molla Riazur Rahman won the title of Best Young Entrepreneur Award. Madhu Nandaniya won the Outstanding Women Achiever of the Year; Prajya Biswas won the Best Rising Talent Award.

Dr. Niranjan Chinara was presented with the Best Diversified Agricultural Award, Sanatan Charan won the Innovative Leadership Award. Aishwarya Chatterjee won the Best Young Women entrepreneur. Matka Garam won the Promising Start-up of the year award. NVL Krishna Prakash won the Best Leading Educationist Award. J.P Developers Private Limited won the Emerging Company of the Year.

Subhajit Mondal won the Best Young Entrepreneur Award, Kapston won the Best Organization Diversity and Inclusion award. Vineet Gandhi won the Community Social Worker Award.

Dr Imad Khan Ruman, won the Best Hearing aid Providers award. Sana Sha won the Innovative Role Model Award. Kavita Agarwal won the Global Inspirational Women Award. KSS Bharat Biz Corp LLP won the Best Innovative Startup of the year. Dr. Sevabrata Das won the Best Outstanding Social Work Award.

The Best Innovative & Creative Award in Production Industry went to Padmanava Studio Pvt Ltd. Siddhant Digvijay Jaitha won the Best Young Entrepreneur Award. Mr. Shom Ganguly won the Reverse Migrant Entrepreneur of the year Award. Manmeet Singh won the HR leader of the year. Kartik Sharma won the Promising Leader of the Year Tech Start-up title, Aditi Chaurasia won CEO of the Year Tech Start-up. SuperSourcing won Best Tech Startup of the Year and Toptime Consumer Pvt. Ltd. Secured Best Fastest Growing Direct Selling Company of the Year. Prodip Products was bestowed with Best Spray Perfume Creator Company Award.

Suman Morya won extraordinary women entrepreneur of the year. Kuldeep Dinesh Vartak won the award for Young Social Activist of the Year and Avadhuth M. Erande won the Outstanding Technopreneur Award. Dr Manoj Kumar Sahoo received the Transformational Leader of the Year. Dr Mahesh Kumar was given the Information Technology- Best Rising Talent Award. Pizza Hub Xpress by Ishanvi Foods was conferred with the Best Fastest Brand Building Award.

Dr Avishek Chatterjee won the Best social change leader award in 2021 – 22. Amit Prakash won the Best Rising Star 2021-22 award. RY Group received Best Corporate Excellence Award in Healthcare, Waibhav Choudhury received Best Youth Icon Award 2022. Manoj Das got the Best Excellence Award in Health and Wellness Coach. Minhajul Abedin won Best sports icon award (cricket) and Dr. Santanu Banerjee won the Best Corporate Award in Public Relation.

Mayank Pratap Singh won the Tech Entrepreneur of the Year for Supersourcing, Big V received Best Value Retailer of the Year title, Karma Moksha Nirvana Foundation received Fastest Growing NGO of the year title. The Service Excellence Award of the year in Bollywood went to Bhushan Agarwal. Rohit Saha won the title of Best Social Activist. Dr Ankita Singh won outstanding contributions to social innovation, CIGNEX got the title of corporate with innovative people practices award. Prashant Kadam received the social change leader of the year title. Best Fastest Brand Building Award went to Jeevika Purifier Services Pvt Ltd and Best Trusted Wealth Consultant of the year went to Binay Jaiswal. Rupa Choudhary received Professional makeup artist & beauty educator and FV DESIGNS INC (FAISAL VADGAMA) got Emerging and Innovative Business Award in Interiors.

Praveen Dutt Chaturvedi won the Product Excellence Award in Non-Alcoholic Service Industry, Raza Pervaze was awarded Best Leading Education Award, Dr Ashim Malik won Young Dentist Achiever Award of the Year, SKR & Partners received Service Excellence Award. Tahseen Mahmood received Innovative Start-up of the year, Mita Banerjee Ray received Excellence Award in Legal Fraternity, E Veera Raju received Best Social Activist Lifetime Achievement Award, Dr Mahesh Vishnupant Thorwe won Maharashtra Ratna Innovative Youth Award, PlanWell Realty received Emerging Retail Leasing Consultant / Brand in Real Estate, Abhisek Palit received Best Entrepreneur Award, and Chakde Credit (Harjinder Singh Maan) received the Best Customer Service Award.

Paulami Niyogi received Best Leading Social Change Leader Award, Inventhard Industries received Best company award in manufacturing industries, Wilfred Samson received Innovative Healthcare Leadership Award, Kauvery Hospital received Best Emerging Multi-speciality Hospital in India, Pavan Kumar received Innovative Healthcare Marketer Award, Borsha Sen received women empowerment social worker official of the year, NIRAV THAKKAR received THE TECHNOPRENEUR AWARD, Neha Upadhyay received Academic Educationist Award of the Year, Innovovision Technology Consulting Pvt Ltd received Promising Startup in Digitization and Innovation, Success Immigration received Best fastest-growing Company Award in immigration Service provider.

Debasish Adhikari received Best Healthcare Excellence Award of the year. International S.T.E.A.M Research (ISR) received Best S.T.E.A.M Education company; ISR empowers students with Experiential Learning based on Science and Technology through the use of Engineering and Artistic processes, based on the principles of Mathematics called STEAM, with the help of futuristic technologies, aligned with the National Education Policy of India (NEP-2020).

Rohit Seth received Best Entrepreneur Award (Fragrances Segment). Vishvesh Kirit Thakor (V K Computer) received Best Services Award, Piplbyte Infotech received Outstanding Direct Selling Consultancy Award, Dr Afser Hindustani received Business Man of the Year award, Get C RR LLP received Business Consultant of the Year, Saarvasri Herbs Pvt. Ltd received Best Leading Company in Healthcare Sector, Spaark Grooming Institute received Best Promising Spoken English and Grooming Institute of Eastern Zone, Mr Subbham Goswami, Founder and CEO, Gyanaloyy Innovations Pvt. Ltd received best start-up award in edutech sector, LegalMantra.Net (Shankar Garg) received Best online consultancy award.

Samiran Sarkar received the social activist and Icon Award, Geeta Traders received Service excellence award of the year, Harpreet Vohra received GM of the Year, Amritara Hotels received Fastest Growing Hotel Chain Award, and Ajay Kumar T received Promising Rising Talent Award.

To know more visit: www.eventboxindia.com

https://www.facebook.com/Eventboxindia/?ti=as

