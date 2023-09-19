Everlodge (ELDG) Fever: Why Tron (TRX) and Apecoin (APE) Devotees Are Betting Big

The cryptocurrency world is witnessing a new phenomenon - Everlodge (ELDG) fever. This burgeoning digital currency, currently in its presale phase, has caught the attention of Tron (TRX) and Apecoin (APE) faithful devotees. Let's explore the reasons behind this trend, exploring why these devotees are placing significant bets on ELDG's potential in the volatile crypto landscape.

Everlodge (ELDG): Democratizing Luxury Real Estate Investment

At the heart of Everlodge lies the revolutionary concept of democratizing luxury real estate investment. Gone are the days when high-end vacation properties were the exclusive domain of the uber-rich.

Everlodge has leveraged the potential of blockchain technology to transform high-value properties into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) that allow for fractional ownership. This revolutionary step allows anyone to invest as little as $100 and own a share of premium properties, making luxury accessible.

Initially priced at $0.010, the ELDG token has witnessed an immense demand, leading to a quick surge in its value to $0.018. The tiered pricing structure, designed to gradually boost the token's worth with each presale phase, is causing FOMO among crypto enthusiasts.

Tron and Apecoin supporters increasingly invest in Everlodge, likely due to several key factors. Firstly, Everlodge's combination of real estate and blockchain provides a tangible asset-based investment, which is rare in the speculative world of cryptocurrency.

Secondly, the potential for capital appreciation and passive income from property rentals make it an even more attractive investment opportunity. This amount of utility is extremely rare in the crypto market and has been luring investors in droves.

Furthermore, Everlodge has spiced up its offering with features like the Rewards Club, which promises members exclusive perks, and a Lending Feature, giving NFT property co-owners a chance to monetize their holdings.

Analysts are optimistic as Everlodge cements partnerships with luxury properties globally and continues its aggressive growth strategy. Many predict a 30x surge in ELDG's value once it makes its grand debut on major crypto exchanges.

Tron (TRX): Slow Progress and Limited Upside

Tron emerged in 2017 as a blockchain platform dedicated to content sharing. At its zenith, Tron achieved a remarkable valuation of $0.30 per token, boasting a market capitalization of $12 billion. Subsequently, Tron's value has fallen to a price of $0.083 after a harsh bear market.

Tron's initial success can be attributed to the high-octane promotional strategies of its CEO, Justin Sun, who positioned Tron as the future of decentralized content sharing and the “Internet of the future".

While Tron has not failed as a blockchain project, the slow development progress and market sentiment have limited its growth. Alarmingly, Tron has yet to make any new highs since the 2018 bull run, and many are looking for a new project to jump on.

Tron devotees seem to be betting on Everlodge as the new project aligns with their vision of a blockchain-driven future. Everlodge’s offering of utility tokens backed by real estate property allows Tron holders to diversify their portfolios while exploring new frontiers.

Apecoin (APE): A 50% Monthly Drop and the Attraction of Everlodge (ELDG)’s Utility Tokens

ApeCoin is a relatively new digital asset that surged in early 2022 due to the growing interest surrounding Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs and the thriving ecosystem. However, ApeCoin's value has nosedived a whopping 97.20% from its high to the current price of $1.10.

A decrease of 50% in one month indicates that ApeCoin is still under bearish pressure. ApeCoin is currently among the worst-performing assets listed on CoinMarketCap. Similarly, the BAYC NFTs, which previously had a floor price of an astounding 128 ETH, have now lost significant value and are currently trading at just 25 ETH.

Many holders of ApeCoin are currently searching for a new project to invest their capital in, and Everlodge seems to be the most promising option. The utility tokens offered by Everlodge are attractive to ApeCoin investors because they can generate passive income and increase in value.

It's difficult to predict the future price movement of ApeCoin since there are no clear support lines within its trajectory. There is a possibility of a price rebound if there is an increase in activity and interest within the ApeCoin ecosystem, but it seems unlikely at this point.

