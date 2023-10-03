Everlodge (ELDG) Rockets in Presale as Fantom (FTM) and Tezos (XTZ) Trading Volumes Clash! Don't Miss Out!

In the latest developments in the crypto landscape, Fantom (FTM) and Tezos (XTZ) showcase different trading volumes, while Everlodge soars in presale. On the one hand, Fantom experienced a surge in volume, while Tezos saw a downturn. Meanwhile, Everlodge, an innovative project solving a real-world problem, is making waves with an explosive surge in its presale.

Summary

Fantom sees a rise in trading volume, although with little price impact

Tezos witnessed a decline in its volume

Everlodge soars in presale amid huge presale participation

Fantom (FTM): A Popular DeFi Solution Platform

Fantom (FTM) is a smart contract platform that provides decentralized finance (DeFi) services and solutions. This layer-1 blockchain utilizes its consensus mechanism, Lachesis, making it stand out in the blockchain ecosystem.

The goals of Fantom include overcoming the limitations of older blockchains and improving scalability, security, and decentralization. Hence, its key strength lies in its performance and efficient transaction processing. Notably, Fantom can process thousands of transactions per second at a low cost.

The surge in its trading volume indicates a renewed interest in its value proposition. If this trend continues, a noticeable surge in the price of Fantom will become evident.

Tezos (XTX): Decline in Trading Volume

Tezos (XTZ) is a blockchain network for smart contracts. Its infrastructure is advanced, which allows it to evolve without ever being in danger of a hard fork. This is one of the competitive advantages of Tezos in the blockchain space.

At the heart of its ecosystem is the XTZ token, which is used to vote on proposals. Moreover, it is one of the top tokens in the crypto market, currently ranked 54th by market capitalization.

However, despite its market dominance, Tezos is experiencing a slight dip in its trading volume. This downturn can be attributed to market sentiment and concerns over the broader crypto market.

Everlodge (ELDG): Immense Presale Surge

While Fantom and Tezos navigate their respective paths and showcase different trajectories, Everlodge (ELDG) has taken center stage. The astonishing surge in its presale activity, with over 70% of the tokens allocated for presale stage 3 sold out, has stolen the spotlight. This surge in interest can be attributed to its solid fundamentals, innovative use cases, and a dedicated community.

Everlodge’s appeal lies in its novel idea on the blockchain. As an intersection of blockchain and real estate, it aims to disrupt the vacation home industry. This integration will see it become the world’s first blockchain-based platform that allows co-ownership of luxury landed properties.

Its value proposition revolves around democratizing access to property ownership to reshape the real estate industry. In a revolutionary move, with as little as $100, investors and property enthusiasts can co-own luxury properties.

Further, its vibrant ecosystem, which will consist of a marketplace and a launchpad, adds to its appeal. Within the marketplace, users can co-own fractionalized luxury villas and vacation homes represented as NFTs. With this, users will be able to earn passive income.

Additionally, its launchpad will allow developers to raise capital from within the Everlodge community. This will be for their new and upcoming developments, which investors can invest early in. Hence, early investors will be able to maximize their ROI.

This innovative project has been tipped to witness a surge in adoption after its launch. It is currently in its fourth stage of presale, with a token going for just $0.019. Meanwhile, according to analysts, it will soar by 50x before the end of 2023.

