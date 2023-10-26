Everlodge (ELDG), THORChain’s (RUNE) and Terra Classic (LUNC): Three Cryptos to Watch Out For in 2023

In the ever-evolving crypto space, trends can change at neck-breaking speed, influenced by a combination of factors. Recently, Terra Classic (LUNC) has been facing a decline amidst a broader bullish sentiment. At the same time, THORChain’s (RUNE) has garnered interest.

Meanwhile, Everlodge (ELDG), a novel project at the crossroads between blockchain and real estate, is seeing growing interest. This article will delve into these notable trends. So, let’s dive in.

Summary

Terra Classic continues its downward trend despite the rise in sentiment in the larger market

THORChain and Everlodge see interest

Terra Classic (LUNC): A Bearish Turn

The near-collapse of the Terra ecosystem after suffering a massive de-peg in 2022 resulted in the rebrand to Terra Classic (LUNC). With the token down by 100% since its “near collapse,” confidence is low despite efforts at rebuilding. Nevertheless, Terra Classic is still a top 100 cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Meanwhile, at the heart of the Terra Classic ecosystem is $LUNC. It performs various functions, including staking, transaction fees, and governance.

Lately, despite the prevailing bullish sentiment in the broader crypto market, Terra Classic still faces bearish pressure. This is evident in the substantial dip in its price, putting its long-term viability under intense scrutiny.

THORChain (RUNE)

Contrary to Terra Classic, THORChain (RUNE) has demonstrated an impressive uptick. THORChain is a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows cross-chain swaps of cryptocurrency without losing full custody of assets. Significantly, it is a key player in the world of decentralized finance (DeFi) thanks to its pivotal role.

Its native utility token, $RUNE, plays a key role within the THORChain ecosystem. Notably, it serves as the base currency and is also used for platform governance and security.

In a bullish turn of events, THORChain experienced substantial growth in its trading volume. This underscores a heightened interest among investors and traders. In addition, this development can also be linked to its unique features and robust ecosystem.

Everlodge (ELDG): Growing Interest

While the crypto market undergoes different trends, Everlodge (ELDG) emerges as a project of interest for crypto whales. Its innovative approach as a blend of blockchain and real estate, as well as its promising features, has attracted interest from large-volume investors.

Remarkably, by combining the best elements of blockchain/Web3 and real estate, it intends to reshape property ownership and investment. To this end, it aims to build a global decentralized real estate NFT marketplace backed by real-world assets. Through this, it will make the affluent real estate market accessible to investors.

Interestingly, for as little as $100, investors can fractionally invest in and co-own luxury villas, vacation homes, and hotels on the blockchain. That isn’t all; users will enjoy all the benefits that come with being a real estate investor. These include earning passive income through monthly payments and appreciation in the value of assets.

