Evernal Group diversifies, ties up with Eurokids Group to launch Evernal Academy

India, 10th October, 2022: Evernal Group, one of India’s leading real-estate broker brands, has tied up with the prominent Eurokids Group and ventured into the pre-primary education space with the launch of the Evernal Academy at Rajarhat, Kolkata. Following strategic diversification in the service sector, the Evernal Academy is poised to nurture the future pre-primary goers across four prominent courses - Playgroup, Nursery, LKG and UKG.

Golam Ahamed Rosul, Founder, Evernal Group said, “Aligned to our business strategies, we are pleased to launch Evernal Academy in Kolkata in association with the Eurokids Group. Through this venture, we look forward to bring the core quality of nurturing, learning and development for the future young minds of the country.”

Evernal Academy aims to provide advanced learning management which focusses on interactive learning for the development of young learners. Employing a host of play and child-centred methods, the academy plans to standardize the pre-primary education sector for the benefit and overall growth, development and progression of students.

Said Anwar Quadir, Cofounder, Evernal Academy said, “The importance of pre-primary education is gaining wide prominence. It is highly recommended to allow children to undergo pre-primary education to help them develop language and social skills. We, at Evernal Academy aim to establish the best preschool in India that focussed on engaging content and design-based scientific methods to provide enhanced learning for students.”

Headquartered in Kolkata, the Evernal Group was established in the year 2017 as a partnership between Golam Ahamed Rosul and Toufique A Rasul with a vision to serve the Indian real estate industry categorically. The company’s expertise lies in understanding the necessities of clients and providing them with exact insight-driven results and choices. Focussed on the core values of Communication, Transparency, Absolute Results, and Customer Care, the Group has secured over 8000 customers and 2000 successful land deals. Also, apart from the above-mentioned real estate services, the company has an extraordinary in-house interior designing team built with a vision to help customers in designing their personal and commercial spaces.

For more details, please visit - www.evernalgroup.com

