Every jewellery reflects the glow of trust

It is said that Gold is not just an ornament, it is a way of preserving and carrying forward our culture and traditions. No matter which generation, gold jewellery radiates its glow in your life forever. The bride’s makeup is considered complete and her face truly glows when she is adorned in gold jewellery.

A gold jewellery given on the wedding day, by the mother to daughter, is a symbol of reassuring confidence that the daughter is ready to step into a married life and take forward its customs and traditions.

Every city, province and state in India has a unique character that reflects in its customs, traditions and even the jewellery. Whether it is the famous Chandan haar with coloured pearls or any other necklace, maang teeka, bracelet or a nath; the shape, style and design of bridal jewellery in Bihar is influenced a lot by tribal ornaments.

Tanishq understands the importance of local culture, custom and traditions in jewellery design. After special research, Tanishq has introduced the Wedding Collection range this year.

Dholna, a symbol of love and trust

Some ornaments stand out as special and unique in each state. Dholna, is one such special ornament which is quite popular in the weddings of Bihar and Jharkhand. It is a symbol of undying love and trust between a couple. Dholna, is gifted by the bride’s in-laws (brother-in-law) on the wedding day. Offered in a traditional red thread, this is one of the ornaments that’s always worn by a married woman.

Tanishq has designed unique and innovative designs of Dholna that are a favourite of any contemporary bride. Just like Mangal-sutra, Dholna, is also available in a wide variety of designs.

Tanishq’s unique blend of modernity and tradition reflects in its designs. Jewellery designed by Tanishq can make any Bihari wedding memorable.

It has also introduced the light weight jewellery of 18 carat under the Highlights’ collection. This can be worn in weddings as well as in daily wear.

Tanishq’s Gold Exchange offer helps to exchange your old gold jewellery with new at 100% exchange value on 22 carat gold. Now you do not have to worry about the rising prices of gold as your old gold jewellery is sufficient to get a new design without any extra charges and you can also keep a check on purity of the jewellery. So what are you waiting for?

