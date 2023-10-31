Everything You Need to Know about Club Mahindra Membership Plans & Price

Travelling is fun, right? And when you travel with your family, it's double the joy. Going on a holiday with your loved ones, you get a much-deserved break from the routine, have a chance to explore new places, have new experiences and spend quality time with them.

We all know planning a family holiday is easier said than done. It requires a lot of planning and preparation. But what if you need not worry about all the bookings, planning an itinerary, etc. Imagine how it would be if you could just pack your bags and arrive at your favourite destination, where world-class hospitality service and premium living space await you. All this and more is possible if you have a Club Mahindra membership.

Club Mahindra Membership for Premium Travel Experience

Whether you are a travel enthusiast or not, buying a Club Mahindra plan is the best investment you can have for your family. It allows you to go on a holiday for seven days in a year for 25 years. Yes, you heard it right!

Once you pay the Club Mahindra membership fees and get the membership plan of your choice, you can go on a family day anytime of the year at your convenience, and to any destination you like. Also, the membership guarantees you a premium stay at one of 125+ Club Mahindra resorts or its 400+ partner hotels in India or overseas.

Club Mahindra Membership Plans and the Cost

Club Mahindra offers a variety of membership plans to suit your specific travel needs. Also, you can choose a plan that fits your holiday choice. There are four different memberships seasons – Purple, Red, White, and Blue and three apartment types – Studio, 1BR, and 2BR to choose from as your preferred membership plan. Here is the glimpse of the membership cost of Studio apartment in four different membership seasons for you to get an idea of how much does the Club Mahindra membership cost.

Club Mahindra Blue Studio membership (INR 4,02,296*) -

It is an ideal membership for people who like to explore offbeat locations and prefer travelling during the off-season when there is less crowd.

Club Mahindra White Studio membership (INR 5,55,156*) -

It is an ideal membership for those who are flexible with their holiday plans.

Club Mahindra Red Studio membership (INR 7,35,204*) -

It is an ideal membership for those who like to plan their holiday around summer vacations, or the Diwali school vacations.

Club Mahindra Purple Studio membership (INR 11,03,530*) -

It is an ideal membership for those who like to plan holidays during peak holiday seasons like Diwali, Christmas, etc.

Now that you are aware of Club Mahindra membership price, let us know more about its benefits

One membership, many holiday

Once you pay the Club Mahindra holiday membership fee, you can look forward to going on a holiday in India and abroad for 7 days a year for the next 25 years. You can enjoy a leisurely holiday, explore the destination, and enjoy staying at premium Club Mahindra resort. Also, you and your family can enjoy the most premium facilities at any Club Mahindra resorts you stay in and even at the Club Mahindra affiliate properties.

Choose the room you want

Your holiday needs can change from time to time. While you might need a larger apartment on one holiday, you may be looking for a smaller one on the next. You may also want to holiday in a different season altogether. Keeping this in mind, Club Mahindra offer a flexible holiday feature that gives you access to seasons and apartments other than your own or a 1 or 2 bhk (bedroom, hall, kitchen) apartment to suit the family size and budget at a nominal charge.

Easy payment options

Another significant benefit is that you can pay the Mahindra holiday membership cost in easy EMIs. Based on your membership plan cost, and your payment requirements, you can pay the cost in 6 to 36 EMIs.

Take one or multiple holidays

No matter the type of membership you buy, you can split the seven-day annual holiday into multiple holidays and go on a weekend gateway through the year or you can go on a single 7-day holiday. Suppose if you miss going on a holiday in a year, you can carry forward the balance to the next year (till the next 3 years).

Unlock Your Journey with Club Mahindra Membership

So, there you have all the information you need about the Club Mahindra membership plans, costs and features and benefits. Further, visit Club Mahindra website to explore Club Mahindra reviews shared by the happy members.

