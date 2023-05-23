Everything you need to know about free Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass

Here’s your guide to unlocking your financial power with the special introductory offer on Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass.

Looking to improve your credit score or wondering how to keep track of your financial health? Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass is just the trusty sidekick you need! What’s better, you can access the first twelve months for free with the special introductory offer available for a limited time only.

Benefits of Credit Pass

Utilise this unique CIBIL-powered service to take control of your financial journey with the following benefits:

Monthly credit score checks:

Real-time credit dashboard: Get a complete and comprehensive overview of all your credit accounts in one place for hassle-free monitoring.

Credit factors tracking: Keep tabs on factors that impact your credit score, such as credit enquiries and repayment history effortlessly.

Keep tabs on factors that impact your credit score, such as credit enquiries and repayment history effortlessly. Interactive tools: Make financial planning a breeze with access to interactive tools. The Credit Score Simulator predicts the potential impact on your credit score when you take out a loan or get a new credit card. The EMI Calculator helps you plan your monthly loan EMIs even before you apply for a loan.

Registration made easy

Signing up for Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass is a straightforward process, completed in three simple steps:

Step 1: Click on ‘UNLOCK NOW’

Step 2: Verify your identity with an OTP sent to the mobile number you provide

Step 3: Provide basic details like your name and PAN information and hit ‘Submit’

That’s it! You’re all set to start tracking and analysing your credit health with your unique 12-digit number that you can use to log into your Credit Pass account.

Importance of Credit Pass for credit applications

The free Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass is not just a handy tool to have. It has real and essential value when applying for loans or credit cards. You can increase your chances of getting approved for financial products by using Credit Pass to keep a close watch on your credit health and take measures to boost your score. It’s a lot like having a personal trainer to help you get your credit health in shape to impress lenders!

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

If you’re still on the fence about Credit Pass and have some questions, let’s address them right away:

Q. What is the purpose of Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass?

A. The Credit Pass is a subscription service that helps you track and analyse your credit health. It equips you with insights to improve your CIBIL Score and enhance your chances of being approved for loans or credit cards.

Q. Is the registration process secure?

A. Absolutely! Bajaj Finserv takes your privacy seriously and ensures that your personal information is protected.

Q. How often can I check my credit score?

A. Track your credit score with monthly updates so that you’re always on top of your financial health.

Q. Can Credit Pass help in loan planning?

A. Definitely! Use interactive tools like the Credit Score Simulator and EMI Calculator to make informed decisions about which loan to choose and how much you can afford to pay every month.

The free Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass is a must-have tool for anyone looking to build a solid financial future. Sign up to grab the special introductory offer and enjoy unlimited access for free for the first 12 months.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a financial advice.