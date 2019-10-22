Everything you need to know about India’s wellness generation

brand-stories

“There’s a huge consciousness regarding what we eat and how we track it,” said Marut Setia, CMO, GE Healthcare. “When it comes to technology, there is this need to know what’s going on inside the body. Does that change anything? Not necessarily. But it’s all about taking control of what you are consuming.”

The sixth episode of HT Brand Studio Live, Season 2, had industry leaders like Setia focusing on India’s burgeoning wellness generation.

There’s been a shift in focus to holistic wellbeing from the practice of just preventive and curative healthcare. The phenomenon has especially gained centre stage in the minds of consumers who are aware, educated and intent on regulating their physical and mental health. According to Sameer Maheshwari, founder of HealthKart, fitness is now an integral part of an individual’s lifestyle; it’s not simply defined by a couple of hours spent in the gym.

“It is not about going from point A to B in the gym; it's about adopting a habit of healthy eating,” he said.

Enter brands with solutions that can be tailored to the exact needs of a consumer. In that regard, Maheshwari said: “Fitness is one of those categories that can grow multi-fold through education. A lot of people want to be fit but they have a hard time figuring out the right diet and the right regime to follow. Brands can solve this and personalize their offerings through offline penetrations.”

Advertising plays an important part; it’s anybody’s guess that the right messaging is crucial for a hugely guarded industry as that of healthcare. At a time when misinformation is rampant, every communication from a brand needs to be validated by experts who can vouch for the positive attributes of a product.

Trupti Bhandari, Global Business Lead-Family Nutrition, GSK Consumer Healthcare, said: “It’s important to give the consumer the right science, the right benefits and create an entire ecosystem around it. The communication can’t be dependent on just traditional media; it needs to happen across platforms and educate consumers about the category and the importance it holds.”

Pankaj Duhan, Chief Marketing Officer, Reckitt Benckiser-South Asia Health, believes that only brands with a strong character and an even stronger voice can appeal to a wide audience and stand the test of time. Elaborating the same, he said: “People tend to buy brands whose characters appeal to them. Truly confident brands and brand leaders need to be okay with losing control in a conversation and steering it in a direction feasible to them, in real time. That requires patience, guts and a lot of thought.”

