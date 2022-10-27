eVidya Competition Books becomes first choice of Millennial Students/Aspirants

India, 27th October 2022: Launched in October 2021, eVidya (a unit of Vidya Prakashan Mandir Pvt Ltd ) has established itself as a preferred choice for millennial students and aspirants for competitive studies. Completing its first anniversary on October 26th the brand has witnessed tremendous growth in the year 2022 and is decisively moving away from being merely a book publisher to becoming a solutions provider in the 21st-century Education Sector.

On October 26th, 2022, eVidya completed one year of serving the students and is publishing titles in 225 categories. It is covering various Central and State levels exams such as those conducted by UPSC, NTA, SSC, IBPS, CBSC, UPPSC, UPSSC, DSSSB, HPSC, RPSC, BPSC, and others. At present, eVidya is providing customized books to more than 800 coaching centers across UP and thus satisfying the career needs of more than 160000 students/aspirants registered in these coachings. In total, through customized and open market channels, eVidya is serving millions of students/aspirants.

To ensure supply, eVidya is successfully handling the network of more than 300 distributors and 2100 retailers. Various books published by evidya such as for the ANM exam, Mukhya Sevika exam, CTET exam, and UPSSSC PET exam have been rated as bestsellers by e-commerce platforms. eVidya books are based on official notification/syllabus, provide high-quality content, including previous year’s exam questions and make available sufficient practice sets/solved papers.

“It seems aspirants/students search for the ultimate solution to their life's most profound challenge is over. In a society such as India, where education & government job is one of the few ways to ensure social mobility and economic betterment and where there are hundreds of contenders for each seat/job, securing a seat in a prestigious educational institution or getting into a decent level government job has been a frightening challenge for the students/aspirants of this day and age. This challenge gets further toughened by the availability of hundreds of books of various kinds and by the online availability of a large amount of study material for which there is no one to ensure the quality parameters and relevancy standards. All this leaves students/aspirants confused and puzzled. This results in a vicious cycle of aspirations, expenses, hard work, and failure. Our mission is to guide students towards a bright future and any other gain is acceptable only as its byproduct,” says Shri Surendra Kumar Jain, Chairman, of Vidya Prakashan Mandir Pvt Ltd.

In the nutshell, tons of study material is available in the market but the solution to the specific problems of students/aspirants has been absent till recently. With eVidya students/aspirants are getting rich dividends from this customer (students) centric approach. A journalistic observation from the education market has revealed the frenzy that students/aspirants are exhibiting concerning eVidya’s study material. “Students usually used to ask for any book for the exam but now they specifically ask for the eVidya books for that exam,” says Ramesh, who is one of many retailers who pay in advance to get eVidya books. Company leadership and staff are reportedly working round the clock to ensure the quality and supply of the study material for various examinations.

“Sometimes students don’t get eVidya books through shops due to temporary short supply but they can anytime purchase eVidya’s various bestselling books on e-commerce sites,” says Jitendra, who runs a coaching center at Nurpur (UP) and reportedly only recommends eVidya books to his hundreds of students.

eVidya leadership has been successful in nurturing and evolving a hybrid educational ecosystem that is student-centric, user-friendly, technology-supported, and feedback based. This hybrid ecosystem contains both offline (hardcopy) publishing and online (softcopy) content delivery. eVidya online platform provides Computer Based Tests, daily current affairs updates, exam notifications, an official syllabus, previous years’ question papers, cutoff marks, and self-evaluation tools. Students/aspirants’ all needs such as studying, practicing, evaluating, crosschecking, and self-motivating are being fulfilled on a single integrated platform. “We are using data analytics and artificial intelligence to better understand Generation Z and millennial aspirants to come up with personalized educational solutions to deliver value to all,” says Mr. Saurabh Jain, MD, Vidya Prakashan Mandir Pvt Ltd.

eVidya is trying to follow the Marketing 4.0 principles to aggressively expand into the market by deploying financial, human, and technical resources in an integrated and mutually reinforcing way. “We are expanding our team, distribution network, retailer penetration, coaching center connection, and customer acquisition to ensure scale, speed, and scope of the service delivery,” says Naveen Kumar, Head, eVidya.

eVidya is treading on the path less traveled and following a business model less tested but bent on serving society with the values of Accessibility, Affordability, Innovation, and Integrity as espoused by its founding father late Shri Sukhbir Singh Jain. At present, all the stakeholders are banking on eVidya leadership to redefine and reinvent the way Edtech Industry is doing business and serving the nation in the 21st century.

Testimonials:

“eVidya is a fast emerging startup company in the publishing industry and Edtech space” – Neeraj Chhabra, Ashirwaad Books Distributor (Lucknow)

“Shortest and fastest route to career success is evidya books and its online support”- Vikas Singh, Student (Allahabad University)

“We are forced to recommend evidya books to our students due to their student oriented & exam focused approach”- Jaipal Trivedi, Director, Success Coaching Centre (Gorakhpur)

“After wasting a lot of time, my daughter finally got selected when she invested her full faith in evidya books”- Ramdas Chaudhry, Parent of a successful candidate from Meerut

