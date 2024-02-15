Evolution of BigShip Under Mr. Ankkit Jain

With an illustrious career spanning over 20 years, Mr. Ankkit Jain has worked in various domains, leaving an indelible mark in digital marketing and social commerce. His extensive experience has led him to embark on an entrepreneurial journey, where he now leads BigShip Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Prior to conceiving the vision for BigShip, Mr. Jain meticulously explored various sectors, gaining profound insights into the pain points within logistics and shipping.

BigShip, his entrepreneurial venture that was started in 2020, stands as a testament to his discerning understanding of the complexities in the logistics landscape. Drawing from his wealth of experience, Mr. Jain has curated innovative solutions that have swiftly made a substantial impact in a remarkably short timeframe. The genesis of BigShip can be traced back to Mr. Jain's firsthand experiences across multiple spheres, where he keenly grasped how mismanaged logistics could lead to financial leakage.

Established to adapt to evolving market needs, BigShip initially focused on e-commerce shipments but swiftly diversified into large shipments, emerging as a leader in aggregation. Responding to market dynamics, the company continuously adjusted its offerings to accommodate diverse business segments.

Leveraging BigShip's extensive experience in India's logistics sector, BigShip International is poised to transform global logistics. This platform offers real-time package tracking, streamlined paperwork management, and cost-effective shipping solutions for items of any size. Designed for businesses, this Courier Aggregation Platform simplifies cross-border shipments by consolidating packages, coordinating partners, and optimizing routes with ease and efficiency.

Mr. Jain's expertise covers both B2B and B2C domains, bringing unparalleled proficiency to the operations and client servicing spheres. With a firm grasp of logistics, the dedicated BigShip team, under his guidance, seamlessly delivers packages to thousands of customers. Emphasizing timely pickup and delivery, Mr. Jain ensures the key to exceptional service lies in the synchronization between shipper, carrier, and consignee. This commitment to transparency encourages flexibility, making BigShip a model of efficiency in the courier aggregation industry.

BigShip Expands to Jaipur

Since its inception, BigShip, a prominent courier aggregator, has been a key player in the logistics industry, demonstrating remarkable growth and strategic expansion. Originally headquartered in Dehradun and registered offices in Noida, the company achieved a significant milestone last year with the inauguration of its office in Ahmedabad. This move not only marked a geographical expansion but also underscored BigShip's commitment to providing efficient courier aggregation services across diverse regions.

In a continuous pursuit of excellence, BigShip, under the insightful guidance of Mr. Ankkit Jain, has once again expanded its footprint by opening a new office in Jaipur, early this year. This development adds another feather to the company's cap, signifying its dedication to meeting the increasing demands of the market and clientele. The newly established office in Jaipur is poised to serve as a strategic hub, further enhancing BigShip's operational reach and ensuring swift and reliable courier services.

As a leading courier aggregator, BigShip's expansion into Jaipur reaffirms its position as an industry forerunner, continuously adapting to the evolving needs of businesses and customers. The company's commitment to excellence, coupled with strategic expansions, solidifies its presence as a reliable partner in the logistics landscape.

BigShip's decision to establish a new office in Jaipur stems from recognizing the city's rich heritage of handicrafts. BigShip will provide a significant opportunity to the artisan community by facilitating the distribution of these exquisite creations both within India and internationally. This move underscores BigShip's commitment to empowering local artisans and expanding their market reach.

Ultimately the presence of BigShip in Jaipur will bring numerous benefits to businesses as well as individuals, including faster and more reliable courier services, enhanced accessibility to a wide range of logistical solutions, streamlined operations, improved supply chain efficiency, and strengthened economic growth through increased connectivity and trade opportunities.

About BigShip

BigShip stands as the preeminent business hub in India, offering comprehensive solutions to the diverse requirements of manufacturers, factories, retailers, importers, exporters, and eCommerce ventures. Its robust platform ensures top-tier shipping experiences, custom-tailored for social sellers, marketplace vendors, shop proprietors, and high-volume online retailers. Backed by a dedicated team of over 175+ employees, BigShip serves a vast customer base exceeding 40,000, collaborating with 17+ courier partners to reach over 29,000 pin codes nationwide. The company aims to add more than 100 employees by the end of the financial year 2024-25. BigShip is distinguished as one of the largest courier aggregation firms in India. BigShip Shipping App is also available in the Play Store as well.

At BigShip, our ethos revolves around the mantra "Connect, Boost, Deliver," ensuring seamless transactions and unmatched service quality.

