News / Brand Stories / Evolving Real Estate Trends In Chandigarh Region

Evolving Real Estate Trends In Chandigarh Region

brand stories
Published on Nov 02, 2023 10:03 PM IST

Adoption of tech-driven solutions, enhancing convenience and security for residents has become part of Chandigarh region's real estate sector.

Raman Singla, President and Business Head of SBP Group
ByHT Brand Studio

The Chandigarh region has been a cauldron of opportunities over the past decade homebuyers in the Chandigarh region are increasingly looking for holistic living experience, leading to the integration of more facilities and tech-driven solutions in the newer projects.

In the dynamic world of real estate development, gaining insights from industry leaders is invaluable. Raman Singla, the President and Business Head of SBP Group, is one such titan of real estate whose expertise has shaped the real estate landscape in Chandigarh region. In this expert opinion piece, we delve into Mr. Singla's perspective on the trends driving real estate development in this vibrant area.

According to Mr. Singla, "The Chandigarh region has been a cauldron of opportunities over the past decade." He emphasizes the area's strategic location, which has attracted investors and homebuyers alike. Its proximity to the major IT hubs, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities has been a game-changer.

Sustainability is a mantra that SBP Group has championed under Mr. Singla's guidance. "We've witnessed a growing preference for eco-friendly and sustainable living," he notes. The company's developments showcase this commitment through green architecture, energy-efficient designs, and smart home technologies.

Mr. Singla also observes a shift in the needs of home buyers. "Customers are no longer satisfied with a four-walled structure; they seek a holistic living experience," he says. He highlights how SBP Group has responded to these evolving preferences by integrating recreation areas, parks, and wellness facilities within their projects.

“With the increasing demand for affordable housing, SBP Group has introduced initiatives to cater to a diverse clientele. We are not just building homes, we are building communities," Mr. Singla says.

In the digital age, technology plays a pivotal role. Adoption of tech-driven solutions, enhancing convenience and security for residents has become part of Chandigarh region's real estate sector, with innovations like smart cities and IOT-driven infrastructure.

“The vision for Chandigarh region is not merely about constructing buildings; it's about shaping a lifestyle that reflects the aspirations of modern India. We are part of a dynamic real estate sector, evolving to meet the needs of today while keeping a keen eye on the trends of tomorrow.” he concludes.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the SBP Group by HT Brand Studio.

