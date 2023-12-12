Excellence Redefined: Meet the 10 Businesses Setting New Standards in 2023

New Delhi (India), December 9: In 2023, innovation took center stage as businesses redefined excellence and established new standards. This era witnessed the emergence of enterprises transcending conventional norms, setting a remarkable precedent for others. From groundbreaking technologies to revolutionary services, these ten businesses are reshaping industries with a commitment to excellence that paves the way for a better future. As we delve into their achievements and contributions, it becomes evident that they are not just industry leaders but the architects of a new era, challenging the status quo and inspiring a shift in business excellence.

1. UV Security

In its 16-year journey, UV Security has emerged as a leading provider of Trusted, Top-Grade Surveillance and live Monitoring Services. Operating across the United States, Canada, South America, and now in India, UV Security is a prominent security consulting excellence.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Distinguished by its commitment to cost-effective customisation, UV Security personalized security solutions to align with businesses' specific commercial security and surveillance requirements. The highly trained team ensures round-the-clock vigilance, spotting and nullifying risks for continuous protection. UV Security's Live Monitoring services, which are 100% more effective than traditional systems, guarantee rapid intervention with over a 95% fast response rate.

With a proven track record across diverse domains, UV Security is all set to offer businesses reliable, flexible, and highly effective security consultation services in India and Canada . Under the adept leadership of Mr Naresh Kumar and Mr Simran Verma, UV Security ensures security and lasting peace of mind, defining its path to global success.

https://uvsecuritygroup.com/

2. Acmo Network

Acmo Network, a distinguished IT company founded in 2015, provides solutions tailored to diverse business needs.

Acknowledged by DPIIT/DIPP as a recognized startup, Acmo Network proudly holds the exclusive distinction of being the premier company from Jammu & Kashmir featured on the esteemed Startup India platform. Notably, it secured a place among the top 5 finalists nationwide in the "Innovate for an accessible India" awards by Nasscom and Microsoft.

In the Agency of the Year competition 2022 by Ad World Master, Acmo Network clinched the Bronze title with a score of 8.6, showcasing their dedication, creativity, and exceptional advertising campaigns. The company's success is marked by technical expertise, premium quality, and a client-centric approach. Regardless of size, type, or industry, Acmo Network is the go-to partner for businesses seeking IT excellence in today's digital landscape.

For further queries, visit:

https://acmo.in/

3. Avte

AVTE Educational Institute, founded in 1988 by Dr Mukesh Setia and Mr Vipin Setia, boasts a remarkable 35-year legacy in CBSE, CUET, BBA, BCA, CLAT, and JEE coaching. With a cumulative experience of over 60 years, the directors attribute their success to hard work and divine blessings. The institution offers flexible learning modes—offline, online, and pre-recorded lectures. Known for stellar results, AVTE prioritizes student safety and comfort, providing excellent infrastructure and attentive management.

Acknowledged thrice for Educational Excellence, AVTE has garnered over 74,000 YouTube subscribers. Besides coaching, they offer Test Series, Sample Papers, Vedic Maths, and comprehensive study materials. The institution's growth stems from a professional coaching approach and proactive feedback mechanisms. Driven by satisfied students and proud parents, AVTE stands out, holding a distinguished position in the educational landscape. The directors, also mentoring coaching initiatives, have propelled AVTE's reputation to high esteem, making it a symbol of academic excellence.

4. Food Pe

FoodPe, founded by BITS Pilani and INSEAD Paris alums, is reshaping the future of dining and food services in India—their innovative WhatsApp-based ordering system extends from fine dining to cafes, prioritizing flexibility and scalability.

The company's end-to-end digital solution caters to diverse F&B businesses to navigate the digital transformation seamlessly. Focusing on QSRs, clubs, and cafes, FoodPe adapts to unique requirements, promising an efficient and tailored experience.

Direct ordering through WhatsApp Chatbots boasts an impressive 80% customer retention rate, eliminating dependence on external platforms.

FoodPe ensures 100% on-time delivery, emphasizing their commitment to partner restaurant success. The initiative marks a significant shift, allowing restaurants to own their online business, run promotions, and enjoy increased profits with minimal commissions. FoodPe's approach, guided by BITS and INSEAD alums, empowers restaurants through direct, efficient, and profitable online channels.

Send Hi on this WhatsApp Number to try it out +91 9310771706

5. Visas centric

Visas Centric is a single window for all the needs of studying abroad. Apart from handling the admission and study visa process, they offer services like student loans, IELTS training, SOP writing, university and course shortlisting, and accommodation assistance. The consultancy has an extensive network of over 1500 universities worldwide.

The consultancy guides students in university selection while offering working professionals expert advice on countries with career-enhancing opportunities.

It empowers students with free consultancy to overcome financial barriers. The consultancy offers personalized immigration solutions, and its expert team brings global insights into immigration policies. It also ensures comprehensive end-to-end support, guiding clients from visa selection to application submission while prioritizing client education.

Founded in 2012, Visas Centric emerged as a trusted study abroad consultant with a 95% visa approval rate and services extended to 28 countries. Committed to continuous improvement, the organization ensures a hassle-free journey with its transparent process and experienced immigration experts.

6. Immuno Life Pvt. Ltd.

Entrepreneur Punam Gupta, Director of Immuno Life Pvt. Ltd. and Founder of Octa Life Sciences, is a reliable figure with over 25 years of experience in the pharma, food, and manufacturing sectors. As an FSSAI/Fostac Trainer and recipient of the 2nd Fostac Performer Trainer Award in India, her influence extends across diverse domains. Punam, a social worker, leads Together We Can Foundation-NGO, focusing on food safety, animal welfare, health, and employment.

In 2015, under the PMEGP Scheme, Gupta initiated Octa Life Sciences, later expanding to Immuno Life Pvt Ltd in 2020, crafting high-quality Ayurvedic products during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recognised by NIFTEM for innovation, she now produces "OOLHA" herbal cosmetics and "30M" Ayurvedic products, adhering to premium quality.

Acknowledged by dignitaries such as Sunil Gavaskar, Rajat Sharma, Suniel Shetty, and Sonu Sood, she received accolades for her remarkable social contributions.

7. TSC Technologies

Embark on a transformative journey with TSC Technologies from Bangalore, where a pioneering trio—Sanketh Huddar, Nikhil Riyaz, and Denzel Abraham George—has led the company to remarkable prominence in aerospace and defense. In just four years, TSC has achieved milestones such as the triumphant launch of UNITYsat via PSLV C51 and securing five contracts with the Indian Navy through iDEX-DIO. TSC stands as a stalwart defense ally, offering cutting-edge technologies, including AI-driven underwater vision, radar devices, and portable Ku band terminals. Their commitment extends to compact Cube Satellites and Micro Satellites with dual-use cases, showcasing versatility. With a strategic MoU with the Indian Navy, TSC champions aims to embody innovation and excellence in national defense technology. Join TSC Technologies on this remarkable journey, where the company shapes a future of self-reliance and technological prowess in aerospace and defense.

8. Autointelli

Global Recognition: AutoIntelli's AIOps Platform Shaping Future IT Infrastructure Automation

AutoIntelli, a pioneering force in IT Infrastructure Automation, strides ahead with its award-winning AIOps Platform, recognized globally for its transformative impact. Revolutionizing IT Infrastructure Automation, this platform secured the prestigious Bizlabs FinTech 2019 award, ensuring real-time incident response and minimizing application downtime.

This powerhouse of automation amplifies efficiency with proactive infrastructure management, alert data extraction through regular expressions, and an advanced automated triage system. Seamless service orchestration and collaboration channel integration streamline processes while catering to diverse customer needs through real-time alert management for MSPs.

Yet, AutoIntelli's prowess extends beyond efficiency. Its disaster recovery and backup capabilities fortify IT Infrastructure Automation, which in turn ensures continuous operations and data safety amidst unforeseen disruptions. Noteworthy awards from the chairman of Aditya Birla, Mr. Mohan Kumara Mangalam at Chunaiti 2.0 and recognized by the UK AutoIntelli's credibility and global recognition for exemplary e-governance automation.

Autointelli Shortlisted for the 2023 National Award from the Government of India for achievement on e-governance solidifies AutoIntelli's position as an industry frontrunner, adding to its series of distinguished accomplishments. AutoIntelli's AIOps Platform is not just a tool; it's a testament to innovation driving IT resilience and operational stability.

9. Wleness

Wleness has unveiled its innovative Music Healing Services, positioning itself as a primary platform in holistic wellness. Music Therapist Debashree Das Gupta highlights the transformative impact of music, emphasizing its role in emotional expression and life navigation. The diverse offerings include Healing Soundscapes, offering relaxation through carefully crafted musical tracks. Personalized Music Therapy provides tailored one-on-one or group sessions led by expert therapists. Musical Artistry introduces the unique fusion of visual art and music through Musical Drawing, allowing for therapeutic expression. Rhythmic Harmony invites individuals to explore holistic healing and self-discovery through Music and Movement sessions. Additionally, Corporate Harmony extends the benefits of music healing to the workplace, enhancing team dynamics and productivity. Wleness CEO Prasenjit Gupta emphasizes the commitment to holistic well-being, offering evidence-based melodies for free through various platforms and showcasing a dedication to a healthier, happier life.

10. Cuts Point Salon and Academy

Cuts Point Salon and Academy, under the leadership of entrepreneur Mohammad Aslam, epitomises elegance and contemporary flair, securing its status as a notable presence in the beauty industry. With operational hubs in Mohali, Ludhiana, and Ahmedgarh, the salon has become a go-to destination for those seeking a blend of sophistication and style.

The Academy, an integral facet of Cuts Point, offers globally acclaimed courses in Hair, Beauty, Makeup, and Nails, defining beauty as an art perfected. Setting itself apart with avant-garde hairstyles, cutting-edge colour techniques, revitalising hair treatments, impeccable manicures, and transformative makeup, the salon distinguishes itself amidst industry competition.

Cuts Point Salon is known for its promising commitment to innovation, regularly unveiling biannual makeup and hair collections that encapsulate the latest trends and techniques. Embracing proprietary hair-care innovations, the salon showcases a dedication to nurturing healthy, radiant hair through the integration of modern technology in every treatment.

For beauty enthusiasts, Cuts Point Salon extends an invitation to explore a treasure trove of tips, trends, and insights on its website.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.