Exceptional camera and envious style – OPPO Find N3 Flip set to dazzle

As we move towards the festive season, we all look forward to spending time with our loved ones and buying each other special gifts. Smartphones these days have not only become an important tool to enhance our everyday lives but also a valuable gift to buy a loved one. If you are on the lookout to buy a special device for just the same, we have got you covered with OPPO’s latest launch, the Find N3 Flip. With an exceptional camera system packed in a sleek foldable form factor, the new OPPO Find N3 Flip will elevate your smartphone experience like never before. Priced at INR 94999, the device is available for purchase across Flipkart, the OPPO Store, and mainline retail outlets.

We briefly spent some time with the OPPO Find N3 Flip and this is how we feel this brilliant smartphone will elevate your festive experience.

Professional Grade triple camera setup

The Find N3 Flip brings flagship-level camera prowess to the flip-style foldable form factor by combining high-resolution camera sensors with Hasselblad’s natural color tones. This smartphone’s triple camera system, the first of any flip, consists of a 50 MP Sony IMX890 primary camera with a large 1/1.56-inch sensor, which makes subjects look sharp under varied lighting conditions. So, every photo that you take will have a textured, dynamic feel where even the smallest details are captured.

What is a festival without some portraits that capture you in all your finery? The Find N3 Flip is also the only flip phone with a telephoto portrait camera backed by a 32MP Telephoto Portrait IMX709 sensor with 2X optical zoom and a portrait-perfect focal length that is close to 50 mm. This focal length is equivalent to what your eyes can see and is captured in professional portrait photography.

Your compact flip smartphone will deliver the perfect festive photos that you will cherish forever.

You can capture the entire family in one frame as you use the 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra wide-angle camera with a 114º field of view to take a group selfie like never before. This camera setting is perfect for capturing more details in ultra-wide-angle shots and catches even the most minute details with less background noise, further enhancing the quality of the photos. You can also use the autofocus feature, which lends more clarity to the photos and lets you capture striking macro photos of subjects as near as 4 cm.

You can also expect to take the most selfies with the 32MP telephoto portrait camera with a Sony IMX709 front shooter. The selfies that you get focus on the fine details of the face while blurring out the chaos in the background. The camera is also great for taking portrait pictures with the perfect bokeh blur in the background.

Cameras in OPPO smartphones are known for their Hasselblad collaboration. With this model, OPPO has integrated the Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution, ground up, into the camera system of the Find N3 Flip. Every photo clicked with this smartphone will display colors that are true to life using Hasselblad's unique color-processing system, which kicks into action the moment you press the shutter button, to optimize color accuracy, tone, and contrast.

This smartphone also recreates the Hasselblad shooting experience with a custom UI, shutter sound, and watermark. You can use an additional filter – choose between Emerald, Radiance, and Serenity – to further enhance the photos. This Hasselblad technology also translates into good portrait shots as OPPO has fine-tuned its bokeh effects with the camera giant’s inputs so portrait photos will look like they have been shot with the celebrated XCD 65mm Hasselblad lens. With the XPAN mode that features a 65:24 high aspect ratio, you could get a feel of Hasselblad’s unique retro style of shooting which has been a huge hit amongst professional photography circles.

Versatility with Multi-Angle FlexForm mode

Use the foldable form factor of this smartphone to your advantage as you prop the partially opened hinge at myriad angles to take photos from the most unusual perspectives,

The biggest advantage of the OPPO Find N3 Flip is the Multi-Angle FlexForm mode that allows you to have a hands-free photography experience. Go worry-free if your hands are filled with plates full of your favorite delicacies! You can use the foldable form factor of this smartphone to your advantage as you prop the partially opened hinge at myriad angles to take photos from the most unusual perspectives, which would be tough to take any other way.

In addition, there are a host of other features that make your photography extra special. You can frame steady shots using FlexForm Long Exposure, and enjoy hands-free time-lapse with FlexForm Time-Lapse mode. You can even use the Ultra-Wide Selfie feature to fit everyone into a single frame and preview your clicks on the cover screen of the smartphone, for photos that are fast and fun.

Mainstream Vertical Cover Screen

The Find N3 Flip features a 3.26-inch vertical cover display, which is the largest ever in a flip phone.

The Find N3 Flip is an outstanding foldable device with a host of features that can give any flagship device a run for its money. Often foldables are not mainstream but the OPPO Find N3 Flip changes that. For starters, it features a 3.26-inch vertical cover display, which is the largest ever in a flip phone. Armed with this large screen, you can see more and do more on the cover screen as it supports more than 40 essential apps, including Gmail, Outlook, Uber, Google Maps, and YouTube Music. You can select which apps you wish to retain on the cover screen and display real-time weather updates as part of its default settings. The Always On display will further increase your efficiency much needed around festive preparations.

Stunning Design

This model measures just 85.54 mm, weighs 198 grams, and has a width of 7.79 mm when it is open, making it easy to fit into pockets or handbags.

Adding to your festive glamour is the stunning design sensibility of the OPPO Find N3 Flip. This model measures just 85.54 mm, weighs 198 grams, and has a width of 7.79 mm when it is open, making it easy to fit into pockets or handbags. The exquisite color options of Cream Gold and Sleek Black make it a must-have. It is made from aircraft-grade material and has a 75-degree super-arc Gorilla Glass Victus cover on its rear surface for added durability. This is also the first OPPO smartphone with an Alert Slider so you can quickly and intuitively switch between three modes — Silent, Vibrate, and Ring.

Another major upgrade in this model is the introduction of a dual friction plate structure compared to the single friction plate found in the previous generation which enhances the stability of the FlexForm to boost the performance of this flip smartphone.This takes away your stress of using the phone extensively for pictures etc during this busy time of the year. The main display opens to a 6.8-inch, 403ppi display that carries TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care certification for unlimited viewing experience.

Optimized Performance

It has a large 4300 mAh battery that can keep you powered throughout the day on a single charge. So even when you are out and about visiting family and friends the phone will easily take care of all your everyday requirements. When you do need charging support, the OPPO Find N3 Flip is equipped with a 44W SUPERVOOCTM fast charging solution that will quickly charge your device to 100% in just under an hour. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC the OPPO Find N3 Flip is the best device because of its optimised processor and performance. Based on 4nm architecture, the chipset not only improves power efficiency and picture quality but will greatly help you in managing optimal performance so that your device is super-fast and responsive.

We recommend the OPPO find N3 Flip

The amazing new Find N3 Flip is the perfect blend of great performance and a no-fuss design in a compact form factor, making it a great option for those looking to upgrade their smartphones.

All in all, the amazing new Find N3 Flip is the perfect blend of great performance and a no-fuss design in a compact form factor, making it a great option for those looking to upgrade their smartphones. With the best-in-class triple camera system, long battery life, and visual appeal of the OPPO Find N3 Flip, I would be looking at purchasing the device myself, So what about you?

The premium foldable is available in two trendsetting colors — Cream Gold and Sleek Black. Go ahead and select the one you love!

OPPO Find N3 Flip can be bought from your nearest OPPO Stores, Mainline retail outlets, and Flipkart at a price of INR 94,999. The phone can also be purchased at an unbelievable price of INR 82,999 after availing of various offers as stated below. You also get OPPO Premium Service Offers like, international warranty rights, EMI schemes for the service/repair, one-on-one service online, free pick-up and drop facilities across 25,000+ Indian pin codes, and much more.

The phone can also be purchased at an unbelievable price of INR 82,999 after availing of various offers as stated here.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.

