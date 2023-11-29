Exclusive: TARC Limited Unveils ‘Inspired by India’ - A Harmony of Tradition and Modernity in Luxury Real Estate

In an era where tradition and modernity converge, TARC Limited, a revered name in luxury real estate, has launched its transformative rebranding initiative, "Inspired by India." This significant move heralds a new chapter in the company's history, marrying India's rich heritage with the sleekness of contemporary design, while deeply embedding the Indian ethos, culture, legacy, traditions, and spiritual values.

TARC's journey, blossoming from a modest construction firm to a prominent real estate developer in Delhi NCR, reflects its profound connection to India's diverse spirit and its ancient scientific principles. This rebranding stems from the ambition to transcend traditional real estate boundaries, offering an experience that elevates luxury beyond materialism. TARC's properties are envisioned as sanctuaries, providing not just physical comfort but also catering to emotional and psychological well-being.

Amar Sarin, MD & CEO at TARC Ltd., articulates this philosophy: “At TARC, we're not just building properties; we're creating legacies that embody the soul of India. 'Inspired by India' is more than a brand; it's a testament to our commitment to intertwine India's traditions with modern real estate innovations.”

Drawing inspiration from ancient India's aesthetics, architecture, and the science behind its structural foundations, TARC is at the forefront of redefining luxury living. The meticulous craftsmanship in our motifs and designs, the grandeur of our projects, and the richness of materials used reflect a deep reverence for India's architectural heritage. Each TARC development, meticulously designed to complement its environment, encapsulates a blend of premium amenities, community spaces, and tranquil settings suitable for all ages.

The new identity, encompassing more than a revamped logo or tagline, pledges that each TARC property will be a unique masterpiece, showcasing fine craftsmanship and unparalleled luxury. The logo's colour palette, blending gold and blue, signifies luxury, depth, and trust. The typography reflects India's literary and artistic heritage, while the TARC Sun logo, with 27 lines representing the 27 Nakshatras, symbolizes the harmony of India's heritage with contemporary sensibilities.

Muskaan Sarin, Director at TARC Ltd., emphasizes the essence of true luxury: "We believe luxury should not just be grand, but meaningful and genuine, resonating with a great soul." Echoing this sentiment, TARC's vision captures the soul of India, a land of rich history and cultural grandeur, through its innovative and thoughtfully designed real estate offerings.

TARC's ethos is anchored in merging India's legacy with modern aesthetics. Their projects, like TARC Maceo and TARC Tripundra, and the upcoming TARC Ishva, exemplify this blend of tradition and luxury. The confidence shown by global investors, including BAIN Capital's INR 1330 crore investment, underscores trust in TARC's vision.

In conclusion, TARC Limited's "Inspired by India" is more than a branding initiative; it's a movement towards a future where luxury real estate is not just an embodiment of affluence but a reflection of India's timeless values, majestic grandeur, and enduring spirit. TARC stands as a beacon, guiding the real estate sector towards a harmonious blend of India's rich past and its promising future.

