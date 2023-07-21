Expanding its presence in the Real Estate market, G Square steps into Theni

Chennai, 21 July, 2023 – G Square, South India’s largest plot promoter and Tamil Nadu’s No.1 Real estate developer announced its entry into the Theni Real Estate and Plotted Development market.

This strategic move comes as a part of the business expansion plans of the real estate plot developer where it will establish secured plotted community projects within the prime locations of the town. These projects will further consist of world-class amenities similar to its already established projects in other cities and be a key stimulant to higher land appreciation value within the town.

Theni, a business booming town in the Theni district, Tamil Nadu is renowned for producing large-scale trading industries which produce garlic, cardamom, cotton, mango, grapes, and chilli. The town additionally hosts the second-largest weekly market in Tamil Nadu and the fourth-largest in South India where it showcases its large produce of fruits, vegetables, and spices that contributes majorly to the state’s economy. With plenty of famous dams, rivers, temples, and beautiful landmarks, the town further produces good revenue from its domestic and international tourism visits.

Speaking on the expansion, Mr. Bala Ramajeyam, Managing Director, G Square Realtors Private Limited said, “ We have successfully established our business operations in some of the major cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mysuru and Ballari. We have catered to and provided more than 10000 customers with premium quality plots within the prime locations of their respective cities and towns. Our projects and the world-class amenities provided within them have so far been very well appreciated by all our existing customers. Another significant indicator that measures our success is the ability to successfully propel the land appreciation rate of a locality post the launch of a project. Numerous G Square projects have been instrumental in rapidly increasing the appreciation rate of its respective locality from almost 50-100 percent. We have redefined plot promotion and development through what we provide and that has further been a catalyst for developing numerous location developments nearby. This method has enabled us to transform numerous small towns into developing zones. We plan on providing the same to people from different locations by expanding our business operations. We are highly positive that we will be well-received in the Theni real estate market and see the same success as seen in our other operating zones.”

Further adding to it, Mr. Bala Ramajeyam spoke, “Theni is a booming district with a scope of huge future real estate market potential. It is a beautiful town that attracts tourists from both domestic and international regions. Additionally, it is well-connected to major cities like Coimbatore and Madurai with top-quality roads. Its high potential for producing famous agricultural goods further makes people consider investing and settling in a location like this. So, if you are looking for a place to invest where real estate value will skyrocket more than what it is now, Theni is where it is.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

G Square currently operates in cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Hosur, and Ballari and has provided plots to more than 10000 customers.

G Square is South India’s No.1 Real Estate Developer that brings to you a lifestyle-defining curation of upscale selections to choose from. Our proactive and keen sense of identifying opportunities has helped build many dream houses and iconic businesses within G Square’s secured communities. Over 10000+ happy customers have trusted the transparent and hassle-free ownership of land in South India’s most potential addresses with G Square’s easy housing transactions.

Spread across Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hosur, Mysuru & Ballari over the past 10 years, we have delivered the most lucrative investment lands with world class amenities in G Square’s secured communities. With “2 Years of Free Maintenance” and all essentials covered, we aim to empower families and businesses to build the next chapter of their life on land they own.

For more details log onto: www.gsquarehousing.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.