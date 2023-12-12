Expenzing Redefines Expense Management with Innovative TEM Power Plus Solution

Expenzing, a pioneer in Spend Management Software, is delighted to announce the launch of Expenzing TEM Power Plus, a cutting-edge Employee Travel and Expense Management solution crafted to meet the dynamic demands of contemporary Indian enterprises.

In today's rapidly evolving business environment, where agility is crucial, Expenzing aims to simplify and elevate Spend Management with a focus on ease, effectiveness, and intelligence. The TEM Power Plus solution addresses the evolving challenges faced by businesses operating at high speed, offering faster cycle times, enhanced productivity for Accounts Payable (AP) teams, reduced travel expenditure, stringent fraud control, and improved compliance with statutory and policy requirements.

Key Features of TEM Power Plus:

WhatsApp Dashboards: Real-time insights into Turnaround Time (TAT), exceptions, spends, spenders, and delay metrics delivered seamlessly through WhatsApp.

Google Maps Distance Calculator: Effortless and accurate distance-based reimbursement facilitated by integrated Google Maps.

Seamless Travel Booking: Streamlined travel bookings handled seamlessly within Expenzing, whether initiated by employees, administrators, or Travel Management Companies (TMCs).

Fraud Control Algorithms: Robust algorithms to prevent duplicate claims, expense manipulation, and inaccuracies in distances or routes.

Credit Cards Facilitated: Quick tagging of valid corporate expenses on credit card statements for enhanced financial tracking.

OCR Reader for Receipts: A time-saving scanner for both paper and digital receipts using Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology.

Geotagging for Routes: Employees can check in at multiple locations, allowing managers to validate travel routes.

Aligned with the specific needs of Chief Financial Officers and Human Resources Heads, TEM Power Plus simplifies the lives of employees through an intuitive mobile app catering to both younger and middle-aged employee segments. The system ensures effortless creation of expense reports, trip approvals, travel bookings, advance requests, and seamless reimbursement tracking.

TEM Power Plus goes beyond employee convenience by providing comprehensive management control for all travel aspects, incorporating best practices from leading Indian enterprises for fair and transparent policy adherence. The solution streamlines finance operations, offering a best-practice Delegation of Authority matrix, seamless GST input tax credit retrieval, and precise cost allocation at the center, budget, or project level for accurate cost accounting.

Expenzing TEM Power Plus integrates seamlessly with enterprise ecosystems, offering synchronized integration with Accounting, ERP, and HRMS systems, providing the flexibility of manual or automated data connections.

Expenzing TEM Power Plus marks a significant leap in advancing Spend Management, exemplifying the company's commitment to providing unparalleled efficiency and control for finance teams. With its innovative features and user-friendly design, Expenzing continues to redefine the landscape of Expense Management for enterprises in India.

About Expenzing:

Expenzing is India’s most experienced and mature spend management software company, recognized by Gartner. Addressing the high-priority needs of finance teams, Expenzing facilitates a frictionless employee experience with strong financial controls and corporate governance. Trusted by India’s top-performing companies, including Bajaj Allianz group, Bharti AXA, TATA group, Nikon, and Danaher.

For more information visit https://www.expenzing.com/employee-expense-management-software.html

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

