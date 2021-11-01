Experience Bank of Maharashtra’s hassle free Digital Lending platform

- Zero processing charges on Housing Loan and Car Loan during ongoing festive season

With changing lifestyles and increased demand for luxury, the surge in auto and home loan is visible in every nook and corner of the country. India has moved ahead from a ‘save-invest’ mentality to an ‘invest-earn’ policy and with this phenomenon, the majority of our millennial population is having a home or car loan and sometimes both.

Sensing the customer pulse, the market is also full of communication around hassle free loan lifecycle, but the reality is little different. Borrowing in India is not that cinch. In fact lots of loan applications get rejected at the very first stage also.

Prospective borrowers need to visit the bank, the lender’s representative visits them too, a lot of paperwork here and there, many signatures, protocols that result into a tedious time taking affair. With the new normal of “Work from Home”, the geographical boundaries really don’t matter and the millennials are really finding it tough as well as annoying to manage on long loan queues. So, what’s the resolve?

Well the banking and financial industry in India is working continuously along with the government to make the banking experience better and upscale every day with the help of new technologies, products and services and one of such facilities is Digital Lending.

Through digital lending, borrowers can quickly take up loan applications without facing geographical issues. These platforms offer highly customized user experience, smooth loan application procedures, and ease of entering data quickly.

Consumers are really having a great ease in loan application and disbursement through DLP. Experts also suggest that with the systems in place, India is ready to move on to digital lending as the new normal. This mode is spiking in the country as with numerous benefits over the traditional lending process, people and businesses are opting for loans digitally.

India’s digital payments market is drawing attention after online transactions surged during the pandemic. Digital lending is expected to treble to $350 billion by 2023 and reach a total of $1 trillion in the five years from 2019, according to estimates from the Boston Consulting Group.

Considering the consumer demand, Bank of Maharashtra, a premier public sector bank in the country, has also launched the Digital Lending Platform for its Home Loan and Car loan customers, which enables prospective retail loan seekers to get loans digitally through a paperless process at the convenience of their place and time of choice.

Further, the digital lending platform provides “In principle approval” for home loans, car loan instantly on completion of filling the required information digitally without human intervention. The platform is capable of validating KYC, CIBIL and Financials of the applicant and provides “In-principle approval” in hassle free manner. The prospective applicants can avail the facility by visiting Bank’s official website https://www.bankofmaharashtra.in/online_loans

Shri A.S. Rajeev, MD & CEO, Bank of Maharashtra while launching the digital lending platform said, “The primary objective is to provide exceptional customer experience, and upscale lending through digitization. Bank has been taking several measures which have strengthened Bank’s digitization process internally which facilitates in delivering hassle free services with ease.”

Currently the bank has waived processing charges on Housing Loan and Car Loan for its customers to benefit them on the ongoing festive seasons, which are extended at lucrative ROI.

“Indian consumers are looking forward to appropriately designed digital lending experiences from nationalized banks for better transparency and our platform is in line with their expectations,” said Mr. Sanjay Rudra, General Manager of the bank.

Experience the new age lending with Bank of Maharashtra where every process of the loan lifecycle happens online, and hence, there is no need to visit a bank and you get your desired loans on the click!