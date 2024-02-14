Experience Comfort and Wellness this Valentine’s Day with Amazon’s Appliances Fest, Live till 14th February

It's that time of the year, when winter fades to welcome the spring blooms, and nature slowly unveils the season of love. No points for guessing it right. Yes, it’s Valentine’s Day and a week to shower love. Amazon.in’s Appliance Fest is here to provide you with the perfect gifting options, from 11th to 14th February 2024. Give yourself and your loved ones the comfort and convenience they deserve and desire. The reason to celebrate love only gets bigger and merrier as Amazon offers minimum of 35% off* on all appliances.

Discover unbeatable deals on a wide range of appliances, perfect for spoiling your loved ones or treating yourself. From state-of-the-art kitchen gadgets to contemporary home appliances, find everything you need to make this Valentine's Day unforgettable. Enjoy tempting deals on mixer grinders, water heaters, air fryers, remote-controlled ceiling fans, air purifiers, and more.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Amazon India is offering you with many more compelling reasons to cherish the feelings of love this Valentine's Day by providing a wide range of gifting options. These appliances not only offer visual appeal with their striking aesthetic designs but also provide a treat to satiate your appetite for nutritious binge and healthy living. Check out the amazing gift options available on Amazon.in:

Energy-saving appliances for reduced electricity bills

It is the need of the hour to save on energy and contribute towards a greener planet. Energy-efficient appliances consume less electricity, which can significantly reduce your utility bills over time. While they may have a higher upfront cost, the long-term savings on energy bills often outweigh this initial expense.

Atomberg Renesa features an energy-efficient BLDC motor, providing superior air delivery of 235 CMM at 360 RPM while consuming only 28W. With a 5-star rating, it saves up to 65% in electricity consumption. Enjoy consistent airflow even during voltage fluctuations and power outages. Atomberg BLDC fans consume just 28W, keeping your energy bills low.

This SDS Green-water Geyser is big on energy savings with BEE 5-star rating. The blue diamond glass-lined tank gives longer life even in hard water conditions. You get 7-years warranty on tank, 4-years extended warranty on glass coated heating element and 2-years comprehensive warranty.

Give your ceilings a finesse touch! Aerodynamic blades in the Havells Stealth Neo remote-controlled fan with premium look and finish delivers air with less noise. The ECO ACTIVE technology 1200mm BLDC motor guarantees less power consumption. The product comes with a 2-year comprehensive warranty.

Enjoy the shower at any time of the day with Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser). Its 1200 gm superior heating element ensures faster heating, while High Grade PUF insulation retains heat, reducing electricity bills. Advanced 3-level safety protects against electric shocks, with auto-off function in case of malfunction.

Gift Healthy Lifestyle Choices for Your Loved Ones!

Planning to gift something that ensures a healthy lifestyle for your loved ones, then these products make a perfect fit. These gifts not only promote physical health but also nurture mental and emotional well-being, fostering a holistic approach to living life to its fullest.

This 240W power copper motor, 3-strainer equipped all-in-one fruit and vegetable juicer comes with seven spiral masticating technology to cut, break, squeeze, separate and extract, at one go. The Agaro Imperial Cold Press Juicer excels in efficient juice extraction, featuring low noise operation and cold press technology for nutrient-rich juice.

Aquaguard Sure Delight water purifier ensures pure, safe drinking water with its five-stage purification technology: RO+UV+UF. Certified to remove contaminants like lead, mercury, and arsenic, it eliminates viruses and bacteria. Aquaguard purifiers save up to 60% of water and come with a 1-year warranty.

Experience the pinnacle of culinary delight with Bosch premium mixer grinder, boasting stainless steel blades for flawless wet, dry, and chutney grinding, alongside efficient juicing. It features a concealed bronze bush for contaminant-free mixing and patented stone pounding technology, preserving masala textures and flavors.

ECOVACS is a leading brand in the "Robotic Vacuum Cleaner" category with excellence in R&D & Innovation. The 2023 DEEBOT N10 boasts upgraded suction power (4300 Pa) and covers over 4000 sq ft for efficient cleaning. With 2x coverage and 4x accuracy, it detects objects as small as 2 mm. Equipped with a 5200 mAh battery, it offers a runtime of 330 mins.

Goodscity Garment Steamer effortlessly removes allergens, keeping fabrics on pillows, beds, and sofas particle-free. With a 250 ml detachable water tank, it runs for 15 minutes, offering vertical steam for hanging fabrics and wrinkle-free clothes. Ideal for delicate fabrics like silk, satin, and polyester, it freshens and sanitizes garments effectively.

The 2100W Induction Cooktop from trusted brand Philips ensures fast cooking. It also features a slow cook mode for specialized recipes. With 5 preset menus and soft-touch buttons, it offers convenient menu selection for perfectly cooked meals at the touch of a button.

Get ready to indulge and feel the romance in the air!

With discounts on top brands and exclusive offers, now is the perfect time to upgrade your living space and spread love and care to those who matter the most. Maximize your savings with an Amazon Prime membership. Gain access to exclusive benefits like free one-day delivery, cashback rewards, and early access to deals and shopping events.

Don't miss out on these incredible deals – shop now and make this Valentine's Day memorable! No Cost EMI starting at INR 499 per month, available on all products - it’s time to finally indulge, spread love and cheer this February!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.