Experience Lucknow the nawabi way at The Centrum

Planning a trip to the city of Nawabs to get a taste of Awadhi cuisine and hospitality? The city, known for its adab and tehzeeb, will delight your senses as you immerse yourself in the art, cultural and culinary experiences it has to offer. From melt in the mouth chaat, galouti kebabs and warki paranthas to the sights of Hazratganj, Bara Imambara and Rumi Darwaza, Lucknow truly has something to offer for everyone.

The experience of any city is not complete without the right accommodation. Lucknow has struck gold with a splendid property that draws inspiration from the rich heritage of this iconic city- The Centrum, Lucknow, a luxury hotel, club and resort, where you can replenish, rejuvenate and reconnect with a renewed lifestyle.

Spread across sprawling six acres in the heart of Lucknow, The Centrum makes for the perfect destination where you get everything under one plush roof. Whether it’s business meetings, destination weddings, lifestyle events and food and music festivals that recharge your senses or just a laid back vacation with family and loved ones, the expanse speaks of awe-inspiring and a place to create memories for a lifetime at.

Living at The Centrum is an experience in itself. It is an architectural delight to behold. The bridge at the reception is a magnificent rendition of Old Lucknow city art with a heritage design of the railing. The ceiling of some top floor rooms have been created with inverted pots inspired by Chinhat pottery that the region is famous for, by the local artisans. The craft has also been used to create room placards.

For the foodies amongst us, the property has four dining options, each offering a completely unique ambience. The coffee shop, Plum, offers a breathtaking view of the Lucknow skyline, the specialty alfresco restaurant, Sanctum is known for its epic culinary delicacies, while Pendulum, the bar offers speciality cocktails and Aurum, the Deli and Patisserie opens into a poolside TV and reading lounge where you can sink into a book as you enjoy a portion of your favourite cake.

The room options are as diverse as the experiences this property offers. You can pick from one of the 116 Deluxe Rooms, Executive Suites and Centrum Suites which offer a comfortable living space that brings together luxury and convenience.

The Centrum’s location is its USP –Just 13 km from the airport, 10 km from the railway station and 10 km from Charbagh bus station, it is the next frontier of luxury stay and recreational facilities. The property is also in close proximity to popular tourist attractions and places of interest in Lucknow city like Avadh Shilpgram, HCL IT City and the International Cricket Stadium. With the formation of the cricket team, the property has a strategic advantage for movement of players due to its proximity to the stadium and the facilities and services it offers.

The experiences are not just limited to staycations. The Centrum also makes for the perfect location for social events – whether it is birthday parties, weddings or open air concerts. The property has four fully-equipped ballrooms and if the outdoors is what catches your fancy, the open green spaces with sprawling lawns and impeccably manicured landscaping offer ample feed to your soul.

The Centrum offers the perfect amalgam of the history and heritage of Lucknow , blending it with modern facilities and experiences for the discerning traveller of today.

The Centrum’s facilities transcend to two versatile boardrooms, each with a capacity for 30 people alongside Quantum, a fully-equipped business centre with high-speed internet to support online activities like HD streaming, web browsing and downloads. The business spaces also have a pantry, coffee area and recreational spaces, making it perfect for those uninterrupted business meetings and networking sessions.

For those looking for leisure, there is a semi Olympic size swimming pool, table tennis and billiards room, squash, tennis and basketball courts, a fitness centre, a cards room, spa, salon and theatre, all of which can be accessed by members. The Centrum offers exclusive membership plans for these facilities for corporates as well as individuals looking for a space where they can come and refresh themselves from the stresses of day to day life.

In addition to unlimited access to these facilities, members also get access to a plethora of lifestyle activities organised throughout the year, from food and music festivals, hobby classes, musical nights and sports tournaments to movie screenings, yoga and meditation sessions, architectural photowalks, gala dinners, events with live bands, fashion shows and many other such exciting events.

The verdict? The Centrum offers the perfect amalgam of the history and heritage of Lucknow , blending it with modern facilities and experiences for the discerning traveller of today. This versatile space can be enjoyed as much for a vacation as for a high-powered business retreat, or a regular game of tennis every evening.

Impeccable ambience, delectable gastronomy and superlative service- The Centrum Lucknow is your one stop destination for everything you seek in modern day living.