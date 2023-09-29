Experience luxury in nature’s lap at Hubtown Seasons, Chembur

Rajesh Nagpal, an engineer by profession, bought his dream home in Mumbai’s Chembur suburb recently and is elated with his decision. The reasons are simple – more room for his family, better facilities and more green area within the complex, good security and a higher standard of living overall.

The time that we all spent at home during the pandemic has led to a mindset shift – the home has become the epicentre of people’s lives, reshaping consumer priorities and lifestyles. Today, people don’t just want to settle for any house and are seeking top-notch living experiences where they live – modern, well-planned homes that also offer access to additional facilities for overall well-being and recreation in a secure environment. The home offers a safe haven from all the turbulence of the outside world.

Buying a home, therefore, is a complex process when one sees lots of apartments before finalising the right one. For Nagpal, the parameters were similar – he wanted a home in Chembur, where he has spent all his life, and also wanted facilities that his sons could access, and safety for his ageing mother. And, Hubtown’s latest project – Hubtown Seasons – fits the bill perfectly.

“Chembur as a place has plenty of single buildings. There weren’t any complexes which were gated, modern, new and centrally located. We never wanted to go to a single building as we have two young boys – we needed a safe environment where they could play. Hubtown was one of its kind complexes, which felt different. We were assured that this will be closer to nature – the developer was not planning to cut trees to give it a sense of being in the midst of mother earth,” said Nagpal, adding that this home checked all the boxes for him and his family.

The condominium has been conceptualised to provide a life filled with utmost grandeur. It has a combination of 2, 3, 4, and 5 BHK apartments which are spread across 6 blocks, each of which towers up to 14 floors. The living experience is filled with bespoke personalised experiences. The complex offers a range of recreational activities for the entire family including a wooden treetop walk, a treehouse, an open gymnasium, an airy library, mini golf, a herbarium butterfly garden, swimming pools, a bicycle track, box cricket, a dedicated space for senior citizens, children's play area, tennis court, indoor games room, a fully equipped clubhouse, an in-house spa, yoga room, barbeque corner, birdbath, event lawns, pergola, multipurpose courts, a zen garden, an amphitheatre, a basketball court, and a jogging track that runs along the greens.

The home itself is well designed – it is airy and bright with multiple balconies, and this is the favourite part of the home for Nagpal. “My favourite spot in my new home is the balcony and the good luxurious hall that is attached to it. That’s where you normally spend most of the time of your day. Every room in this home has large French windows which bring the outdoors inside and give it a sense of being airy, windy and lets the sunlight in,” he further said. There is no concrete road inside the complex, just walkways in and around the green areas.

The other big advantage of Hubtown Seasons is its excellent location. Nagpal was born and raised in Chembur and didn’t want to move out of this area. His mother stays with him and his parents have been settled in Chembur since they moved to India after the partition. The Hubtown Seasons property is located within walking distance from Chembur station, five minutes from Eastern Freeway, five minutes from Eastern Express Highway, five minutes from Santacruz Link Road, fifteen minutes from Vashi, two minutes from Chembur Railway and monorail stations, 15 minutes away from Ghatkopar Railway and Metro stations, and 20 minutes from the domestic and international airports.

“The accessibility to anywhere is not more than 30 minutes. This area is more of a residential hub. It is not noisy and there is not much commercial activity around, unlike Bandra which is more of a commercial and residential mix and is very congested. When the Metro lines that are being developed come to Chembur – there are two or three different lines that are going to touch Chembur – they will make life even easier for people in the area,” he further added.

So, are you ready to indulge yourself in this lifestyle and take the chance of calling it your home? Hubtown Seasons promises you the best in class living experience, and the Nagpals are testimony to that. We are impressed, what about you?

About Hubtown Limited and Paradigm Realty

Hubtown Limited is one of India's leading real estate development companies, which has kept its primary focus on the city of Mumbai. The developers continue to raise the bar of a standard by offering quality projects in meticulously planned luxury homes, IT parks, and commercial spaces. Hubtown’s superior construction quality has made it a popular name in the real estate sector.

Paradigm Realty is an organisation spearheaded with credible experience in delivering cutting-edge real estate to the city of Mumbai by employing global contemporary techniques, which ensure quality standards and timely delivery of their product.

