Experience premium living with Elevate

Elevate is a premium residential project jointly developed by Conscient Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., a trusted name in the real estate industry and Hines, the international real estate firm.

The project is a landmark development that raises the bar of living in Gurugram, with its international design standards brought in by Spanish architect Ricardo E. Bofill and his firm RBTA. Each apartment offers panoramic views and luxury amenities with a high attention to detail. The project is being constructed by TATA Projects.

Conveniently located on Golf Course Extn. Road, Sector 59, Gurugram, Elevate is a thoughtfully designed, high-quality, premium residential project. The apartments have premium specifications (ranging from 2,100 square feet to 3,400 square feet). Customers can choose from 3BKH, 3BHK + Powder Room and 3BHK + Powder Room and a Study and 4 BHK apartments.

Some of its salient features include-

* A vehicular free surface

* A 70% green cover with large open areas and a central water spine that enhances the living experience of residents.

* Naturally lit hotel-like basement arrival lobbies.

* Three side open apartments with ample light.

* Three dedicated clubs for sports, leisure, and retail.

The project has been designed keeping end users in mind and long-term investors who continue to see merit and value in quality real estate as an asset class.

The sample apartment and the sales gallery of the project opened its doors to customers last year. The thoughtfully designed Elevate Sales Gallery is one of a kind and gives customers a feel of the project, making it one of the most visited sales galleries in NCR.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.