Experience The Best Of Switzerland On The Grand Train Tour

Switzerland’s premium panorama trains are world-famous, captivating passengers with breathtaking views from their large windows. Surely one of the most beautiful ways to experience the country. The Swiss Travel Pass gives access to unlimited travel on panoramic routes (excluding seat reservations) such as Glacier Express, Bernina Express.

The Grand Train Tour of Switzerland merges the most beautiful panoramic lines into one unique route. There is no prescribed direction or duration. You can hop on and off wherever you please. Whether at Zermatt or St. Moritz, in the Canton of Ticino or the Lavaux, at the Rhine Falls or Lake Lucerne.

The Grand Train Tour of Switzerland merges the most beautiful panoramic lines into one unique route.

Some of the best train journeys in Switzerland are below:

Glacier Express – The journey, in what has been dubbed the world’s slowest express train, takes travellers across the Alps - from St. Moritz right to the Matterhorn in Zermatt- within roughly eight hours, passing through 91 tunnels and over 291 bridges.

Bernina Express – The most spectacular of all Alpine crossings, the Bernina Express seamlessly connects the cool north of Europe to the sunny south, from St. Moritz to Tirano. This train journey most deservedly enjoys UNESCO World Heritage status. Operating on the world’s highest-altitude railroad, the Bernina Express traverses the Alps, passing glaciers down to the palm trees.

Connecting two of Switzerland’s most popular tourist destinations, Interlaken and Montreux, the GoldenPass Express offers unparalleled views and has always been a favourite of Bollywood.

GoldenPass Express – Connecting two of Switzerland’s most popular tourist destinations, Interlaken and Montreux, the GoldenPass Express offers unparalleled views and has always been a favourite of Bollywood. The new travel class “Prestige” is the centrepiece of the new train. The exclusive travel class offers discerning travellers everything they expect from an unforgettable train journey: plenty of privacy, maximum comfort in a small compartment, and an exceptional culinary offering. Prestige is also elevated by 40 cm compared to the other travel classes, giving guests an even better view of the fascinating scenery and allowing them to fully immerse themselves in it.

This single ticket enables visitors to explore Switzerland end-to-end seamlessly using a 3, 4, 8 or 15-days pass.

This single ticket enables visitors to explore Switzerland end-to-end seamlessly using a 3, 4, 8 or 15-days pass. It is the best way to see Switzerland’s boutique cities, alpine villages, glacial lakes, snow-clad mountains, and historical vineyards.

Olympic gold medalist and India’s sports superstar Neeraj Chopra recently holidayed with his friends across Switzerland using the Swiss Travel System. Neeraj’s action-packed trip to his favourite destination included both soft and extreme adventure activities like canyon jumping, sky diving and jet boating in Switzerland’s adventure capital, Interlaken. He went monster biking, hiking and took helicopter tours in Zermatt and discovered the international city of peace-Geneva via a running tour. He followed this up with an e-tuk-tuk ride that took him to the United Nations as well as to the Gandhi statue to pay homage — and he was able to do all this and much more using just one Swiss Travel Pass across the entire country!

“I also absolutely love the Swiss travel system – it is efficient, on time and so convenient. You just need to buy one ticket – the Swiss Travel Pass and you can be on any public transport hopping on and off at will. The trains are absolutely amazing – on time, clean and superfast. You can travel from one side of the country to the other is just 3 hours. With the pass, you can also avail discounts on mountain excursions like Jungfraujoch and free entry to museums, so, it is a must-have when you are in Switzerland. I hopped on to the Glacier Express train for a short ride on one to Zermatt and was blown over! It was like a surreal movie-watching experience. The train treats you to panoramic views through large windows,” said Neeraj about his experience of the Swiss Travel system.

Explore Switzerland’s sights, landmarks and attractions by visiting-

myswitzerland.com/grandtraintour

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.