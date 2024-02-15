Experience the Difference at the New Apple Premium Store, Kemps Corner! Get Flat 22.5% Off on the New iPhone 15

Maple, India’s leading Apple Premium Reseller is thrilled to announce the launch of their new store at Kemps Corner and offers a never-before flat-out price of Rs. 61,900 for the iPhone 15 with no conditions; albeit for HDFC credit card customers.

This is how it works, customers can now avail up to flat 22.5% off on the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus at 71,900. Further, customers get amazing offers on the entire iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max range at never-before costs.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

To make this sweeter, with the Easy Upgrade Plan, powered by Easy Ozy, customers get an impressive 84.7% buyback value on their new device at 50 % of the subscription cost for a limited period. This unique program ensures that a customer's investment retains its value, making the iPhone experience even more rewarding and affordable only at Maple.

Best-in-Class Customer Experience, Maple takes pride in offering a best-in-class customer experience. With a robust PAN India e-commerce presence and 12 physical stores in Mumbai and Mangalore. Over its 17 years of operation, Maple has garnered the trust of over a million satisfied customers. The company remains committed to strengthening this bond by continuously providing exemplary customer service, adhering to its brand promise - "Experience the Difference."

To know more about offers, follow Maple on Facebook & Instagram or visit maplestore.in.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.