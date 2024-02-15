Experience the Difference at the New Apple Premium Store, Kemps Corner! Get Flat 22.5% Off on the New iPhone 15
Best-in-Class Customer Experience, Maple takes pride in offering a best-in-class customer experience.
Maple, India’s leading Apple Premium Reseller is thrilled to announce the launch of their new store at Kemps Corner and offers a never-before flat-out price of Rs. 61,900 for the iPhone 15 with no conditions; albeit for HDFC credit card customers.
This is how it works, customers can now avail up to flat 22.5% off on the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus at 71,900. Further, customers get amazing offers on the entire iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max range at never-before costs.
To make this sweeter, with the Easy Upgrade Plan, powered by Easy Ozy, customers get an impressive 84.7% buyback value on their new device at 50 % of the subscription cost for a limited period. This unique program ensures that a customer's investment retains its value, making the iPhone experience even more rewarding and affordable only at Maple.
Best-in-Class Customer Experience, Maple takes pride in offering a best-in-class customer experience. With a robust PAN India e-commerce presence and 12 physical stores in Mumbai and Mangalore. Over its 17 years of operation, Maple has garnered the trust of over a million satisfied customers. The company remains committed to strengthening this bond by continuously providing exemplary customer service, adhering to its brand promise - "Experience the Difference."
To know more about offers, follow Maple on Facebook & Instagram or visit maplestore.in.
Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.