Expert Obstetrician and Gynecologist Dr. Mithil Patil, MD - Dedicated to Women's Health and Well-Being

Dr. Mithil Patil, MD Obstetrics & Gynaecology, FMF, UK Certified Sonologist, ID: 72204, Fellow Infertility & Reproductive medicine (ART), Associate Prof. BVDUMC, Pune, is an experienced and dedicated gynecologist who has pursued his career in Infertility and Fetal Medicine. He passed out from Government Medical College, Solapur, as an MD and developed fine skills and superior clinical acumen. Dr. Mithil has performed and assisted many complicated surgeries while working at Civil Hospital Solapur, which has made him a competent surgeon. His quest for excellence has led him to undergo rigorous training in endoscopy at Cochin. He has further achieved a milestone by doing fellowship training in Reproductive Medicine at Chennai Fertility Centre, which has refined his skills in ART. While working as a Clinical Associate at Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai, with Dr. Indrani Hinduja, he has achieved expertise in the field of ART.

Dr. Mithil Patil is a certified sonologist (ID: 72204) by the Fetal Medicine Foundation, UK, for the prenatal screening method. He has been constantly working on Infertility and Fetal Medicine, bringing innovation in the varied methods, and making treatment feasible for all classes of patients. He has done extensive research in fetal medicine by screening more than 10,000 pregnant mothers at Bharati Hospital, Pune, to evaluate the effectiveness of First Trimester Screening to detect fetal genetic abnormalities and predict Pregnancy complications such as Preeclampsia, Preterm Labor, and IUGR. For his research, he was awarded the "Young Scientist Award" by Pune Obstetrics Society in 2017.

Dr. Mithil Patil has opened his first clinic named Multispeciality Clinics at Kothrud in the year 2010. Impressed by his dedication and sympathetic approach towards patients, he has been overwhelmed by the patients' response. He has opened a new dedicated center towards Infertility at Pashan, Sai Chowk, named De Novo Fertility Centre, catering to all patients' needs. The center is getting a phenomenal response from the patients and is running successfully, achieving its goal of service.

Dr. Mithil Patil has presented many free papers and poster presentations on various aspects of Obstetrics and Gynaecology. He presented a free paper on First Trimester Screening at AICOG 2013, a free paper on the Role Of Neuroimaging In Patients with Atypical Eclampsia at AMOGS 2007, a poster presentation on Diprosopus Fetus at MRC 2007, Solapur, a free paper presentation on Neuroimaging In Patients with Eclampsia at Annual Research Society Conference, BVDUMC, 2010, and a free paper presentation on FTS at Annual Research Society Conference, BVDUMC, 2011.

Dr. Mithil Patil is working on a research project named First Trimester Screening to detect structural and Chromosomal anomalies in the fetus in collaboration with PerkinElmer Lab, USA, and Mediscan systems, Chennai. He has made pioneering research in eclampsia patients non-responding to conventional management by studying their CT Brain images and finding out the morbid CNS pathological disorders amenable to medical management.

Dr. Mithil Patil has been nominated for young scientist awards and has been working on many research projects in collaboration with national and international institutions. He is always praised by his patients as a very sympathetic and compassionate person dedicated to patient care. At De Novo Fertility Centre, many more patients, who have been taking treatment elsewhere and failed, conceived after simple treatment protocols.

