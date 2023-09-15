Experts Offer Insights On XM Broker And The Main Opportunities It Offers

Traders Union published a detailed XM Trading review, telling basic facts about the company that may be of interest to users. The experts used a unique methodology based on 100+ criteria and shared their personal experience about the personal cabinet of XM broker. The company was included in the ranking of the best ones, taking ninth place out of 349 financial partners. The majority of reviews speak in favor of XM Group; clients are satisfied with trading on this platform. Feedback can be found on the TU website.

Key information about XM Trading

XM Trading was founded in 2009 and specialized in providing brokerage services in the foreign exchange market. During its work, the financial partner has proven its reliability and honesty; its services are used by traders from 190+ countries. Now XM Trading is chosen by more than 5 million users. The company is recognized as one of the fastest growing. In addition, it is called the best service provider in the international foreign exchange market. In a comprehensive review, Traders Union analysts described in detail what achievements and awards the XM Group has.

XM Group Profile

Traders Union experts write that XM Trading can be recommended to those who are interested in loyal commissions, high order processing speed and reliable financial discipline. The broker values its reputation, it works officially and has received the approval of four authoritative regulators:

CySEC (120/10);

ASIC (164,367,113);

DFSA (F003484);

FSC (000261/397).

By opening a personal cabinet of XM broker, users receive a conscientious attitude towards the fulfillment of their obligations.

Key benefits of XM trading:

100% order execution, minimum requotes;

tight market spreads;

no commissions when depositing and withdrawing money;

multilingual support 24/5;

access to trading 1,000+ instruments (currency pairs, CFDs, stocks, commodities).

Among the cons, Traders Union experts noted:

lack of social trading, PAMM investing to generate passive income;

no competitions or bonuses.

Analysis of trading parameters of XM Group

TU allocated the following ratings according to the parameters of the XM Group broker:

Tools of the Trade - 8.5/10

Investing tools - 9.1/10

Variety of trading platforms - 8.9/10

Order execution speed – 8.7/10

The speed of withdrawing funds is 8.4/10

The speed of the support service is 9.2/10

Review of the company's sales offers

XM Trading offers more than 1000 different trading instruments, these are:

currency pairs (55 pieces);

precious metals;

raw materials;

shares and stock indices.

The reliability and speed of order execution are among the highest available to individual traders. There are also several different deposit accounts, including a cent account. It allows you to test a variety of strategies without risking a lot of money.

There are no hidden fees, as well as commissions for withdrawing and replenishing a deposit account. There are 16 trading platforms, but all of them are modifications of MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. On the latter, you can trade several assets at once, as well as CFDs. The spread depends on the type of deposit account that the trader has decided to open. This is a fixed or floating spread from 0.6 points. In fact, this is a tool for long-term investment.

Broker programs and products

The company offers a large number of trading instruments, an affiliate program, various trading platforms and deposit accounts. Here you have the opportunity to engage in trading in the most comfortable manner.

Auto trading in MQL5

XM also provides access to MQL5 signals. To do this, you need to register on MQL5.com and follow all the instructions on the XM broker website. Please remember that the subscription is for a period of one month, and you can only subscribe to one provider.

Advantages of working with MQL5 signals from XM

TU analyzed the advantages of robots with the following signals:

No installation required as the service is built into the program

Large selection of signal providers

Easy to set up and use

No trader intervention is required - trades are copied automatically

You can use signals together with advisors

New generation of cloud architecture reduces latency in trade execution, regardless of your location

XM broker affiliate program

The company offers one affiliate program with simple conditions. The commission is paid to the client through whose link another trader registered, made a deposit and began trading.

The XM Group affiliate program is two-level:

for trading with first-level referrals, the partner receives up to $25 for each closed lot;

for transactions of second-level referrals, 10% of the sub-partner’s commission is awarded.

In addition, the company offers a Refer a Friend program. How it works:

an existing XM Group client shares a referral link with interested traders;

they use it to open an account and then make a deposit;

the partner receives a one-time reward when the referral reaches a trading turnover of 3 standard lots.

Comparison of trading parameters of XM Group with other brokers

Traders Union analysts studied XM Trading and other brokers and compared their parameters. FOREX BROKER: SCORE REGULATION: SPREADS RESOURCES: ADVANTAGES FREE ACCOUNT: XM Trading 5/5 IFSC, CySEC, ASIC Initial 0.0 pips + $3.5 commission per 1 lot (55+ currency pairs) + Huge variety + Micro accounts + Daily webinars + Personal service Live account from $5 RoboForex 5/5 IFS Initial 0.0 pips + commission $4.0 per 1 traded lot 9,000+ (40+ currency pairs) + Huge variety + Micro accounts + Bonus program + Leverage 1:2000 + ECN accounts Live account from $10 Pepperstone 5/5 FCA, ASIC Initial 0.0 pips + $3.5 commission per 1 lot 1,000+ (40+ currency pairs) + Fast execution + Large Forex Broker + Good service + MT4/MT5 Live account from $200 FxPro 4,9/5 FCA, CySEC, FSCA, DFSA, SCB Initial variable 0.0 pips {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} 250+ (50+ currency pairs) + High liquidity + AIT broker + No requotes + No commissions Live account from $100

Account types offered by XM

XM Group offers its clients 4 types of accounts: MICRO, STANDARD, ZERO and ULTRA LOW with low spreads. The MICRO account allows you to work with micro lots, with a lower level of risk and has a minimum initial deposit of $5. The STANDARD account allows you to work with standard lots and a minimum deposit of $5. The XM ZERO account offers lower spreads from 0 pips and minimum deposits from $100. The XM ZERO account has a fee of $3.50 per trade volume of $100,000. The XM ULTRA LOW account allows you to trade micro or standard lots with low spreads as low as 0.6 pips and a minimum initial deposit of $50.

XM has a simple pricing model: there are no monthly or annual subscription fees, and no fees for routine activities like executing trades, creating advanced charts, or depositing or withdrawing funds from your account in the personal cabinet of XM broker. Beginner traders should only pay attention to the minimum deposit, which starts at just $5 for standard and micro accounts, but is $100 for XM Zero account users (with low spreads and low leverage).

Detailed review of XM Broker

XM is characterized by a highly reliable platform and execution. TU experts noted that more than 99% of transactions are executed in less than a second and in full accordance with quotes and orders. Therefore, XM is highly trusted among professional and individual traders, for whom even small errors or delays can be costly. Another advantage of XM is the security of customer funds, which are stored in segregated bank accounts separate from company money. In addition, XM is regulated by several financial authorities, which ensures compliance with the law in the interests of users.

XM is a highly reliable trading platform

XM Group is a proven and reliable broker that was definitely not created by scammers. The company has licenses from international regulators, so the nature of the interaction between the trader and the broker is strictly regulated. The set of educational materials on the site will be useful for traders with any experience. In addition, the XM team is responsive, providing support in multiple languages 7 days a week (24/7 for an EU company). Finally, XM boasts the trader-critical attributes of accuracy and low costs.

When collaborating with XM Group, traders can count on the following benefits:

classic trading platforms MT4 and MT5, which can be used both on a PC and on a smartphone;

a large number of trading instruments;

pleasant trading conditions.

How does XM Group offer to earn money?

Choosing XM Trading, you can count on the same quality of execution for all tariff plans presented on the platform. The broker guarantees a minimum of slippages, requotes, and instant execution of transactions. XM complies with international laws, so leverage is limited to 1:30 (according to the standards of European regulators). There is an opportunity to practice without risks on a demo account, as well as undergo free training - guides, webinars, etc.

Main features of the commercial offer:

minimum deposit – $5 for all tariff plans;

spreads – from zero for XM Zero (however, there is a fixed commission for a standard lot), from 0.6 points for XM Ultra Low Standard, XM Ultra Low Micro;

leverage – up to 1:30;

a wide list of instruments: currency pairs: commodities, stocks, precious metals, indices, energy;

stop-out – 50%;

margin call – 100%;

affiliate program with a one-time reward for each invited user (from 450 to 650 dollars);

trading platforms MT4, MT5 in desktop, browser and mobile versions, as well as the XM application for mobile devices.

Traders Union analysts explained in detail how to register a personal cabinet of XM broker and start making money on the platform.

Useful resources of XM Trading

By registering a personal cabinet of XM broker, you will receive not only comfortable conditions, but useful tools that will make trading more efficient. On the platform you can find:

universal calculator for calculating margin, swaps, point value;

technical indicators;

economic calendar with key upcoming events that may affect the asset price;

MQL5 trading signals and online investment education.

To find out more information about XM Trading, read the full review on the Traders Union site. Experienced analytics have collected all the basic facts that may be of interest to potential clients of the company.

Security and Protection

XM Group received licenses from three international regulators at once:

ASIC (Australia);

FSC (Belize);

CySEC (Cyprus).

These organizations put forward strict requirements for licensed companies. Therefore, traders can count on the fact that their cooperation with the broker will be clearly regulated. When working with XM Group, you can count on the following security benefits:

Availability of segregated accounts. The company's finances are separate from those of its customers.

Traders' deposit accounts are protected from negative balances.

XM Group uses reliable security technologies that prevent unauthorized logins to platform user accounts.

However, traders who trade small amounts should note that claims against the broker will be ineffective.

XM trading educational services

XM's educational services are worth praising, such as free weekly webinars on popular topics - evidence that the broker is invested in user education. And during Live Education sessions, clients of all skill levels can ask qualified instructors questions in real time and discuss strategies, market changes and news in their native language.

XM Trading also provides training materials and information on basic strategies. A series of videos and articles on various topics introduces beginners to the basics of trading, and a section with real-time market analytics allows traders to keep abreast of current trends.You can look for it on your personal cabinet of XM broker.

Deposit and withdrawal

XM offers the following options for deposits and withdrawals: credit cards, electronic payments (Skrill, NETELLER), local bank transfers, etc., and this broker does not charge any processing fees for deposits or withdrawals.

payment methods: credit card (Visa, MasterCard), electronic wallets (Skrill), bank transfer

minimum deposit 5$

withdrawal within 24 hours

no withdrawal fees (except bank transfer up to $200)

Support

In terms of customer support and service, we see that XM covers the needs of trades around the world, while the customer service team is available in different countries and speaks more than 25 languages, including Russian, Hindi, Arabic, Portuguese, Thai, Tagalog and other languages. You can contact customer support 24/5, which is available via email, phone or live chat. We also found that the service was high quality with quick response to customer questions, which once again confirms XM's customer-centric policy.

Contacts

Registration address 12 Richard & Verengaria Street, Araouzos Castle Court, 3rd Floor, 3042 Лімасол, Кіпр Regulation ASIC, FSC, CySEC, DFSA Official site https://www.xm.com Contacts Email: support@xm.com , phones: +357 25029933 (CY), +612 8607 8385 (AU) та +501 223-6696 (BZ)

Special account of XM Broker

On the website you can open a demo account or a live account directly. Please use a valid email address and other personal information. The email address must be verified after opening an account. A demo account is a virtual balance account. You can use it to try out all the features of XM Broker and trade without risk. It simulates trading real money with “play money”. It is also a great way for new and experienced traders to develop their own strategies or test new markets.

XM offers a free demo account worth over $10,000 virtual credits. If desired, you can take a currency other than the US dollar. This account can be used indefinitely and is an ideal way to practice using the broker.

FAQs

Is it possible to lose more funds than you have in your account?

No, negative balance protection will not allow you to lose more money than you have in your account, and if a risk arises, you will receive a notification in advance about the need to top up your account.

Can I open multiple XM trading accounts?

Yes, XM allows one trader to open up to eight accounts; this can be done in the user section.

Is there a fee for an inactive account?

An account is considered dormant if you do not make any trades, make deposits or withdrawals, or log into your trading account for 90 days. In this case, you will be charged the equivalent of $5 monthly.

How long does it take for funds to be credited to the account?

Instantly, except for bank transfers.

