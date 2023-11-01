Experts' Perspectives on Skill Development for Women's Economic Empowerment: Fame Finders

Fame Finders, a leading organisation focused on women’s empowerment, has recently shared expert insights on skill development for achieving women’s economic empowerment. The organisation emphasises that skill development is a crucial component in the roadmap for women’s economic empowerment and calls for a concerted effort to address the gender gap in skills development. The organization continues to support and encourage women to develop their skills and capabilities, break down barriers, and unleash their potential to transform economies and societies. Here are some experts insight on women’s empowerment.

KALDEN DOMA

The Women’s Reservation Bill, anticipated in India for 2023, is a meaningful step towards achieving gender equality. However, successful implementation and comprehensive empowerment of Indian women require proactive measures well before the bill’s introduction.

Central to this empowerment strategy is education. It involves introducing life skills classes in schools that challenge stereotypes, foster self-worth, and promote an equitable mindset from an early age. These include free gynaecologist check-ups, tuition-free university education, self-defence training, dental care coverage, introducing life coaches in schools and cultivating economic autonomy by introducing summer jobs for girls 16 to 18, encouraging financial independence, and providing practical work experience. Simultaneously, businesses can participate by hiring student workers during the summer months. They create specialized divisions, conduct awareness seminars to combat prostitution platforms and punish buyers.

Have specialized divisions, conduct awareness seminars to combat prostitution platforms and penalize the buyers, reform divorce laws to grant women economic freedom, recognize homemakers as professionals, address abuse, offer joint property inheritance, provide equal parental leave, and legalize surrogacy for all.

A diverse body of women should supervise elected female politicians for effective implementation. The elected politicians aged 26-35, with no religious affiliations or authority positions background. I hope to empower women greatly.

DR. SMITA GHOSH

Decoding MITHYA: Breaking Barriers for Real Women’s Empowerment

From the very announcement of “It’s a GIRL,” a girl’s journey is shadowed by an intricate web of stereotypes and myths collectively known as MITHYA. These myths, unfounded in scientific evidence, continue to persist across generations, hindering women’s progress. While they may seem absurd today, they remain prevalent in our male-dominated, gender-stereotyped society.

Decoding MITHYA means unravelling these deeply entrenched beliefs and initiating a transformative process. Real women’s empowerment requires addressing these fundamental MITHYA:

1. Pink Stereotyping: Challenging the historical association of pink with girls is essential in liberating women from colour-based stereotypes that limit their choices and potential.

2. Gendered Toys: Delving into the world of toys reveals how seemingly innocuous playthings reinforce gender biases in children. Liberating them from these constraints is vital.

3. Misogyny: Confronting internalized misogyny and societal norms is a key step. This includes dismantling menstruation stigma and redefining women’s roles.

4. Financial Illiteracy: Financial independence is a cornerstone of empowerment. Eliminating the Pink Tax and equipping women with financial literacy skills are crucial steps.

Being Saksham emphasizes changing mindsets, empowering women, and dispelling MITHYA for the Women’s Bill’s success. ‘Decoding MITHYA’ reshapes gendered minds, fostering a future where women’s potential knows no bounds, free from MITHYA’s constraints.

AARTI THAPA

With my (Aarti Thapa) experience at the helm of the PANKH Society. I’ve acquired invaluable insights and perspectives on the pressing global imperative of Women’s Economic Empowerment.

Firstly, access to education and vocational training is paramount. Equipping women with relevant skills not only enhances their employability but also enables entrepreneurship. We should focus on tailored programs that align with market demand, fostering a generation of skilled women ready to enter the workforce or start their own businesses.

Secondly, financial inclusion is key. Empowering women economically requires greater access to financial services, including savings accounts, credit, and insurance. Microfinance initiatives tailored to women’s needs can significantly impact their economic independence.

Thirdly, breaking down cultural and societal barriers is essential. Promoting gender equality through awareness campaigns and advocacy can challenge traditional norms that limit women’s economic participation.

In terms of innovation, digital technology can be a game-changer. Mobile banking, e-commerce, and online marketplaces can connect women to economic opportunities even in remote areas.

Moreover, promoting women’s representation in leadership roles and decision-making positions across industries can drive systemic change.

Ultimately, women’s economic empowerment is not just a women’s issue; it’s a societal imperative. It requires multi-sectoral collaboration, innovative thinking, and a long-term commitment to create lasting change.

INDIRANI RADHAKRISHNAN

During the Vedic period, women enjoyed equal rights, engaging in warfare, writing books, and participating in religious discussions. They were respected, symbolizing prosperity as “Lakshmi.” However, after this era, practices like Jauhar and Sati emerged, marking the onset of a patriarchal society. Child marriage and infanticide became prevalent.

In the British era, women fought for voting and educational rights. Post-independence, issues like dowry, domestic violence, and widow remarriage persisted. In 2023, the Women’s Reservation Bill was introduced, aiming to allocate 33% of seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies to women for 15 years.

Madras granted suffrage in 1921 but only to landowners. Widespread sexual violence persists due to insufficient legal protection. Women excel as multitaskers, embodying responsibility, hard work, and innovation.

To empower women and foster national development, provide opportunities in sectors like environment, tourism, hospitality, healthcare, and textiles. Respecting women’s independence and ensuring family support is vital for their success and societal welfare.

SONU PRASAD

Empowering women through skill development can help in a number of ways. It not only enhances their economic prospects but also contributes to gender equality and overall societal progress.

If skills have such potential to change the quality of their lives, then let’s understand what skills actually are. Skill is a learned ability or expertise that allows an individual to perform specific tasks or activities effectively.

How can one acquire a skill?

Skills can be acquired through education, training, practice, or experience. They encompass a wide range of abilities, which includes both physical and cognitive skills.

For e.g: Physical skills like playing a musical instrument or sports.

Cognitive skills like problem-solving, programming, or communication. Skills are essential in various aspects of life, including work, hobbies, and daily activities, and they often contribute to a person’s overall competence and success in their endeavours.

Now, let’s talk about empowering women through skill development

Skill development plays a crucial role in empowering women in various ways-

Economic Empowerment : Skill development programs enable women to acquire new skills or enhance existing ones, increasing their employability and income-earning potential. This brings financial independence to them and they can lead a life having improved standard of living.

: Skill development programs enable women to acquire new skills or enhance existing ones, increasing their employability and income-earning potential. This brings financial independence to them and they can lead a life having improved standard of living. Entrepreneurship : Many women begin to start their own businesses after acquiring relevant skills. Skill development equips them with the knowledge and tools needed to launch and manage successful enterprises.

: Many women begin to start their own businesses after acquiring relevant skills. Skill development equips them with the knowledge and tools needed to launch and manage successful enterprises. Confidence Building : Gaining new skills boosts self-confidence and self-esteem which further empowers women to pursue their goals and aspirations with greater determination.

: Gaining new skills boosts self-confidence and self-esteem which further empowers women to pursue their goals and aspirations with greater determination. Personal Growth: Skill development fosters personal growth and lifelong learning.

CA (DR) SHANKAR GHANSHAMDAS ANDANI

Empowering women is crucial for achieving gender equality and creating a more inclusive society. Here are some tips to empower women:

Provide Education: Education is key to empowering women. Ensure that girls have equal access to education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for women of all ages. Education equips women with knowledge, skills, and confidence, enabling them to make informed decisions and participate fully in society.

Education is key to empowering women. Ensure that girls have equal access to education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for women of all ages. Education equips women with knowledge, skills, and confidence, enabling them to make informed decisions and participate fully in society. Promote Economic Opportunities: Enhancing women’s economic participation is essential for their empowerment. Encourage entrepreneurship, provide vocational training and mentorship programs, and promote gender equality in hiring and promotion practices. Enable women to access finance and resources to start and grow their businesses.

Enhancing women’s economic participation is essential for their empowerment. Encourage entrepreneurship, provide vocational training and mentorship programs, and promote gender equality in hiring and promotion practices. Enable women to access finance and resources to start and grow their businesses. Encourage Leadership Roles: Support and encourage women to assume leadership positions in various spheres, including politics, business, and community organizations. Create mentorship and sponsorship programs that help women develop leadership skills and provide opportunities to grow professionally.

Support and encourage women to assume leadership positions in various spheres, including politics, business, and community organizations. Create mentorship and sponsorship programs that help women develop leadership skills and provide opportunities to grow professionally. Eliminate Gender-Based Violence: Create a safe and secure environment for women by combating gender-based violence. Raise awareness, provide support services, and enact legislation that protects women from any form of violence or harassment. Empowered women feel safe and confident to pursue their goals.

DR. RANJAN MODI

Women’s empowerment consists of many aspects namely women’s sense of self-worth, their right to have and determine choices of their own, their right to be able to access opportunities presented to them and take help of available resources, their right to have power over their own lives, both inside and outside their home, and their ability to influence the direction of social change in order to create equality socially and economically, both at national and international platforms.

Human rights, unpaid care and work burdens, collective action and leadership, social protection, education and training, and access to property are all critical factors that enable or constrain women’s economic empowerment.

Economic empowerment for women can be achieved through equitable access to important economic resources and opportunities, as well as the eradication of structural gender inequities in the labour market.

The following things will contribute to women’s empowerment in India:

1. Education

2. Gender Discrimination Elimination

3. Implementation of the Women’s Development Programs

4. Needful Action for Awareness Programs

5. Women’s Attitude Shift- Ability to assert their rights.

6. Self-confidence building.

7. Access to and control over resources.

DHIRTIMAN CHAKRABORTY

Indian government has launched the Skill Development Roadmap for Women’s Economic Empowerment Campaign, which aims to provide women with the skills and training they need to participate fully in the economy.

The roadmap focuses on three key areas:

Education and training : Providing girls and women with access to quality education, from early childhood development to lifelong learning.

Entrepreneurship : Supporting female entrepreneurship by providing women with access to financial assistance, training, and mentoring.

Employment: Eliminating barriers to women’s employment, such as lack of childcare and gender-based discrimination.

Individuals and businesses can also support women’s economic empowerment by:

Hiring and promoting more women : This will help to increase the number of women in leadership positions and create a more diverse and inclusive workplace.

Supporting women-owned businesses and organizations by shopping from or investing in them. This will help to support women entrepreneurs and empower women to achieve their economic goals.

Mentoring and advocating for women: This could involve providing guidance and support to women who are starting their own businesses.

When we invest in women, we invest in the future of India. Women are the backbone of our society, and when they are empowered, they can achieve great things for our nation.

DR. DEEPA YADAV

Women’s empowerment is a global issue, and one that is often discussed in the context of developing countries. However, women’s empowerment is not only about economic development; it is also about social and political change. In developed countries, women have made great strides in recent years, but there is still much work to be done.

Women are not currently equal to men in terms of rights, resources, or opportunities. This must change if we are to create a more just and equitable world.

There are many ways to empower women, but some keyways include:

1) Providing access to education and training: Women must have the same opportunities as men to learn and develop their skills.

2) Ensuring economic opportunity: Women must have equal access to jobs, property ownership, and financial services. They must also be paid fairly for their work.

3) Promoting political participation: Women must have an equal voice in decision-making at all levels of government.

4) Supporting women’s health and well-being: Women must have access to quality healthcare and safe living conditions.

They must also be free from violence and discrimination.

5) Encouraging social change: We must challenge harmful gender norms and stereotypes that limit women’s potential.

Women’s empowerment is an important issue that should be addressed in everyone’s life. We hope that our ideas have inspired you to take action and make a difference in the lives of women everywhere. Whether it’s through raising awareness, donating to causes, or simply being a good role model, every little bit helps. Together, we can make a big impact and create a better world for all women.

DR. POOJA ANAND SHARMA

From my experiences, true empowerment isn’t merely about equipping women with skills; it’s about reshaping societal attitudes and embracing change in every sphere. The notion of celebrating local flair and intertwining it with modern commerce isn’t just innovative; it’s transformative. It fosters a sense of pride in our local cultures while making them relevant in today’s globalized world.

I’ve witnessed first-hand the magic of digital spaces, seeing them as more than just tools. They are platforms where dreams take flight, and the idea of making them more accessible and glamorous to women is a game-changer.

Additionally, the blend of wellness with economic empowerment speaks volumes. In my view, holistic development is paramount. Economic progress means little if it doesn’t coincide with mental and emotional well-being.

In conclusion, while the roadmap paints a vibrant picture of the future, it also underscores a deep personal belief: that empowering women is not just about economics—it’s about crafting a society that’s balanced, inclusive, and forward-looking.

This campaign is organized by the team Fame Finders Media. Fame Finders commitment to excellence, creativity, and out-of-the-box perspective has set a new benchmark in providing results-oriented campaigns for any brand. To know more about further campaigns and event, visit us at www.famefinders.in

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!