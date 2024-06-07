Explore a Spectrum of Courses at Utthan Shambhunath Institutions

In the educational landscape of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Utthan Shambhunath Institutions has left a mark for over 21 years. With a focus on quality education, the institution offers diverse courses crafted to meet the demands of a dynamic world. Guided by experienced faculty members and supported by modern infrastructure, Utthan Shambhunath endeavors to empower students with the knowledge and skills necessary for success.

Courses available in Utthan Shambhunath Institutions

Utthan Shambhunath Institutions provides education in B.Tech, M.Tech, D.Pharm, B.Pharm, M.Pharm, Pharm.D, B.C.A, B.B.A, M.B.A, B.A.L.L.B, A.N.M, G.N.M, B.Sc. (Nursing) and B.T.C courses. All these courses are regulated by the Government of India. All the courses of the pharmacy college are approved and recognized by the bodies of the pharmacy like AICTE, AKTU, Pharmacy Council of India, Indian Nursing Council, Bar Council of India, Atal Bihari Medical University and Allahabad State University. All the courses of the pharmacy college are recognized by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA). The campus is spread over 22 acres and is equipped with all the necessary facilities. The campus of Utthan Shambhunath Institutions is spread over 22 acres in which facilities like many educational buildings, hostels, lifts, cafeterias, grounds for indoor and outdoor games, a gym, etc. are available. There is also a bank facility on the campus. There is a branch of NCC in the institute, which develops discipline and efficient leadership skills in the students.

Guidance of Skilled and Experienced Teachers

The institute has qualified and experienced faculty members who help students to enhance their knowledge. To enhance the quality of education in the institute, expert lectures and workshops are organized which help in increasing the technical knowledge of the students. Under the guidance of experienced teachers, our students Shrestha Shrivastava (B.Pharma), Richa Kushwaha (MBA) secured second and sixth positions in the examination of AKTU, Lucknow; and Shalini Singh (BA LLB) secured third and Vandana Maurya (BCA) and Ritika Verma (BCA) secured sixth and eighth positions in the examinations of Allahabad State University, Prayagraj. Shalini Singh (BA LLB) has also been awarded a bronze medal by the Honorable Governor of Uttar Pradesh.

Special focus on placement and industrial visits

The Training and Placement Cell of the institute coordinates and signs MoUs with many higher educational institutions and multinational companies for the training and placement of students. MoUs have been signed which enhance the technical skills of the students.

The placement cell of the institute has tie-ups with many reputed multinational companies for industrial visits of the students. Through these industrial visits, the students develop an understanding of the working culture of the industry. The main objective of the institute is to provide modern, technical and employment oriented education to the young generation. The placement record of the institute has been excellent for the past several years. Utthan Shambhunath Institutions is dedicated towards providing quality education to its students.

• Shambhunath Institute of Engineering and Technology (College Code-162)

• Shambhunath Institute of Pharmacy (College Code-241)

• Shambhunath Institute of Management (College Code-727)

• Shambhunath Institute of Law (College Code-01304)

• Shambhunath College of Education (College Code-01329) • Shambhunath Research Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital (College Code-1556)

Address- Shambhunath Institute of Engineering and Technology, Opposite Utthan Hospital, Jhalwa, Prayagraj- 211015, Uttar Pradesh

Website:

https://siet.in,

https://siet.in/AdmissionEnquiry

Mobile No. : 8127100101, 8127100202, 8127100303, 9044052941, 9044052942

Disclaimer: This article is a promotional feature and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.