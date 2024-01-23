Explore Digital-First Banking Solutions for Millennials

The Makings of a Good Savings Account Today! Unlike yesteryear, when it was all about complexity and time, technology today is all about simplicity and speed. In India, leading banks have adopted and deployed new-age software solutions to make banking easier for maximum customers. Digital savings accounts are a true byproduct of this drive to digitise and come with a trove of reasons that exemplify why they are becoming a preferred choice for today’s customers.

Seamless Mobile Banking Experience

If you’re looking for an opening digital bank account with a user-friendly app that brings all banking to one place. Some apps offer unmatched mobile banking experiences, providing access to many services. From secure UPI payments to comprehensive account management, these accounts ensure millennials can navigate their financial affairs effortlessly, all from within the palm of their hand.

Convenience at Your Doorstep

Not many have the time to wait to make an application. Look for an account that’s in the here and now, and go for accessible openings in minutes. Leading banks offer digital and doorstep account opening options to ensure customers get to unlock a comprehensive savings account instantly without the hassle of visiting a branch. A few digital accounts need just three simple steps to be completed online. All applicants must do is enter basic details, authenticate their Aadhaar card, and complete video KYC for a quick and hassle-free account opening.

Diverse Financial Services

Millennials and Gen-Zers are not just looking for a savings account; they want a financial aid that serves all their unique banking needs. An excellent modern digital savings account will ideally offer services ranging from Fixed Deposits (FDs) to power-packed credit cards and pre-approved loans. For example, customers can enjoy the convenience of 300+ services at their fingertips through banks like ICICI Bank’s net banking and iMobile Pay application. Whether it's insurance covers, secure investments, or a credit card with exciting offers, these digital platforms ensure you explore and utilise a full range of financial services effortlessly.

Documentation Made Easy

In a world where simplicity is key, millennials appreciate the ease of documentation. The digital savings account has minimal documentation required for opening a bank account, with identity and address proofs like a Passport, Aadhaar, Driving Licence, Voter ID, or a letter from the National Population Register. Experience the convenience of banking with a savings account anytime and anywhere.

Enhanced Banking Features

Most consumers need more than just traditional deposit and withdrawal banking, so they seek an account that aligns with their lifestyle and offers perks beyond the ordinary. When you choose, let’s say, a service like ICICI Bank's savings account that goes above and beyond with features like:

Platinum Visa Debit Card with exciting offers and Visa Privileges.

Free Internet Banking and Mobile Banking for seamless account management.

Free multi-city cheque book for easy financial transactions.

Free email statement facility for a digital record of transactions.

Air accident insurance and purchase protection insurance of ₹ 50,000 each with Insta Save Accounts.

50,000 each with Insta Save Accounts. Exciting offers include restaurants, online shopping, travel, and more.

The satisfaction is sure to be high.

Goal-Based Savings

A modern savings account should offer flexible options for those prioritising financial goals. ICICI Bank's digital savings account introduces goal-based savings with the iWish Goal-Based Savings feature. This allows users to set and achieve financial goals easily, creating a personalised and flexible savings experience that suits their finances.

Future-Ready and Accessible

In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, who doesn’t value staying ahead of the curve? Thankfully, you can experience 24/7 banking access with some of India's best mobile banking apps and Internet banking services.

Reward Programs: Enjoy exclusive rewards, discounts, and cashback on your favourite local restaurants, online shopping, travel bookings, and more. A digital savings account with enticing reward programs can make everyday expenses more enjoyable.

Enjoy exclusive rewards, discounts, and cashback on your favourite local restaurants, online shopping, travel bookings, and more. A digital savings account with enticing reward programs can make everyday expenses more enjoyable. Extensive ATM Network: Access a vast network of ATMs for free cash withdrawals, making it convenient to manage your finances nationwide. With thousands of ATMs at your disposal, you can choose the one most convenient for you.

Access a vast network of ATMs for free cash withdrawals, making it convenient to manage your finances nationwide. With thousands of ATMs at your disposal, you can choose the one most convenient for you. Instant Account Opening: Embrace the ease of online account opening. A hassle-free process that involves just a few simple steps allows you to kickstart your banking journey without the need to visit a physical branch.

Embrace the ease of online account opening. A hassle-free process that involves just a few simple steps allows you to kickstart your banking journey without the need to visit a physical branch. User-Friendly Application: A user-friendly mobile application makes managing your savings account a breeze. Look for features that let you check your balance, transfer funds, and pay bills with just a few taps on your smartphone.

A user-friendly mobile application makes managing your savings account a breeze. Look for features that let you check your balance, transfer funds, and pay bills with just a few taps on your smartphone. Secure Authentication: Ensure the account-opening process includes authentication methods like Aadhaar verification. This streamlines the process and adds an extra layer of security to your account.

Ensure the account-opening process includes authentication methods like Aadhaar verification. This streamlines the process and adds an extra layer of security to your account. Contactless Transactions: Prioritise a savings account that supports contactless transactions, including digital wallets, UPI payments, and NFC-enabled cards, for a seamless and secure payment experience.

So Much More, So Much Easier

The digital savings account game has changed, and these erstwhile safe keeps have become more than just a place to store money; they’re an all-in-one solution that aligns with the needs of their holders. Modern banks are examples of current, future-ready savings accounts, providing a seamless blend of convenience and accessibility to various financial services. As you continue to shape the future, your banking solutions should evolve just the same.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. The article does not constitute financial advice.