Explore filmmaking education at Symbiosis School of Visual Arts and Photography

India, 6th September 2022:Symbiosis School of Visual Arts and Photography (SSVAP), one of the leading institutes in the country is inviting interested candidates to deep dive into the filmmaking industry through their reputed courses. SSVAP, the only institute to offer filmmaking courses amongst the plethora of institutes under Symbiosis International (Deemed University), strives to provide the perfect blend of theoretical and practical knowledge to develop industry leaders.

Dr. Gagan Prakash, Director, SSVAP, said, “Our vision at SSVAP is to promote and nurture our students into becoming independent, industry-ready filmmakers that can easily fit in any role. Through constant innovation in teaching techniques and numerous tie-ups with industry experts, we aim to build the ideal platform for budding filmmakers. As part of our mission to constantly provide students with the best learning environment and opportunities, we are continually on the lookout to incorporate insights and teachings from leaders in the industry.”

Events and competitions such as Cine Culture help propel students into leadership roles and finetune their relevant industry knowledge.

In line with their mission of providing maximum practical exposure, students at SSVAP regularly conduct film festivals and exhibitions wherein prominent personalities from the industry are also invited to share their valuable experiences. Events and competitions such as Cine Culture help propel students into leadership roles and finetune their relevant industry knowledge. These events and exhibitions also aid students in enhancing their visual communication concepts appropriate for specific purposes and audiences.

Keeping the skills and requirements of the industry in mind, SSVAP engages in various pedagogy methods such as in-class teaching, group learning, studio-based classes, on-field classes, field projects, live projects, guest lectures, simulation, industry visits and internships. Additionally, the courses have been designed to nourish the technical and aesthetic sense of filmmaking and encourage students to create their own work. This ensures a clear conceptual and practical knowledge of the fundamentals of filmmaking. Furthermore, students are also encouraged to strengthen their knowledge of ethical and legal frameworks with effective business practices in dealings with clients, colleagues, suppliers and employees.

At SSVAP, students can apply for the BA in Visual Arts and Photography to attain pertinent information regarding the world of filmmaking. Interested candidates from any stream may apply for the BA in Visual Arts and Photography programs as long as their passion and aspirations are considered important. Students are required to pass Standard XII (10+2) or equivalent examinations from a recognized Board with a minimum of 45%.

To know more, visit -https://bit.ly/3wpI0VG

