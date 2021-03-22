IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Stories / Explore hidden gems of India this summer with MakeMyTrip!
As international borders remain out of bounds for a few more months, Indians are increasingly turning to desi destinations, making this the perfect time to rediscover Incredible India with its remote islands, unspoiled terrains and endless deserts.
As international borders remain out of bounds for a few more months, Indians are increasingly turning to desi destinations, making this the perfect time to rediscover Incredible India with its remote islands, unspoiled terrains and endless deserts.
brand stories

Explore hidden gems of India this summer with MakeMyTrip!

Travel to lesser-known destinations in India, click those Insta-worthy pics or create fun videos from your destination and get a chance to become a travel ambassador for MakeMyTrip. Read on to know more!
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:45 PM IST

The intrepid traveler always finds inspiration in new discoveries. And, our Incredible India is the perfect haven for travel buffs seeking the untouched and unexplored. The rural landscape and patchwork past offer the right setting for that dream vacation we have been longing to take.

The Covid-19 pandemic pulled the brakes on all our travel plans. As international borders remain out of bounds for a few more months, Indians are increasingly turning to desi destinations, making this the perfect time to rediscover Incredible India with its remote islands, unspoiled terrains and endless deserts.

For instance, all of us know Kolkata for its yellow cabs and gastronomic delicacies, but what one mustn’t miss is sighting the Royal Bengal Tigers in the Sunderbans. Similarly, Rohtang Pass is a popular tourist hotspot that most north Indians have visited. But just a short drive ahead lie mesmerising views of the snowy peaks of Chopta.

India is blessed with many such wonders and hidden gems that are waiting to be explored. So what is your vacation plan this summer?

Now you can become a travel ambassador for MakeMyTrip!

MakeMyTrip has teamed up with some of India’s leading travel bloggers to showcase the hidden gems of our country, which must find a mention in every travel buff’s bucket list.

The campaign also encourages travelers to add some of the unseen, offbeat destinations to their travel bucket list this year and share their experiences over Instagram. The top 5 entries stand a chance to get selected as National Travel Ambassadors by MakeMyTrip and win travel vouchers worth 3 lakhs.

In order to participate, just follow @MakeMyTrip on Instagram or Facebook and upload a reel or photographs of a hidden gem that has captured your attention. Don’t forget to tag @MakeMyTrip, #MyIndia & #<State Name> (eg. #Kerala, if the hidden gem is from Kerala) in the post.

Take a trip to the lesser known destinations in India

As part of the #MyIndia campaign, travel influencers will take over MakeMyTrip’s Instagram handle, share their discoveries and take us to these untapped destinations, which are India’s best kept secrets. Here are some of the locations that can qualify as ‘less-explored destinations’ within the country:

Bewitching tour of Andaman Islands

Shimmering blue water, lush green jungles and white sandy beaches – Andaman Islands have it all for all those who love to explore and then some more! If you want to enter into a tropical paradise, then this is it!

“I believe that even if I manage to travel the entire world someday, my heart will forever stay biased towards #MyIndia. India is a complete package of beauty, culture, heritage, and the new-age world. How can one not fall in love, tell me?” asks TV celebrity and travel influencer Shenaz Treasury on MakeMyTrip’s Instagram handle, as she takes us on a bewitching tour of the Andaman Islands.

Glamping at Rann of Kutch

Ever imagined spending a night below a canopy of stars in the pristine white, salt flats in a fancy camp tent? Well, you can! Rann of Kutch offers glamping choices and absolutely once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.

Savi and Vid of Bruised Passports fame have uploaded a ‘fun’ video glamping in Gujarat’s salt desert, The White Rann of Kutch. “A stay here isn’t just a hotel stay – it’s an experience in itself,” they tell us, dressed in the festive patchwork the vibrant state is known for.

Staying in small hamlets of Himachal Pradesh

Travelling to the hills has been a long preferred choice for travellers across India. Himachal Pradesh offers a plethora of choices. But it is time to look beyond the mundane options and enjoy the serenity of small, unknown hamlets of Himachal Pradesh. The state offers some sensational choices.

Forget the Mall Road of Shimla and Rohtang Pass of Manali and head straight to Klapa, Pin Valley, Langza and Dhankar, as Brinda makes you fall in love with the hidden gems of Himachal! “When you come to my land, do visit,” she says.

Victorian vacation at Darjeeling

Darjeeling is nestled among the glistening Mt. Kanchenjunga range towering over the azure sky. It is fondly called ‘Queen of the Hills’ and offers a perfect gateway for those seeking to be in harmony with nature. In addition, the hill station is known to have a lot of vestige of the colonial culture and is a great destination to spend some tranquil time with your loved ones.

Or, if you fancy lying on a hammock and reading your favourite book in the midst of picturesque tea gardens, get a feel of this perfect getaway in Darjeeling from Mishri and Meat’s Shramona Poddar as she takes us to a Victorian-style villa that offers the best breakfast in town too!

Soaking in sand & Portuguese architecture at Puducherry

In the mad rush of running rat races and trying to cope with the fast city life, we are all on the lookout for vacation choices, where the pace of life is relaxed and there is an old-world charm. Puducherry is a perfect destination and is known for its pristine beaches, beautiful Portuguese style architecture and amazing sea food!

Shivesh, who craves all ‘pretty, aesthetic things’ takes us on a journey to Puducherry. “Early morning swims, breakfast with a view, and sipping coffee in the evenings – this place feels nothing less than a dream vacay. With greenery and rooms with amazing architecture all around, this stay gives me the Pudducherry essence,” he says, on MakeMyTrip’s Instagram handle.

Even as travel to some of the popular international leisure destinations remains a distant possibility this year, there are numerous lesser-known choices right within our country waiting to be explored. It is time to ‘explore the unexplored’ terrains of India!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
As international borders remain out of bounds for a few more months, Indians are increasingly turning to desi destinations, making this the perfect time to rediscover Incredible India with its remote islands, unspoiled terrains and endless deserts.
As international borders remain out of bounds for a few more months, Indians are increasingly turning to desi destinations, making this the perfect time to rediscover Incredible India with its remote islands, unspoiled terrains and endless deserts.
brand stories

Explore hidden gems of India this summer with MakeMyTrip!

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:45 PM IST
Travel to lesser-known destinations in India, click those Insta-worthy pics or create fun videos from your destination and get a chance to become a travel ambassador for MakeMyTrip. Read on to know more!
READ FULL STORY
Close
The switch to online learning meant less in-person interactions with other children and little exercise.
The switch to online learning meant less in-person interactions with other children and little exercise.
brand stories

Students miss school, interactions with mates

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:54 AM IST
  • The switch to online learning meant less in-person interactions with other children and little exercise, both of which affected children’s physical and social skills.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is the first from the F-series to offer support for 5G.(OPPO)
The OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is the first from the F-series to offer support for 5G.(OPPO)
brand stories

The fast-charging king & videography wizard, OPPO F19 Pro+5G, goes on sale today

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:52 PM IST
OPPO is offering a slew of incredible offers on both F19 Pro+ 5G and F19 Pro.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Term insurance is a kind of insurance that a policyholder signs up for, so that his or her family receives financial benefits on his/her death.(Bajaj Allianz Life)
Term insurance is a kind of insurance that a policyholder signs up for, so that his or her family receives financial benefits on his/her death.(Bajaj Allianz Life)
brand stories

Secure your family’s future with a term insurance plan

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:48 PM IST
Term insurance can’t just be helpful in financially securing a policyholder’s family, but also in fulfilling important milestones for them. Know more here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G has a minimalist design, and is yet flaunt-worthy in nature.(OPPO)
The OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G has a minimalist design, and is yet flaunt-worthy in nature.(OPPO)
brand stories

OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G with 50W Flash Charge, to go on sale starting Mar 17

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 06:14 PM IST
Priced at just 25,990, the smartphone comes with a 4310 mAh battery and a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this crime show, the suspects solve the case themselves, and you get to guess the real culprit alongside and win exciting prizes ranging from smartphones and accessories to Flipkart gift vouchers and SuperCoins.(Flipkart Video)
In this crime show, the suspects solve the case themselves, and you get to guess the real culprit alongside and win exciting prizes ranging from smartphones and accessories to Flipkart gift vouchers and SuperCoins.(Flipkart Video)
brand stories

Ready to play detective? Flipkart Video's Crime Stories will leave you intrigued

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:00 AM IST
The interactive crime thriller releases on March 13. Watch to win exciting prizes!
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Titans of Delhi Real Estate Awards honour those who have made the city into a mecca of impressive structures.(HT)
The Titans of Delhi Real Estate Awards honour those who have made the city into a mecca of impressive structures.(HT)
brand stories

Hindustan Times recognises the best developers in the national capital

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Announcing the Titans of Delhi Real Estate Awards, which honour those who have made the city into a mecca of impressive structures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KIIT has been known for a successful track record in campus placement ever since its inception.(KIIT)
KIIT has been known for a successful track record in campus placement ever since its inception.(KIIT)
brand stories

Shaking off Covid gloom, KIIT on track to achieve record placements for 2020-21

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:13 PM IST
Over 2,500 students of Schools of Technology (SOT) have already been placed in both national and multinational companies. As many as 1,600 students have multiple offers in their hands.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The panelists in conversation with moderator Vikram Chandra, founder, Editorji,(HT Brand Studio)
The panelists in conversation with moderator Vikram Chandra, founder, Editorji,(HT Brand Studio)
brand stories

India’s top women leaders delve into the workplace of 2021

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:07 PM IST
This International Women’s day, leaders shed light on business lessons learnt amid Covid-19, the new world of work, and the likes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mondelez India presents Happiness Unlocked, a campaign that shines light on people who created inspiring stories of happiness during lockdown.
Mondelez India presents Happiness Unlocked, a campaign that shines light on people who created inspiring stories of happiness during lockdown.
brand stories

Follow the heart to discover true happiness

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:30 AM IST
  • Mondelez India presents Happiness Unlocked, a campaign that shines light on people who created inspiring stories of happiness during lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A teacher conducts an online class
A teacher conducts an online class
brand stories

Pushed online during Covid-19, teachers remained a class apart

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 11:15 AM IST
  • The sudden shift to online mode of learning posed several questions: What is to be taught online?
READ FULL STORY
Close
The OPPO F19 Pro+5G sports a sleek minimalist design and draws power from robust hardware under the hood.(OPPO)
The OPPO F19 Pro+5G sports a sleek minimalist design and draws power from robust hardware under the hood.(OPPO)
brand stories

OPPO F19 Pro+5G: Unleashing a new era of smartphone videography

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:01 PM IST
Leveraging the AI Highlight Portrait Video feature of the OPPO F19 Pro+5G, you can actually ‘Flaunt Your Nights’ like never before.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kavya Kompella, a fourth-grader from Bengaluru, shows off her bestselling debut novel, The Three Adventurers of Fungalore, that she wrote during lockdown.
Kavya Kompella, a fourth-grader from Bengaluru, shows off her bestselling debut novel, The Three Adventurers of Fungalore, that she wrote during lockdown.
brand stories

Where there’s a will, there’s a way to unlock happiness

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:58 AM IST
  • Mondelez India’s Happiness Unlocked campaign shines the light on people who created inspiring stories of happiness despite the pandemic restrictions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jaipuria Institute of Management has got the prestigious accreditation with graded autonomy by AICTE, a status which very few B-Schools in the country enjoy.(Jaipuria Institute of Management )
Jaipuria Institute of Management has got the prestigious accreditation with graded autonomy by AICTE, a status which very few B-Schools in the country enjoy.(Jaipuria Institute of Management )
brand stories

This B-School has made the MBA degree future-proof

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:30 PM IST
In order to keep pace with the changing needs of the industry, Jaipuria Institute of Management has developed a unique industry mentorship program. As part of this, students take part in projects where they get a hands-on experience of the way businesses are run. Find out more here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The digital payments market in India was valued at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,638 trillion in FY 2019 and is expected to grow to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,323 trillion by FY 2024, which is a compounded annual growth rate of about 22 per cent, according to a recent report by KPMG.
The digital payments market in India was valued at 1,638 trillion in FY 2019 and is expected to grow to 4,323 trillion by FY 2024, which is a compounded annual growth rate of about 22 per cent, according to a recent report by KPMG.
brand stories

Your search for a Credit Card ends at Finserv MARKETS!

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:11 PM IST
The portal allows you to view credit cards from different companies, compare and select the one that suits your needs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP