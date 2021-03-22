Explore hidden gems of India this summer with MakeMyTrip!

The intrepid traveler always finds inspiration in new discoveries. And, our Incredible India is the perfect haven for travel buffs seeking the untouched and unexplored. The rural landscape and patchwork past offer the right setting for that dream vacation we have been longing to take.

The Covid-19 pandemic pulled the brakes on all our travel plans. As international borders remain out of bounds for a few more months, Indians are increasingly turning to desi destinations, making this the perfect time to rediscover Incredible India with its remote islands, unspoiled terrains and endless deserts.

For instance, all of us know Kolkata for its yellow cabs and gastronomic delicacies, but what one mustn’t miss is sighting the Royal Bengal Tigers in the Sunderbans. Similarly, Rohtang Pass is a popular tourist hotspot that most north Indians have visited. But just a short drive ahead lie mesmerising views of the snowy peaks of Chopta.

India is blessed with many such wonders and hidden gems that are waiting to be explored. So what is your vacation plan this summer?

Now you can become a travel ambassador for MakeMyTrip!

MakeMyTrip has teamed up with some of India’s leading travel bloggers to showcase the hidden gems of our country, which must find a mention in every travel buff’s bucket list.

The campaign also encourages travelers to add some of the unseen, offbeat destinations to their travel bucket list this year and share their experiences over Instagram. The top 5 entries stand a chance to get selected as National Travel Ambassadors by MakeMyTrip and win travel vouchers worth ₹3 lakhs.

In order to participate, just follow @MakeMyTrip on Instagram or Facebook and upload a reel or photographs of a hidden gem that has captured your attention. Don’t forget to tag @MakeMyTrip, #MyIndia & #<State Name> (eg. #Kerala, if the hidden gem is from Kerala) in the post.

Take a trip to the lesser known destinations in India

As part of the #MyIndia campaign, travel influencers will take over MakeMyTrip’s Instagram handle, share their discoveries and take us to these untapped destinations, which are India’s best kept secrets. Here are some of the locations that can qualify as ‘less-explored destinations’ within the country:

Bewitching tour of Andaman Islands

Shimmering blue water, lush green jungles and white sandy beaches – Andaman Islands have it all for all those who love to explore and then some more! If you want to enter into a tropical paradise, then this is it!

“I believe that even if I manage to travel the entire world someday, my heart will forever stay biased towards #MyIndia. India is a complete package of beauty, culture, heritage, and the new-age world. How can one not fall in love, tell me?” asks TV celebrity and travel influencer Shenaz Treasury on MakeMyTrip’s Instagram handle, as she takes us on a bewitching tour of the Andaman Islands.

Glamping at Rann of Kutch

Ever imagined spending a night below a canopy of stars in the pristine white, salt flats in a fancy camp tent? Well, you can! Rann of Kutch offers glamping choices and absolutely once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.

Savi and Vid of Bruised Passports fame have uploaded a ‘fun’ video glamping in Gujarat’s salt desert, The White Rann of Kutch. “A stay here isn’t just a hotel stay – it’s an experience in itself,” they tell us, dressed in the festive patchwork the vibrant state is known for.

Staying in small hamlets of Himachal Pradesh

Travelling to the hills has been a long preferred choice for travellers across India. Himachal Pradesh offers a plethora of choices. But it is time to look beyond the mundane options and enjoy the serenity of small, unknown hamlets of Himachal Pradesh. The state offers some sensational choices.

Forget the Mall Road of Shimla and Rohtang Pass of Manali and head straight to Klapa, Pin Valley, Langza and Dhankar, as Brinda makes you fall in love with the hidden gems of Himachal! “When you come to my land, do visit,” she says.

Victorian vacation at Darjeeling

Darjeeling is nestled among the glistening Mt. Kanchenjunga range towering over the azure sky. It is fondly called ‘Queen of the Hills’ and offers a perfect gateway for those seeking to be in harmony with nature. In addition, the hill station is known to have a lot of vestige of the colonial culture and is a great destination to spend some tranquil time with your loved ones.

Or, if you fancy lying on a hammock and reading your favourite book in the midst of picturesque tea gardens, get a feel of this perfect getaway in Darjeeling from Mishri and Meat’s Shramona Poddar as she takes us to a Victorian-style villa that offers the best breakfast in town too!

Soaking in sand & Portuguese architecture at Puducherry

In the mad rush of running rat races and trying to cope with the fast city life, we are all on the lookout for vacation choices, where the pace of life is relaxed and there is an old-world charm. Puducherry is a perfect destination and is known for its pristine beaches, beautiful Portuguese style architecture and amazing sea food!

Shivesh, who craves all ‘pretty, aesthetic things’ takes us on a journey to Puducherry. “Early morning swims, breakfast with a view, and sipping coffee in the evenings – this place feels nothing less than a dream vacay. With greenery and rooms with amazing architecture all around, this stay gives me the Pudducherry essence,” he says, on MakeMyTrip’s Instagram handle.

Even as travel to some of the popular international leisure destinations remains a distant possibility this year, there are numerous lesser-known choices right within our country waiting to be explored. It is time to ‘explore the unexplored’ terrains of India!