Explore spectacular Geneva on foot, the Neeraj Chopra way

What comes to your mind when you think of chocolates, watches and the iconic Jet d’Eau fountain that spurts out a spectacular 140-metre-high water jet? Scintillating Switzerland has enthralled travellers from every part of the world with its stunning vistas, rolling meadows, mirror lakes and majestic snow-capped mountains.

Take a pause at any location in this ‘Heaven on Earth’ and the scenery seems to be straight out of an idyllic picture postcard. The beauty of this enchanting country is not limited to the countryside, which is characterised by fresh air and green pastures. Its big cities are as charming, unique and exciting to explore and are all located at an arm’s length from its natural bounty. One of Switzerland’s most remarkable cities, Geneva, is a unique potpourri of heritage, culture and modernity. Located on the banks of the scenic Lake Geneva, the city is home to some of the best watchmakers and chocolatiers in the world.

Swiss cities are known to celebrate local culture, heritage and architecture, whether in their historical and modern attractions, cutting-edge museums, shopping streets and culinary offerings, and Geneva is no exception here. Also known as the ‘peace capital’, it represents all things swiss – from chocolates and watches to lakes and heritage. There is nothing forgettable about this dreamy destination built around a famous lake.

Its old town with the majestic St Peter’s Cathedral and Place du Bourg-de-Four co-exist with the modern city that is one of Switzerland’s most international cities with the United Nations headquarters located here attracting people from diverse walks of life. Geneva forms part of the French-speaking area of Switzerland and offers a unique experience to travellers with its different take on language, lifestyle and food from other cities in the country.

It is difficult to imagine a more picturesque place than this one. The charming city has something to offer for every kind of traveller – from history buffs, culturally-inclined travellers, foodies and nature lovers. But, not many know that this uniquely beautiful city also has a wild, adventurous and exciting side. So, who better than India’s sports legend and Olympic gold winner, Neeraj Chopra, to take you around this perfect jewel and explore this city of dreams by foot on its quaint cobbled streets.

Chopra came up with a novel way of exploring this intriguing city. He signed up for the Geneva Express Running tour to soak in the most beautiful sights of Geneva, including the old town, Lake Geneva, and several other iconic landmarks. Led by a marathon runner, Chopra ran with his friends through the base of the Jet d’Eau fountain, stopping to admire this famous masterpiece. This water jet at the periphery of Lake Geneva has had a lasting impression, whether you catch a glimpse of it from the shore of the lake, from a boat or from right under it.

Chopra then ran across Old Town which is dominated by St. Peter’s Cathedral, one of the most iconic landmarks located in the heart of Geneva that leaves one feeling humbled by its sheer scale and grandeur. This medieval cathedral, built in the 12th century features stained glass windows with intricate depictions which date all the way back to the 16th century. The cathedral also houses several significant works of art, including the famous Reformation Wall, which honours key figures in Geneva's religious history.

The beauty of this tour is that he did everything at his own pace, as he explored this spectacular city and its thriving culture on foot. While crisscrossing the lakeside promenades, parks and lively streets of Geneva, Chopra also stopped to admire the Broken Chair, a 12-metre high monumental sculpture made from 5.5 tons of wood that stands across the street from the Palace of Nations. The sculpture is symbolic of a campaign against landmines as it stands in the memory of victims of landmines. Along the way, he caught a glimpse of the daily life of locals on narrow streets of the old town, while he immersed himself in the beauty of the city’s architecture, history, and cultural heritage.

For those of us who are not too keen to put on their running shoes, an e-tuk tuk ride is another great way of exploring the jewel city. This guided tour takes you through the old city, right from Bastions Park in the heart of Geneva famous for the huge Reformation Wall and a big chessboard at the entrance. The tour then takes you to St Peter’s Cathedral and the United Nations headquarters offering glimpses of the city’s rich history that will make you fall in love with it. Apart from the tour, there are several other engaging activities like a watchmaking experience, a visit to the museum of Red Cross, or river rafting on the Arve, an experience that took Chopra completely by surprise because of its close proximity to a bustling city!

