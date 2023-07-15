Explore Sydney, An International Food Destination

Internationally acclaimed chefs, restaurants with dining rooms as spectacular as their views and premium produce from pristine seas and rich farmlands make Sydney one of the world’s great food cities. You can dine at luxurious, high-end restaurants with big name chefs, but also order a world-class coffee and a beautiful dessert at a neighbourhood cafe. A trip to Sydney won’t leave you hungry, it’ll leave you with memories to last a lifetime.

Sydney’s hatted restaurants

The annual release of the Australian Good Food Guide is a big deal in NSW. It’s the most recognised and renowned restaurant award system, with hats being the highest honour a restaurant can get. One hat is awarded to a great restaurant, two hats for an unforgettable one and three hats for the very best in the country. Here are three of the best from the 2023 guide:

Oncore by Clare Smyth offers one of the best meals in Sydney with one of the best views. This Sydney outpost of the British three-Michelin-star restaurant, resides on level 26 of the Crown Sydney in Barangaroo. This towering height presents diners views of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, Sydney Opera House and the beautiful bay in between. While gazing at the dreamy landscape, you’ll be served intricate, innovative and beautifully designed dishes that made Smyth one of the most celebrated chefs in Britain. Seats at this three-hat restaurant are some of the most in demand in Australia, so book early.

Quayhas been a hatted restaurant for an incredible 21 years, and throughout that time it’s been considered one of, if not, the best restaurant in Sydney. Its harbourfront location shows off beautiful water views from its location in the historic neighbourhood The Rocks. The restaurant is helmed by chef Peter Gilmore, who’s acclaimed for creating a restaurant and menu that celebrates Australian producers — from the best ceramicists to those working with the highest-quality, hand-caught seafood and ingredients only found in Australia.

Australia’s first vegan restaurant to be awarded two hats, Yellow is a stylish restaurant set inside a converted 1950s art gallery in trendy neighbourhood Potts Point. Sporting a menu championing unique vegetables grown by local suppliers, Yellow’s tasting menu showcases both the best of seasonal produce and the skill of a cutting-edge kitchen team, overseen by Sydney hospitality legend Brent Savage.

And now for dessert

KOI Dessert Bar is the pinnacle dessert experience in Sydney. MasterChef celebrity Reynold Poernomo, along with brothers Ronald and Arnold, run this cutting-edge dessert bar offering both a wildly creative dessert degustation and a range of exquisite cakes to eat there or at your hotel.

Continue to be led by your sweet tooth to Black Star Pastry in Newtown, a suburb known for vintage shopping, dining and being the heart of Sydney’s alternative culture. Almost every day the cafe-bakery has a line out the door thanks to its famed Strawberry Watermelon Cake, said to be the most Instagrammed cake in Australia. Bite into two layers of almond dacquoise, rose-scented cream, watermelon, strawberries, pistachios and dried rose petals.

Neighbourhood eats

Sydney isn’t just famous for luxury fine diners and Instagram-worthy cakes, the city has a thriving local restaurant scene that reflects the diversity of its people. In the city centre explore the historic streets of Chinatown and get into the Sydney weekend morning tradition of dumplings, tea and mango pancakes with yum cha at The Eight.

Another local tradition, or obsession more accurately, is coffee. When it comes to cafe culture and coffee, Australia is a world leader, (many of the best cafes in the US and Europe have been opened by Australians) and Sydney is the perfect place to experience it. For a classic experience head to Bills, a local institution from famous chef and food writer Bill Granger. For a more modern and innovative approach explore the Japanese-inspired menu at Edition Roasters or the diverse menu at Paramount Coffee Project (and the exceptional rooftop bakery upstairs, A.P. House). Head to the iconic Bondi Beach for the most Instagrammable cafe, Speedos. It’s known for both its whimsical and vibrant dishes (with vegan, dairy and gluten-free options) reminiscent of the Mad Hatter’s tea party, and the cafe’s incredible views of Bondi’s sapphire waters.

Black Star Pastry's famed Strawberry Watermelon Cake is said to be the most Instagrammed cake in Australia.

Finally, find out what Sydney’s take on Indian cuisine is at Sydney’s little India, Harris Park. Duck in and out of restaurants set in heritage Federation homes (try Not Just Curries and Dosa Hut), and get pani puri, dosa and tandoori meats from the street food vendors who pop up around the historic Wigram Street.

