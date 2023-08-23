Explore the Best Places in India in September

September ushers in the golden opportunity to experience the tail end of the monsoon magic. As the season transitions, the lingering rain showers sprinkle a touch of freshness to the landscape, creating a breathtaking canvas that you may not be able to resist.

If you're longing for one last dance in the rain, paired with the excitement of exploring charming destinations, look no further! Check out the curated list of the best places to visit in September that are simply perfect for this time of year.

Lonavala – A Monsoon Haven in Maharashtra

Tucked away in the Sahyadri range, Lonavala is one of the best places to visit in September. The monsoon season paints this hill station with shades of emerald, and the mist-laden landscapes offer a surreal experience.

What to do in Lonavala: Visit the Bhushi Dam, Bhaja Caves, or enjoy the cascading waterfalls.

Why September: The monsoons bring out the best in Lonavala, with every nook and cranny brimming with life.

Where to stay in Lonavala: Club Mahindra Tungi Resort. Spend quality time with family, bask in the beautiful views of Lake Pawna, or pamper yourself with the luxury amenities at this best resort in Maharashtra.

Saputara – Gujarat's Enchanting Gem

If you're considering the best places to travel in September, Saputara should be on your radar. This charming hill station in Gujarat is a refreshing escape from bustling city life. Tourists in September can bask in the last of the monsoon showers that turn the landscape into a verdant paradise. From boating on Saputara Lake to hiking through misty trails, it's an ideal getaway for nature enthusiasts.

What to do in Saputara: Explore the Artist Village, take a boat ride in Saputara Lake, or hike to Sunset Point.

Why September: The mild weather makes September an ideal time to explore the natural beauty of Saputara.

Where to stay near Saputara: Club Mahindra Hatgad resort in Nashik, with its convenient location near Saputara and Gujarat, is a delightful haven where families come to relax and enjoy. Its strategic position adds to the charm, and you can conveniently explore both Saputara and Nashik from this resort.

Almora – Cultural Richness in the Hills of Uttarakhand

Almora, with its rich cultural heritage, is one of the best places to go in September. Located in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, Almora is a picturesque town known for its breathtaking panoramic views of the Himalayas. Its unspoiled nature, pleasant climate, and vibrant local traditions make it a unique destination for those seeking tranquillity and exploration.

What to do in Almora: Visit the 13th-century Sun Temple, explore the bustling Lala Bazaar, or simply soak in the panoramic views.

Why September: The cool temperatures in the monsoon season make exploring the outdoors a pleasant experience.

Where to stay in Almora: Club Mahindra Binsar Villa Resort offers holiday bliss for all, with nature's embrace for comfort and dedicated facilities for kids' joy. Relax in unique log cabins, thoughtfully designed to cater to your every need, making it a haven for both relaxation and fun. You can also plan your stay at Club Mahindra Binsar Valley Resort. Nestled amidst Almora's rolling hills, this is one of the best resorts in Uttarakhand and a family vacation paradise. Soak in the majestic mountain views and get mesmerised at this popular holiday resort.

Ooty – The Queen of Hill Stations

Ooty in September is a delightful experience as the monsoon season starts to recede, giving way to cooler temperatures and lush, revitalised landscapes. The fresh, post-rain atmosphere enhances the beauty of the gardens, tea plantations, and misty hills, making it an ideal time for nature walks and sightseeing.

What to do in Ooty: Ride the famous Nilgiri Mountain Railway, explore the Ooty Botanical Gardens or savour homemade chocolates.

Why September: The cool and calm climate is perfect for exploring this hill station's many attractions.

Where to stay in Ooty: Overlooking the racecourse and spread across picturesque meadows, Club Mahindra Derby Green Resort invites you to a series of thrilling experiences. From signature dining and local performances to magical sightseeing in Ooty, it's a place where your senses can truly explore and roam. This is one of the most popular resorts in Ooty.

Pondicherry – A Touch of France in India

Finally, Pondicherry, with its French colonial charm, is one of the best places to visit in September. From quiet beaches to vibrant cafes, this coastal town has something for everyone.

What to do in Pondicherry: Walk along the Promenade Beach, visit the Auroville township, or enjoy French cuisine.

Why September: With fewer tourists and pleasant weather, September is a fantastic time to explore Pondicherry.

Where to stay in Pondicherry: Nestled near the beach, Club Mahindra Puducherry Resort enchants with its lush gardens and luxurious comforts. At the resort, you can relish in a culinary fusion of Tamil and French flavours. An array of activities and experiences, specially created for kids and adults, will make your holiday a truly unforgettable escape.

September offers a unique blend of experiences, from enjoying the last monsoon showers in Lonavala to feeling the colonial charm of Pondicherry. You can have the best family holiday in these destinations, creating unforgettable memories. Pack your bags, mark your calendar, and get ready to explore the wonders of India this September.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

