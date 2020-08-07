Explore the quintessential beauty of Jaisalmer with Jaisalmer Marriott Resort & Spa

brand-stories

Planning a weekend getaway is the only thing on our minds right now, and rightly so! The lockdown has been hard on all of us. A short, safe weekend trip could help us in reconnecting with life. Necessary even. Road trips, industry experts say, are the quickest way to pack in a vacation without the stresses inherent to public transportation. All roads lead to Jaisalmer, when it comes to short road trips, where the drive is as enjoyable as the destination itself. Nestled amid the golden sands and starlit nights of the majestic Thar desert, the city invites you behind its locked doors to explore hidden and overlooked places—strange, magical, and filled with intrigue. Centuries ago, it was at the crossroads of several important trade routes, including the ancient Silk Road. Rich merchants built intricately carved havelis in the fort, adding to the beauty and charm of the “Golden City”. The moniker came due to the yellow sandstone used in building all houses and edifices, cloaking the city in a rich blanket of burnt gold!

Preserving timeless legacies, magnificent forts, and majestic palaces, each one narrating the legends of its kings and kingdoms, is reason enough to take this walk back in time. Witness the architectural wonder of the Jaisalmer Fort, a place where people still live within the fortress walls. It is a marvel in itself. Dominating the Jaisalmer skyline, this UNESCO World Heritage site is the second oldest fort in Rajasthan. A host of royal cenotaphs, intricately carved palaces, temples and museums are unmatched storytellers to the wonders of this land. If you’ve never ridden a camel, now is the time, and Jaisalmer is the place to do so! Ride into the desert, sleep under the stars. The sound of their bells tinkling softly & the vast silence of the sands, will remain with you forever. Jaisalmer is a tiny city, many of the main attractions are within walking distance. The famous handicrafts available in the city are handmade by the locals, mostly using leather as the base material. Other attractive handicrafts include silver jewellery, embroidery on silk and cotton that is weaved by the local women of the villages.

When choosing your place of stay, consider the Jaisalmer Marriott Resort & Spa. The latter is the perfect getaway for those who want to experience the opulence of the city while enjoying Marriott’s exemplary hospitality and culinary excellences. The resort is situated just 3.3 km away from the Jaisalmer Railway Station, while Jodhpur is the closest airport. The property offers 135 exquisitely designed rooms and nine suites featuring majestic views of the Jaisalmer Fort and a beautiful central oasis. The rooms have been designed along the lines of contemporary Rajasthani architecture, are spacious, sunlit and equipped with deluxe bedding, marbled bathrooms, and state-of-the-art amenities.

“We are excited to welcome our guests back to the Jaisalmer Marriott Resort & Spa. We have implemented the mandated ‘Commitment to Clean’ program across all touch points within the property.” says Sridhar Thota, General Manager of the property. He added, “Our staff is completely trained and sensitised to ensure we provide the best experience to our guests, while keeping all social distancing norms in place. When the Jaisalmer Marriott opens in September, we will be ready to welcome our guests and give them an unparalleled hospitality experience.”

The hotel has created a line-up of activities that will keep kids busy and engaged, while you can lounge by the poolside catching up on your favourite book. Order in room via digital menus, featuring a host of local & international favorites from signature restaurants such as the multi-cuisine Jaisalmer Kitchen, Wyra the rooftop restaurant and Dunes Bar & Lounge. Delivery service will be contactless, right at your doorstep.

The resort also offers curated experiences that bring the destination alive in all its cultural richness and royal history. You can opt for a sunset dinner at the dunes or a poolside candlelight dinner. Considering all safety measures, the hotel can also arrange for fun bike trails. Cycling around the city gives you access to enjoy some of the best sights, at your own pace. The hotel has also introduced specially curated, all-inclusive staycation offers, ensuring guests have a wonderful and relaxed stay enjoying the beautiful destination that Jaisalmer is.

