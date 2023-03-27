Exploring Pristine and Picturesque Munnar with Club Mahindra

Perched comfortably at over 5,200 ft above sea level in the Western Ghats Mountain range, in Kerala amidst the most picturesque setting you can imagine is Munnar – the largest tea-producing region in India. A breathtakingly beautiful hill town, Munnar is perhaps the perfect testimony to why Kerala is called 'God's Own Country.'

What makes Munnar truly special, and a popular tourist destination is its pleasant weather throughout the year, with temperatures ranging from 0 degrees to 20 degrees Celsius. The exotic wildlife and the majestic tea estates add to its inexplicable charm!

If you plan to visit Munnar for a family holiday, you will be pleasantly surprised that there are plenty of exciting places that you can explore. On the flip side, choosing which ones to visit can be daunting. So, to help you get the best experience, we have consolidated a list of top places to visit in Munnar. Oh please, you can thank us later!

Kolukkumalai Tea Estate

Coming to Munnar and not visiting the tea gardens would be a sin! Amongst the many scenic tea estates, Kolukkumalai is the best! It is the highest tea plantation in Kerala and is set against the perfect backdrop of expansive skies shrouded in misty clouds. The lush greenery around and the tranquil environment make it a must-visit spot.

Ensure you carry your camera on your visit to click some stunning selfies for your Instagram! The tea estate is a perfect spot to enjoy a picnic in nature's lap and spend a peaceful time with your loved one. Of course, you must have a cup of hot tea made from the fresh tea leaves that grow at the estate.

Entry ticket – INR 75 (per adult)

Timings – 7 am to 6 pm

Closed on – Sundays

Lockhart Gap

Lockhart Gap derives its name because of the heart-shaped gap formed naturally between the two mountains. A popular spot among tourists, especially couples and honeymoon goers, the place exudes an undeniable romantic vibe.

Whether you are travelling to Munnar with your significant other or extended family, visit this place. It is the perfect gateway to forget the city chaos and get wonderfully lost in the solitude and the ethereally peaceful environment here.

Entry ticket – Free for all

Timings – 6 am to 6 pm

Open on all days

Mattupetty Dam

Located about 13 km from the city centre, Mattupetty Dam is one of the best places to visit near Munnar. The highlight of the dam is the emerald lake right in its centre, surrounded by lush green gardens. A popular spot among the locals, it is an ideal place for sightseeing and enjoying speed boating and watching a gorgeous sunset.

Entry ticket – INR 10, boating charges INR 500

Timings – 9.30 am to 5 pm

Open on all days

Nyayamakad Waterfall

A waterfall like no other! The gushing sound of the water and the deep valley make it postcard perfect! What makes your visit to this waterfall unique and memorable is that here, you can see the local women plucking the freshest and the most tender tea leaves.

From the drive to the falls and the scenic view, everything about this waterfall is majestic. The magnificent sight of the almost milky waters and the sweet thud of the water will remain etched in your memory for long.

Entry ticket – Free

Timings – All day. For the best experience, visit in the evening or early morning

Open on all days

Eravikulam National Park

Undoubtedly one of the best places to visit in Munnar, the Eravikulam National Park needs no introduction. Almost all the tourist guides to Munnar will recommend visiting this place. The park, which is spread over 97 square kilometres, is home to several beautiful flora and fauna, some of which are rare, including the Nilgiri Tahr, a native resident of the Western Ghats, and Neelakurinji, an exotic flower that blooms only once in 12 years. Just WOW! Isn't it?

Entry ticket – INR 65 for Indians, INR 245 for foreigners

Timings – 7.30 am to 4 pm

Open on all days

Things to do in Munnar

Like there are many beautiful attractions for sightseeing, there are many exciting and fun things to do in Munnar for all. Here are some suggestions that will surely give you experiences you will enjoy and remember for a long time.

• Enjoy a shikara ride on Kundala Lake

• Go street shopping at the local markets around the city

• Explore the rich history of India's favourite beverage – Chai (tea), at the Tata Tea Museum

• Offer your prayers and seek blessings at the Mount Carmel Church

• Get your dose of adventure by going hiking to the Anamudi Peak

• Be mesmerised watching the Kalaripayattu performance, one of the oldest martial arts in the world

Best time to visit Munnar

Like all hill stations in India, Munnar has pleasant climatic conditions throughout the year. But the best time to visit Munnar is during the winter, between September to February. During this time, the temperature hovers around 10-20 degrees Celsius, providing an ambient condition for sightseeing and indulging in many outdoor activities. The nights can get colder, so wear appropriate warm clothes.

If you visit during early September, just after the rains end, you can still see plenty of greenery and waterfalls. The summers can get a little warm, with temperatures reaching up to 35 degrees Celsius. So, it is best to avoid travelling to Munnar between March and June.

Resorts in Munnar

As a popular tourist destination, there are many hotels, homestays, and resorts in Munnar. If you are going on a family holiday, you may prefer a premium stay, right? So, for a memorable holiday experience, you must book your stay at the Club Mahindra resorts. There are two resorts in Munnar, vis-à-vis Club Mahindra Mount Serene and Club Mahindra Munnar.

These resorts hosted by Club Mahindra have a reputation for being the most premium family resorts in Kerala. These resorts perfectly capture the true spirit of Kerala and local traditions and culture, as is evident from the beautiful décor all over the resorts’ premises and in the rooms.

The proximity of these resorts to famous tourist spots makes them the perfect haven for all your Munnar adventures. You can easily get around the city without any hassles, explore the city at your own pace and at the end of the day, you can retreat comfortably in your rooms and enjoy the world-class amenities.

A special mention to the in-house spa at the resorts. Here, you can enjoy a traditional ayurveda massage and a range of other body treatments that help you relax and rejuvenate. When in Kerala, you ought to taste the delicious local cuisine and at Club Mahindra resorts, you get the best dining experiences you can ask for.

The chefs at both resorts prepare a special menu for every meal with a range of Kerala delicacies, including the much-famed fish curries, payasam and coconut-based gravies. Each meal here will be a delightful experience that will fill your tummy and heart, we bet!

Lastly, the Club Mahindra resorts in Munnar offer a range of specially curated experiences that allow you to spend time with your loved ones and strengthen your bond while having fun. All-in-all, a family extravaganza with love, happiness and joy awaits you at the Club Mahindra resorts.

