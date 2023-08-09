Exploring the Backwaters of Kerala: A Guide to Houseboat Cruises

Kerala, often referred to as "God's Own Country," is a paradise nestled on the southwestern coast of India. It is renowned for its diverse landscapes, ranging from serene backwaters and lush greenery to pristine beaches and misty hill stations. Among its many alluring attractions, the backwaters of Kerala stand out as must-visit destinations, offering a unique and enchanting experience for travellers. Here’s everything you need to know about the backwaters in Kerala.

Why Are The Backwaters of Kerala Unique?

The backwaters of Kerala form a vast network of interconnected canals, rivers, and lakes that wind through picturesque villages, coconut groves, and paddy fields. These waterways have been an integral part of Kerala's culture and lifestyle for centuries, serving as transportation routes and fishing grounds for the locals. Today, they have become a popular tourist destination, drawing travellers from all corners of the globe seeking tranquillity, natural beauty, and a glimpse into the authentic way of life. The backwaters of Kerala are an important part of all Kerala tour packages.

What’s a Houseboat Cruise

A houseboat cruise is the most immersive and unforgettable way to explore Kerala's backwaters. These traditional kettuvallams have been ingeniously converted into floating accommodations, offering modern comforts while retaining their old-world charm. A journey on these houseboats allows you to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and immerse yourself in the serenity of nature.

Best Time To Visit Kerala Backwaters

When planning your houseboat cruise, it's essential to consider the best time to visit Kerala's backwaters to make the most of your experience. The period from October to March, which falls during the dry season, is widely regarded as the ideal time for a backwater adventure. During these months, the weather is pleasant, with cool breezes and clear skies, making it perfect for leisurely boat rides and exploring picturesque landscapes.

On the other hand, the monsoon season, from June to September, brings heavy rainfall to the region. While this may lend a magical touch to the surroundings, it can also result in rough waters and occasional disruptions to your travel plans. It's advisable to avoid the monsoon season for a more comfortable and hassle-free houseboat cruise.

How To Choose The Best Kerala Houseboat Tour

Selecting the right houseboat tour is crucial to ensure a delightful and fulfilling experience in the backwaters of Kerala. Here are some essential factors to consider when making your choice:

Group Size: Determine whether you prefer a private cruise or don't mind sharing the experience with others. Smaller houseboats offer a more intimate setting, while larger ones can accommodate bigger groups, making them suitable for family gatherings or group vacations.

Amenities : Houseboats come with varying levels of comfort and amenities. From basic facilities to luxurious features like air conditioning and en-suite bathrooms, make sure to select a boat that aligns with your preferences and budget.

Duration : Houseboat tours can vary in duration, ranging from a few hours to several days. Decide how much time you want to spend cruising the backwaters to find a tour that suits your schedule and allows you to explore the region to your satisfaction.

Itinerary: Research the routes and destinations covered by different houseboat tours. Some tours may take you through the quieter, less crowded areas of the backwaters, while others might include visits to popular tourist spots. Consider what kind of experience you are looking for and choose accordingly.

Types Of Houseboats

Kerala offers an array of houseboats, each catering to different preferences and budgets. Here are the main types you can choose from:

1. Deluxe Houseboats: These boats provide comfortable amenities and are ideal for budget-conscious travellers. Although they may not be as lavish as premium options, they offer an authentic experience at a more affordable price.

2. PremiumHouseboats: For those seeking a higher level of comfort, premium houseboats are the perfect choice. Equipped with more luxurious features, these boats offer well-appointed rooms, delicious cuisine, and top-notch services.

3. LuxuryHouseboats: If you desire an opulent and lavish experience, luxury houseboats are the way to go. With spacious rooms, modern amenities, and personalised services, these boats guarantee an unforgettable journey through the backwaters in style.

The backwaters of Kerala offer a slice of paradise, where nature's beauty unfolds before your eyes, and tranquillity surrounds you at every turn. A houseboat cruise through these enchanting waterways is an experience of a lifetime, providing a perfect blend of relaxation and exploration. To embark on this unforgettable journey, look no further than SOTC. Book your dream holiday with SOTC today for a seamless and delightful trip. Discover the magic of Kerala's backwaters, create cherished memories, and immerse yourself in the allure of "God's Own Country." Your adventure awaits!

