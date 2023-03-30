Exploring the Impact of Davos Protocol on the Stablecoin Economy

Stablecoins are an innate part of the crypto industry, enabling users to traverse the volatile environment with implementations that offer stability. It offers the community several conveniences like storage of value without price fluctuations, trading other crypto assets with ease, investing in blockchain derivatives of real-world assets and more.

While stablecoins open a new dimension to crypto and blockchain use cases, their current forms possess drawbacks that are quite evident. From trade-offs users make to acquire stablecoins to incidents challenging their stability and entire ecosystems imploding because of their values ironically crashing – stablecoins need an upgrade to their fundamentals.

Shortcomings of Current Stablecoins

There are several methods that stablecoin issuers adopt to develop a cryptocurrency that can hopefully hold a stable peg relative to another asset, like the dollar or gold. Nevertheless, there is always some sacrifice made.

For instance, the most popular stablecoins by market capitalization, USDT and USDC, are centralized. Users must trust that the issuers behind these stablecoins hold enough reserves to maintain their offerings’ pegs. Centralized implementations often operate opaquely, which is highly concerning. Consequently, even whispers about solvency issues with issuers can cause their stablecoin to experience fluctuations in their pegs.

Decentralized stablecoins like DAI, however, provide the needed transparency to know that the assets in circulation are appropriately backed by crypto assets. Such transparency exists because all processes related to these stablecoins get executed on-chain by smart contracts that include minting, collateralization, and burning.

Cryptocurrencies are volatile assets, so decentralized stablecoins must be over-collateralized to prevent de-pegging incidents. The need to maintain excess collateral locks up excess funds that can’t be utilized anywhere else to generate returns, leading to capital inefficiency.

Algorithmic stablecoins were introduced as an option to address the issues of capital inefficiency by eliminating the need for over-collateralization. These stablecoins are either undercollateralized or uncollateralized, depending on the on-chain algorithms designed to keep the price pegged to a fixed value. Nevertheless, they are known to be the riskiest among all stablecoin types regarding de-pegging incidents, as their value is not fully backed. When de-pegging occurs, the value of these stablecoins can take massive nosedives, making it infeasible to restore their pegs. The infamous UST (Terra USD) incident that sent the crypto industry into limbo is most relevant to how algorithmic stablecoins can crumble.

Davos Protocol is Bringing the Next-Gen Yield-Generating Stable Asset

With severe flaws still lingering in the stablecoins space, Davos Protocol’s entry aims to resolve many of these issues. The protocol offers the crypto world a novel stable asset miles ahead of its peers. The DAVOS Stable Asset, central to the Davos Protocol, is a truly decentralized, capital-efficient stablecoin supported by robust mechanisms to keep its value fixed around the $1 mark.

DAVOS is over-collateralized to maintain its peg and is issued through instruments known as collateralized debt positions (CDPs) – like how DAI gets issued. CDPs are essentially loans taken out by providing collateral.

Thus, DAVOS is more than sufficiently backed by cryptocurrency and immune to phenomena where its value is in free fall. It is collateralized by MATIC, a well-established cryptocurrency capable of supporting its peg.

Additionally, the Davos protocol employs algorithms based on smart contract executions that impact the stable asset’s economics. By altering factors relevant to its supply and demand, the algorithm maintains DAVOS’ peg despite varying market conditions that can trigger price fluctuations.

With stability taken care of, the Davos Protocol addresses the next major flaw with stablecoins – capital inefficiency. It makes over-collateralization capital efficient by staking users’ MATIC collateral in liquid staking protocols like Ankr and earning yield-bearing MATIC tokens in the form of ankrMATIC that compounds in value.

Alongside the considerable revenue drawn by its liquid staking efforts, Davos generates more through borrowing interest fees. The revenue collectively generated gets used to serving protocol functions and reward participants for efforts like staking and liquidity provision. Additionally, those borrowing DAVOS also get rewarded for acquiring the token.

Thus, Davos Protocol solves some of the most integral issues with stablecoins and brings capital efficiency, decentralization, and stability to its DAVOS Stable Asset. The ground-breaking developments made by the protocol are set to change the course of stablecoin issuance and usage forever.

Learn more about Davos protocol here.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein. The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

