The Federal government of Canada has recently implemented changes to the settlement fund requirement for skilled workers applying for permanent residency programs under the Express Entry system. ImmigCanada, a renowned Canadian Immigration Consultancy which is led by a seasoned RCIC Ms. Eivy Joy Quito offers crucial insights and assistance regarding these updates.

The revised settlement fund requirement applies specifically to skilled workers under the Federal Skilled Worker (FSW) and Federal Skilled Trades (FST) programs within the Express Entry system. It does not affect applicants under the Canadian Experience Class, who are not required to demonstrate proof of funds.

Importantly, the new rule does not apply to skilled workers who are already employed in Canada under the FSW and FST programs, and possess a valid job offer.

To determine the amount of settlement funds applicants must possess, the eligibility criteria vary based on the size of the applicant's family. This includes the primary applicant, their spouse or common-law partner (if applicable), and any dependent children. It is important to note that even if the spouse or dependent children do not accompany the applicant to Canada or are Canadian citizens or permanent residents, they are still counted in the family size.

The settlement fund requirements, which are revised annually, are as follows: Number of family members Funds Required (CAD) 1 13,757 2 17,127 3 21,055 4 25,564 5 28,994 6 32,700 7 36,407 Each additional member 3,706

Express Entry is an online system for managing immigration applications from skilled workers. It comprises of three key federal immigration programs:

Canadian Experience Class:

Projected for skilled workers with Canadian work experience.

Requires work experience attained within three years prior to the application.

Federal Skilled Worker Program:

Designed for skilled workers with foreign work experience.

Requires meeting specific criteria related to education and other factors.

Federal Skilled Trades Program:

Tailored for skilled workers with qualifications in a skilled trade.

Demands a valid job offer or a certificate of qualification.

ImmigCanada is a Montreal-based Canadian immigration consultant who is dedicated to providing comprehensive guidance and support throughout the immigration process. With the exceptional expertise of RCIC, Ms. Eivy Joy Quito individuals and families can navigate the intricacies of the Express Entry system, ensuring a smooth transition and successful settlement in Canada.

