Extramarks x Arsenal FC Presents the Paramount Interschool Football Tournament

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Extramarks, a leading global provider of new-age digital learning solutions, in partnership with Arsenal Football Club is gearing up to launch Youth Football Championship, India's first-ever interschool football tournament. With a focus on empowering students, the company invites participation from schools and students all over the country to capture the perfect opportunity of playing in a mega sporting event. The competition is open to U-15 girls and boys and matches will take place across 20+ cities in two exciting phases. The finalists will get a once in a lifetime opportunity to play the finale match at Emirates Stadium in London. Extramarks is hosting this high-decibel event following its partnership with English Premier league club Arsenal FC earlier this year as the official learning partner, furthering the company's investment in sports. The overarching goal of Youth Football Championship is to take forward Extramarks’ mission to promote the importance of sports in the holistic development of children. In addition to being an enthralling sports tournament, Youth Football Championship will also include learning workshops and interactive sessions. Registrations for the tournament will commence on the 12th of September, 2022. Interested schools can register on extramarks.com/yfc. The tournament is for both girls and boys in the U-15 category. Ritvik Kulshreshtha, Chief Executive Officer, Extramarks Education, said, “Holistic learning is one of the core pillars of our philosophy at Extramarks. We are thrilled to walk the talk with Youth Football Championship as we bring together school teams from across the country to bring in their A-game and realise their ultimate football dream while exchanging experiences and learning on the playground. It provides an exceptional and aspirational opportunity for young girls and boys to play football and earn the chance to play the game of their life on the most coveted pitch, home to Arsenal FC- Emirates stadium in London. The ‘goal’ is to let the students have fun and learn through the Youth Football Championship!” Neha Mishra, Vice President – Marketing (Brand Experiences), Extramarks Education, added, “Football is among the most popular games in India, and our strategic partnership with Arsenal FC already had students and parents excited about what’s to come. Infusing our pedagogy of learn, practice, and test into all the experiences we offer, the Youth Football Championship is the perfect way to kickstart our association with this iconic football club. Bringing learning to the forefront via workshops, engaging sessions with experts and an international experience to the ground, Youth Football Championship will also empower students by offering equal opportunities for both; girls and boys to realise their ultimate football dream. Strengthening ties with our 10,000+ school network, this event will pave the way for more learners and educators to be part of our platform and experience holistic learning at its best. As a brand that supports learning beyond textbooks and aims to empower audiences at every step, Youth Football Championship will be one such experience that will offer both creative and cognitive opportunities to students across the country. There is no right time to do what you love, and for every young football player out there, their time is now." Juliet Slot, Chief Commercial Officer, Arsenal FC, said, “Youth Football Championship is a stellar initiative to build on our partnership with Extramarks and promote football in India. It is a key demonstration of the excellent work that Extramarks is doing to make education accessible, inclusive and exciting for students. We are delighted to be a part of this initiative which will spark the spirit of competition and unlock new learning opportunities. We are looking forward to welcoming the young champions from every corner of India to the epicentre of global football and gearing up for one exciting match!” Extramarks and Arsenal FC joined forces in early 2022 in a multi-year collaboration to introduce localised development programs, football workshops, meet and greets and other exclusive experiences through competitions and activations. Through this partnership, Extramarks has access to a wide array of digital, social, and logistical assets, including Arsenal’s imagery, club-certified coaches, and training grounds, to further the mutual vision of enabling learning opportunities at all levels. Disclaimer: The event organised by Extramarks is non-commercial in nature and a non-profit initiative to promote football and sports at large as an integral part of the holistic growth of students.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

About Extramarks Extramarks is a new age 360-degree digital learning company focused on the Pre-school, K-12, Higher studies, and Test Prep segments. A technology-first brand, Extramarks is empowering the learners of today and tomorrow through pedagogy-based visual learning modules developed by an in-house team of senior academicians, technology experts, and animation artists. Since the beginning of its business operations in 2009, Extramarks has gained the trust of 10,000+ leading schools in India through its end-to-end learning solutions connecting learners, parents, and schools on a single platform. Its flagship product - ‘Extramarks – The Learning App’, is a complete learning solution for students based on the Learn-Practice-Test pedagogy which enables anytime & anywhere learning for students. The Learning App also connects the students with their schoolteachers using Smart Class Solutions, Assessment Center, and Live Class Platform in schools. Extramarks – The Teaching Application can also be used by teachers in school and at home to conduct classes in a virtual classroom environment. Built on the Tap-Learn-Play format, Lil One by Extramarks, a special offering for curious minds, is a perfect amalgamation of technology and pedagogy to engage, educate and entertain children below 5 years of age. With more than 1 Cr learners, the company has made waves globally with a solid presence in India, South Africa, the Middle East, and Indonesia. Extramarks has earned prestigious accolades such as the Excellence award in Products & Solutions in the K-12 segment at WORLDDIDAC India 2015, 2018 Tyton Global Growth50 - Education sector, and Indian Education Congress 2022. Visit https://www.extramarks.com/ for more information. About Arsenal Football ClubArsenal Football Club was born when a group of workers at Dial Square armaments factory in Woolwich, notably exiled Scotsman David Danskin and Jack Humble, decided to form a football team to break the monotony of factory life. Since that Dial Square team played its first match against Eastern Wanderers in 1886, Arsenal has gone on to become one of London’s most successful football clubs and one of the most famous names in modern football with millions of passionate followers worldwide. Steeped in history and tradition, Arsenal Football Club has thrived on a pioneering and innovative spirit that has existed throughout its 135 years in existence. While society and football may have changed during this time, Arsenal has always served to create a sense of community for people in north London, across the UK and around the world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Media Contact Details

Jyoti Sharma, Extramarks, jyoti.sharma@extramarks.com; Rob Fawdon, Arsenal Football Club, rfawdon@arsenal.co.uk

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.