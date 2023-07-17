Extrieve Redefines Workplace Flexibility with Innovative Policies to Empower Employees

[New Delhi, 10-07-2023] - Extrieve, a prominent player in the imaging and ai, enterprise document management, and workflow domains, has announced workplace policies that can serve as a guide to rest of the Indian IT industry. Extrieve has taken an approach that balances the interests of the employee and employer while ensuring that the commitments of the customers are met.

Unlike most IT companies, Extrieve has a tradition of formulating its HR policies after extensive discussions with employees at all levels. At Extrieve, HR is expected to balance the interests of both groups; rather than just ensuring the interests of the company. Extrieve’s Workplace Policies are an outcome of the same consultative approach.

As part of their new Workplace Policies, Extrieve has introduced both Work from Home (WFH) and Work from Office (WFO) options. The WFH policy enables employees to work from home for upto 60 days in a year. This is a much more flexible and employee-friendly than the more common 2 or 3 mandatory office workdays every week. By empowering employees to choose where they work, Extrieve aims to create a harmonious work-life balance that fosters greater satisfaction and productivity.

For instance, if an employee needs to travel to their native place for an extended period, Extrieve's policy enables them to work from home during that time, eliminating the need for unnecessary leaves or disruption to their work commitments.

As with most other HR policies at Extrieve, the supervisor plays the key role. To availed of work-from-home for any period, an employee needs the approval of their supervisor only. Supervisors are expected to be the best judge for ensuring work commitments are not compromised; and employee motivation is maintained.

Extrieve's commitment to its employees extends beyond workplace policies. The recent news of the company extending Diwali bonuses to former staff members showcases Extrieve's dedication to valuing its workforce and fostering long-lasting relationships.

As the industry evolves, Extrieve continues to redefine workplace flexibility and employee empowerment. By setting a precedent with their innovative policies, Extrieve aims to inspire other Indian IT companies to adopt similar progressive approaches and prioritize the well-being and satisfaction of their employees.

About Extrieve:

Extrieve is a specialized provider of document management solutions, offering stable engineered products and tailored solutions to a select group of discerning customers.

Apart from PowerFile - Unique document management system, Extrieve also provides SDKs or technology components related to capture, generation or processing of documents.

The following are some of the major technological components.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Email: info@extrieve.com

Website: www.extrieve.com

